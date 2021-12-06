Editor’s brief: There is nothing like a good DAC and amp, especially if it looks decidedly beautiful, works wonders, and can slip into small and sleek spaces. The FiiO BTR5 2021 is just the gadget, whether you carry a handbag, or just have a shirt or pants pocket for this. Embedded within the BTR5 2021 edition is the high performance DAC ES9219C*2 and Qualcomm CSR8675. The vendor’s release is below.

FiiO rolls up the all-new BTR5 2021, an upgraded flagship portable high-fidelity Bluetooth amplifier from its first edition in Singapore

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, December 6 2021 — The leader in lossless audio players, FiiO, today announces the arrival of FiiO BTR5 2021 in Singapore. The BTR5 2021 is an upgraded version from the well-loved BTR5 (original version), and this iteration is revamped with bigger and better features.

Key highlights you can look forward to include:

A Thorough “Core” Upgrade: The core of the BTR5 has been renewed with the ES9219C DAC chip with better decoding performance, higher signal-to-noise ratio, and lower power consumption. Let a new chapter in wireless sound quality begin!

The core of the BTR5 has been renewed with the ES9219C DAC chip with better decoding performance, higher signal-to-noise ratio, and lower power consumption. Let a new chapter in wireless sound quality begin! MQA support for master-quality sound: A new addition to the updated BTR5 2021 is support for MQA Renderer, allowing for high-resolution, master-level sound quality in reasonably sized files well-suited for your mobile device. It supports up to MQA 16x decoding with applicable music applications.

A new addition to the updated BTR5 2021 is support for MQA Renderer, allowing for high-resolution, master-level sound quality in reasonably sized files well-suited for your mobile device. It supports up to MQA 16x decoding with applicable music applications. Full hi-res wireless Bluetooth format support: Your Bluetooth device can be transformed into a part of a Hi-Res Wireless setup by simply connecting it to the BTR5 2021. With the help of the BTR5 2021’s Bluetooth version 5.0 supporting high-resolution formats such as AAC/ SBC/ aptX/ aptX Low Latency/ aptX HD/ LDAC up to 96kHz, you can get a totally portable yet excellent sounding setup with your current device!

Your Bluetooth device can be transformed into a part of a Hi-Res Wireless setup by simply connecting it to the BTR5 2021. With the help of the BTR5 2021’s Bluetooth version 5.0 supporting high-resolution formats such as AAC/ SBC/ aptX/ aptX Low Latency/ aptX HD/ LDAC up to 96kHz, you can get a totally portable yet excellent sounding setup with your current device! Fully equipped to tackle USB, with power to spare: Utilising an XMOS XUF208 control chip, the BTR5 2021 is capable of asynchronous audio decoding under USB Audio Class 2.0. As a USB DAC, the BTR5 2021 can decode up to 384kHz sampling rate and native DSD.

Utilising an XMOS XUF208 control chip, the BTR5 2021 is capable of asynchronous audio decoding under USB Audio Class 2.0. As a USB DAC, the BTR5 2021 can decode up to 384kHz sampling rate and native DSD. Audiophile-approved performance: The Qualcomm CSR8675 is a low-power Bluetooth chip with enhanced audio capabilities, such as supporting 24-bit audio processing and possessing a 120 MHz DSP, allowing it to powerfully handle various Bluetooth decoding functions with ease.

The Qualcomm CSR8675 is a low-power Bluetooth chip with enhanced audio capabilities, such as supporting 24-bit audio processing and possessing a 120 MHz DSP, allowing it to powerfully handle various Bluetooth decoding functions with ease. FPGA precision clock management: An FPGA is responsible for the transmission and reception of Bluetooth and USB digital audio signals, as well as clock management. In the BTR5 2021, after the Bluetooth signal is processed through the FPGA, jitter is greatly reduced and signal stability is improved, completely solving the problem of different clock rates that exist between the different parts of the audio architecture.

An FPGA is responsible for the transmission and reception of Bluetooth and USB digital audio signals, as well as clock management. In the BTR5 2021, after the Bluetooth signal is processed through the FPGA, jitter is greatly reduced and signal stability is improved, completely solving the problem of different clock rates that exist between the different parts of the audio architecture. Independent dual crystal oscillators for accurate audio reproduction: With the addition of a dedicated FPGA, the 45.1584/49.152MHz dual crystal oscillators can more accurately reproduce audio signals under various sampling rates during Bluetooth and USB decoding.

With the addition of a dedicated FPGA, the 45.1584/49.152MHz dual crystal oscillators can more accurately reproduce audio signals under various sampling rates during Bluetooth and USB decoding. 2 microphones with cVc 8.0 noise cancellation: While the BTR5 2021 has a built-in omnidirectional high-sensitivity microphone, you can use an external microphone in a 3.5mm CTIA headset. When using either set of microphones, you can benefit from cVc 8.0 noise cancellation technology, which intelligently adjusts microphone gain and effectively suppresses background noise for crystal clear calls.

While the BTR5 2021 has a built-in omnidirectional high-sensitivity microphone, you can use an external microphone in a 3.5mm CTIA headset. When using either set of microphones, you can benefit from cVc 8.0 noise cancellation technology, which intelligently adjusts microphone gain and effectively suppresses background noise for crystal clear calls. Keeps you going all day: With a built-in 550mAh battery, the BTR5 2021 only takes 1.5 hours to fully charge but lasts for a length of 9 hours!

With a built-in 550mAh battery, the BTR5 2021 only takes 1.5 hours to fully charge but lasts for a length of 9 hours! Transform into a USB audio adapter: When a USB connection is detected the BTR5 2021, it will automatically prompt you to turn on “USB Audio Adapter” mode, which turns off charging to the BTR5 2021 and allows you to use it as an audio dongle for your phone or other devices.

When a USB connection is detected the BTR5 2021, it will automatically prompt you to turn on “USB Audio Adapter” mode, which turns off charging to the BTR5 2021 and allows you to use it as an audio dongle for your phone or other devices. Satisfy your music listening needs: Scientifically precise, yet intuitive settings allow you to tune the BTR5 2021 to exactly your needs, such as – channel balance, 2 audio filters, and the 10-band equaliSer. Of special note is the ability to adjust odd and even order harmonic distortion, allowing you to make the music warmer and colder to explore the sides of music you never knew about.

Pricing and Availability

FiiO BTR5 2021 retails for S$199.00 (including GST) and is available immediately at AV One (av1group.com.sg), Headphones.SG, Jaben, SAM audio, Stereo Electronics and Treoo.

About FiiO Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

FiiO was established in 2007 and has experience in researching and developing countless portable music products of different types, and sell FiiO-branded products through sales agents worldwide. The brand name FiiO is composed of Fi(fidelity from HiFi) and iO(number 1&0), representing the real feeling and convenient life that digital brings to life. FiiO is focused on product quality, adheres strictly to ISO9001 standards in quality management and works hard to attain the lowest repair-related product returns rate. FiiO places great importance on users’ needs and ceaselessly pursues perfection in product design and manufacturing, to supply users with the best audio products at the best prices. FiiO products have won awards including iF Design Award, Reddot Award, EISA Award, VGP Award, etc.

