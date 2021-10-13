Editor’s brief: 1MORE, the consumer brand that brought you the ColorBuds, now ups the ante with the ColorBuds 2. Looking pretty much the same as the original, the ColorBuds 2 has ANC (active noise cancellation) for those noisy and windy scenarios you will most likely use these. Coupled with water resistance and its diminutive sizes hiding snugly in your ears, these make a good sports and outdoor earbuds too. The vendor’s release is below.



1More announces ColorBuds 2 in Singapore, featuring personalised sound from SonarWorks

The new earbuds feature a smart algorithm by SonarWorks, offering music lovers a true sound experience with new 1MORE’s small but mighty noise cancelling, aptX adaptive Colorbuds

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, October 13, 2021 – 1MORE, a globally distributed premium consumer audio company, today announces the launch of 1More ColorBuds 2, a version upgrade from the original 1MORE ColorBuds, with a new feature in Singapore. In collaboration with SonarWorks, the new 1MORE ColorBuds 2 is engineered with their smart algorithm SoundID software, offering music lovers the option of personalised sound and experience through 1MORE’s small but might noise cancelling, aptX adaptive buds.

Sonarworks has long been synonymous with calibrated sound, revered and used by sound engineers and producers across the globe. 1MORE – equally known for its high quality sound tuned by their in-house four-time Grammy-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi – knows that despite their best efforts and expertise in tuning the perfect sound for each of their headphones, sound is still very personal and subjective. Sometimes, it’s not always possible to satisfy the audiophiles & audio lovers of the world leading to many of these disgruntled users looking towards a software based equaliser to fine-tune each frequency subset to their own taste. This is where Sonarworks’ SoundID comes into play.

Accounting for every single user’s taste is a tricky job, even for the most astute of sound engineers. It’s that unique personalisation that’s often missed by most headphones on the market meaning that you may be missing out on the depth and details of an audio track. Today, personalised sound at the touch of your fingertips is a real possibility with SoundID and the 1MORE ColorBuds 2.

Key features include:

Your individual sound profile: Integrated with SonarWorks smart algorithm SoundID technology, ColorBuds 2 allow you to create a personal sound profile via a quick in-app hearing test to get a truly personalised listening experience. You can now enjoy all your favourite music, podcasts, audiobooks and more, with the sound that’s been tailored specifically to you.

Integrated with SonarWorks smart algorithm SoundID technology, ColorBuds 2 allow you to create a personal sound profile via a quick in-app hearing test to get a truly personalised listening experience. You can now enjoy all your favourite music, podcasts, audiobooks and more, with the sound that’s been tailored specifically to you. Qualcomm® aptX™ Adaptive Audio Codec technology: 1MORE ColorBuds 2 will provide a superior auditory experience with the support of Qualcomm® aptX™ Adaptive Audio Codec technology that can automatically adjust the bitrate to deliver better sound quality or lower latency depending on usage scenarios, whether it be reducing the lag during the latest thrilling mobile game or watching your favourite YouTube personality as you enjoy better audio-video synchronisation.

1MORE ColorBuds 2 will provide a superior auditory experience with the support of Qualcomm® aptX™ Adaptive Audio Codec technology that can automatically adjust the bitrate to deliver better sound quality or lower latency depending on usage scenarios, whether it be reducing the lag during the latest thrilling mobile game or watching your favourite YouTube personality as you enjoy better audio-video synchronisation. QuietMax ANC Technology: 1MORE’s proprietary QuietMax active noise cancellation technology provides adjustable noise cancelling for individual needs. You can enjoy a world with less background noise in ANC Mode while the Transparency Mode lets you hear the world around you.

1MORE’s proprietary QuietMax active noise cancellation technology provides adjustable noise cancelling for individual needs. You can enjoy a world with less background noise in ANC Mode while the Transparency Mode lets you hear the world around you. Engaging song that moves you: The new earbuds are equipped with a 7mm dynamic driver with aptX Adaptive and AAC audio codec. 1MORE’s QuietMax ANC, together with the driver and Graphene Diaphragm helps eliminate the chaos caused by ANC circuitry and isolates the problem to one driver. The result is a rich and clear sound with low distortion, and a restoration of sound to its original brilliance.

The new earbuds are equipped with a 7mm dynamic driver with aptX Adaptive and AAC audio codec. 1MORE’s QuietMax ANC, together with the driver and Graphene Diaphragm helps eliminate the chaos caused by ANC circuitry and isolates the problem to one driver. The result is a rich and clear sound with low distortion, and a restoration of sound to its original brilliance. Latest Bluetooth v5.2 with instant pairing: Bluetooth® 5.2 can provide a seamless, enhanced stable connection and high-performance audio, bringing you an unprecedented true wireless experience. Qualcomm TrueWireless Mirroring technology transmits both ears simultaneously, you can seamlessly swap between listening to one or both of the earbuds.

Bluetooth® 5.2 can provide a seamless, enhanced stable connection and high-performance audio, bringing you an unprecedented true wireless experience. Qualcomm TrueWireless Mirroring technology transmits both ears simultaneously, you can seamlessly swap between listening to one or both of the earbuds. Enhanced calling experience: Four microphones work with cVc 8.0 noise cancellation technology to ensure superior ambient noise suppression and crystal clear calls. You will always be heard even in noisy environments.

Four microphones work with cVc 8.0 noise cancellation technology to ensure superior ambient noise suppression and crystal clear calls. You will always be heard even in noisy environments. Uninterrupted audio wherever you are: Get up to 8 hours of non-stop music with the 1MORE ColorBuds 2 on a single charge. With the charging case, music lovers can get uninterrupted audio for hours on hand, with up to 24 hours in battery life. ColorBuds 2 also offers both USB-C Fast Charging and Qi Wireless Charging on-the-go providing up to 2-hours of playback from a quick 15-minute charge.

Pricing and Availability

1MORE ColorBuds 2 are available for sale immediately in 3 colourways – Midnight Black, Frost White, and Twilight Gold. The new ColorBuds 2 will retail at S$159 (including GST) and is available at the following authorised retailers: 1MORE LazMall (www.lazada.sg/shop/1more), AV One (http://www.av1group.com.sg), Casefactorie, Challenger, Connect-IT, Headphones.SG, Isetan Scotts Level 3, MobileBash, MobyShop, Popular, Shopbotic, Sprint-Cass, Stereo Electronics, Takashimaya Level 3 and Treoo.com.

About 1MORE

1MORE INC. specialises in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. 1MORE uses the latest patented designs and materials to enhance our sound, comfort, and esthetic appeal. From aerospace grade metals to genuine Swarovski crystals, 1MORE takes zero shortcuts to maintain a standard of modern excellence in both function and form. Headquartered in San Diego, California, 1MORE’s products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades. 1MORE INC. has shipped 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in just the past 4 years, and aims to become the preeminent global audio brand. Grammy® winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi who tunes 1More’s headphones and Chinese Pop Star Jay Chou, are heavily involved and invested in 1MORE’s mission to build and deliver superior quality headphones at an amazing value.

About SonarWorks

Sonarworks started off in the professional audio space in 2012. Its patented technologies are now used in more than 70,000 studios globally, including many Grammy-Award-winning engineers recording A-list stars (like Lady Gaga, Madonna, Rihanna, Adele, Coldplay, and more). After conducting the biggest consumer sound preference research ever, Sonarworks now is on the mission to put personal sound front row and center for every music listener world-wide. With its industry-leading SoundID audio personalization technology Sonarworks offers category excellence for data-driven machine learning technology integration into consumer electronics devices and music database platforms.

###