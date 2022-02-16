Editor’s brief: With smartphones, tablets and even laptops, one of the most important supplemental gadgets got to be earpieces or headsets. With Zoom, Teams and other collaborative work these days in a hybrid ecosystem, portable audio devices are paramount, especially beyond just listening to music or watching video. While many audio devices gravitate towards music fidelity or enjoyment, the 1MORE ComfoBuds 2 goes beyond that, by giving credence to voice communications too, whether listening to remote persons, or speaking to them clearly. The ComfoBuds 2 are also comfortable to wear even for extended periods, living up to its name. They look good enough too, with good battery to last the day. The vendor’s release is below.

1MORE steps up it’s game with ComfoBuds 2, featuring ultra comfortable earbuds that combine sleek ergonomics with 1MORE’s signature sound

From low latency gaming mode to effortless touch controls backed by a slender profile, 1MORE’s snug-fitting next generation semi in-ear ComfoBuds 2 deliver quality audio where it matters most with nonstop comfort for 24 hours

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, February 16, 2022 – 1MORE, a globally distributed premium consumer audio company, have brought out another set of intuitive wireless buds that tackle the age-old problem that many semi in-ear buds face; the quest for a secure but long-lasting comfortable wearing experience. 1MORE is back yet again with their second generation headphones after the launch of 2 popular versions – the 1MORE ComfoBuds and ComfoBuds Pro. The new 1MORE ComfoBuds 2 promises to deliver comfort as their namesake implies.

The ComfoBuds 2 bring the latest generation technology from Bluetooth® 5.2, longer battery life, faster charging, and 12 clever built-in EQ profiles tuned by both their in-house Grammy-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi and Sonarworks who have long been synonymous with calibrated sound, revered and used by sound engineers and producers across the globe.

Nipping the problem at the bud

One of the many issues semi in-the-ear earbuds face – wireless or not – is that they either fall out at a sharp twist of the neck and/or start to feel like something is digging another hole in the ear canal, something that goes against what they are designed for.

1MORE’s latest generation ComfoBuds 2 solves this problem by being engineered from the ground-up to find the perfect fit. 1MORE’s 4.3 gram earbuds (per bud) prove that a snuggly-fitting pair of semi in-ear buds can exist. Gone are the days of striving to find the perfect seal between the earbud and ear drum with one that doesn’t feel like a dagger being lodged into the external auditory canal. Moreover, the latest ComfoBuds less intrusive fit is backed by replaceable silicone antibacterial ear-tips that will ensure all-day & night secure comfort on-the-go without the worry of losing the finest details of your favorite playlist. With the support of the AAC codec, the ComfoBuds 2 ensures a pure and clear wireless sound on both Apple and the latest Android devices.

Made to be heard

Using the combination of 4-time Grammy award-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi and Sonarworks’ team, 1MORE developed 12 studio-grade EQ settings that cover all the bases allowing you to choose the perfect sound settings to enjoy each genre of music, movie, or podcast. By leaning on Luca’s expertise and Sonarworks’ PRO technology trusted by over 100,000 recording studios globally, you’re ready for the ultimate listening experience that no other wireless semi in-ear buds can achieve at this price point. With the ComfoBuds 2’s 13.4mm ultra-large dynamic driver and LCP (Liquid Crystal Polymer) composite diaphragm, these buds will deliver a clear, natural sound, restoring more details in the music from vocals, to guitars down to bass.

It’s not always about getting the perfect sound, though. Sometimes you just want to be heard. Thanks to no less than 4 ENC (Environmental Noise Canceling) microphones – 2 of them per earbud – you’ll always have the last word. 1MORE’s environmental noise cancelling mics work together with their DNS (Dragon Natural Speaking) speech recognition and advanced algorithm to effectively suppress the environmental noise around you. If you’re an avid mobile gamer, you’ll be glad to know that your teammates can hear every last word clearly. Speaking of gaming, the ComfoBuds 2 includes a “Gaming Mode” housed within the company’s MUSIC App to reduce those nasty spikes of audio-video syncing. This mode will help to reduce the latency to a mere 100ms.

Increased battery life and other nifty features

The new ComfoBuds 2 has also increased their overall battery life from 18-hours to 24-hours over the original generation. While the buds don’t offer the full 24-hours from start to finish in one go, just 15-minutes in the UV coated, fingerprint-free case delivers 6-hours of playtime. 1MORE ComfoBuds 2 also features IPX5 water & sweat resistance to wick away that moisture for a more durable & long-lasting wearing experience. Add in smart-ear detection for auto play & pause as you take a bud from out the ear, you’ll never miss a moment. Just triple tap either earbud thanks to the ComfoBuds 2 effortless touch controls and ask Siri to find your next destination.

Technical Specifications

Model: ES303

Earbud Weight (Single): 4.3g

Case Weight: 26.9g

Gross Weight: 36.5g

Earbud Dimensions: 39.36 × 17.96 × 19.2 mm

Case Dimensions: 68.8 × 30 × 26.4 mm

Earbud Battery Capacity (Single): 43mAh

Case Battery Capacity: 410mAh

Earbuds Charging Time: Approx. 40 mins

Case Charging Time: Approx. 80 mins

Music Playback: 24 hours (Case and Earbuds Fully Charged)

Speaker Impedance: 28 Ω

Bluetooth Range: 10m (Open space)

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth® 5.2

Bluetooth Protocols: HFP / A2DP / AVRCP

Input: 5V 1A

Frequency Range: 2.400 GHz ~ 2.4835 GHz

Box includes: Earbuds x 1 Pair, Charging Case x 1, Type-C Charging Cable x 1, Silicone Ear Tip x 2 Pairs (S / L)

Pricing and Availability

1MORE ComfoBuds 2 are available for sale immediately at S$109 (including GST) and will be available at the following authorised retailers: 1MORE LazMall (www.lazada.sg/shop/1more), AV One (http://www.av1group.com.sg), Challenger, Connect-IT, Headphones.SG, Isetan Scotts Level 3, MobileBash, MobyShop, Sprint-Cass, Stereo Electronics, Takashimaya Level 3 and Treoo.com.

About 1MORE

1MORE INC. specialises in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. 1MORE uses the latest patented designs and materials to enhance our sound, comfort, and esthetic appeal. From aerospace grade metals to genuine Swarovski crystals, 1MORE takes zero shortcuts to maintain a standard of modern excellence in both function and form. Headquartered in San Diego, California, 1MORE’s products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades. 1MORE INC. has shipped 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in just the past 4 years, and aims to become the preeminent global audio brand. Grammy® winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi who tunes 1More’s headphones and Chinese Pop Star Jay Chou, are heavily involved and invested in 1MORE’s mission to build and deliver superior quality headphones at an amazing value.

About SonarWorks

Sonarworks started off in the professional audio space in 2012. Its patented technologies are now used in more than 70,000 studios globally, including many Grammy-Award-winning engineers recording A-list stars (like Lady Gaga, Madonna, Rihanna, Adele, Coldplay, and more). After conducting the biggest consumer sound preference research ever, Sonarworks now is on the mission to put personal sound front row and center for every music listener world-wide. With its industry-leading SoundID audio personalisation technology Sonarworks offers category excellence for data-driven machine learning technology integration into consumer electronics devices and music database platforms.

