Editor’s brief: Imagine a mid-range Android 10 device with the looks of a modern masculine smartphone, but the innards of a good DAP with THX, that would be the latest FiiO M11 Plus LTD in a nutshell. The DAP is equipped with a 6000mAh battery, sufficient for the serious hifi music enthusiast. The vendor’s release is below.



FiiO announces the launch of FiiO M11 Plus LTD Portable Music Player in Singapore, outdoing its already highly raved M11 Pro

The new music player by FiiO is dubbed the crown jewel of portable music players

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, August 18, 2021 – The leader in lossless audio players, FiiO today announces the launch of FiiO M11 Plus LTD Portable Music Player in Singapore. FiiO M11 Plus LTD is the 3rd iteration of the popular M11 series range, after the M11 and M11 Pro. The new M11 Plus takes it one step further, featuring modern upgrades, new capabilities and better user experience. Since its launch, the new player has already been dubbed the crown jewel of portable music players.

Smooth smartphone-like performance

Upgraded from the Exynos 7872 in the M11 Pro, the new M11 Plus features an octa-core Snapdragon 660 chip, with a 4 big and 4 small core architecture that is capable of providing a smartphone-like smooth experience on the new player. Not only can the chip handle tasks like watching videos and playing games with ease, it can also ensure ultra-low power consumption when only listening to music for better battery life.

The M11 Plus also comes pre-loaded with Android 10 interface instead of Android 7 on the Pro, while retaining the same 64GB storage capacity. It contains the first iteration of FiiO’s version of Android 10 with a whole new look. All 137 icons on the player are redrawn with attention to every detail, customised to become more aesthetically pleasing and intuitive.

New functions on the M11 Plus iteration also include support for dark mode, night mode, control gestures, and third-party streaming apps like Apple Music. Besides support for AirPlay and DLNA streaming, the M11 Plus also adds AAC codec support for Bluetooth transmission and reception so that iPhone owners can also enjoy truly high fidelity wireless sound.

Jam packed with tech innovations

FiiO M11 Plus features an all-new digital audio purification system. Audio data is passed through a FiiO-developed 4th-gen FPGA with phase-locked loop technology, which is complemented with two custom Japanese NDK femtosecond crystal oscillators to provide a high-precision and low jitter unified clock source for the entire audio architecture. In addition, the player is also equipped with FiiO’s 3rd generation All to DSD technology, enabling 30% lower power consumption, less unwanted harmonics, and a softer, purer sound.

Thanks to the feed-forward error correction technology and neutral pure amp architecture design, the double THX AAA-78 amps of the THX AAA Frontier series helps the M11 Plus achieve ultra-low distortion and sound coloration. The addition of the dual THX AAA-78 will let you experience every detail and sound coloration for live concert-like enjoyment, as if you were in the recording studio.

In addition, M11 Plus is equipped with 2 of the now out-of-production AK4497EQ DAC chips. You can own the grand finale of the high-end chip in a M11 Plus, as you experience its unique, soft, and natural charm that will allow you to rediscover your favourite songs all over again.

Meticulously engineered inside and out

The M11 Plus inherits the well-received 3D cut designs of the M11 series, while innovating with new hexagonal honeycomb design elements. The body and buttons of the M11 Plus seamlessly come together, exuding bold lines but retains the sleek look M11 is famous for. FiiO M11 Plus has an upgraded 5.5-inch HD screen with a wider colour spectrum and accurate colour temperature. The 18:9 screen ratio is also the perfect combination of maintaining an excellent visual experience while allowing a more comfortable grip.

Not just aesthetically pleasing, M11 Plus is engineered with attention to every last detail. To ensure excellent temperature management, the research & development team included independent shielding covers of different components, use of customised thermal silica gel and graphene, and nickel silver heatsinks to absorb and dissipate heat produced by the player through long hours of use, so you do not need to worry about your device heating up!

M11 Plus also adopts a new patented modular anti-interference circuit design for its internal layout. Each module of the circuit has its own shielding cover, which means that the digital and analog portions are entirely separated. This ensures that these parts do not interfere with each other and ultimately results in purer sound. Similarly, the front low-pass filter, small signal amplification, and amp expansion circuit each have their own independent power supplies – all for achieving a stronger overall power supply for better dynamics.

Other exciting features include:

Newly added balanced line-out: In addition to the 2.5/3.5/4.4mm headphone outs, a new 4.4mm balanced line-out is also added, allowing the perfect connection to many headphones/amplifiers in a single device.

In addition to the 2.5/3.5/4.4mm headphone outs, a new 4.4mm balanced line-out is also added, allowing the perfect connection to many headphones/amplifiers in a single device. Massive battery, faster charging: M11 Plus contains a huge 6000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s QC2.0/3.0/4.0 and USB PD fast charging. After a full charge, the M11 Plus can be continuously listened to for 11.5 hours and can remain in deep standby for up to 1,000 hours.

M11 Plus contains a huge 6000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s QC2.0/3.0/4.0 and USB PD fast charging. After a full charge, the M11 Plus can be continuously listened to for 11.5 hours and can remain in deep standby for up to 1,000 hours. Unique all-in-one volume button + touch panel: Let go of the traditional volume wheel, and embrace the volume button + touch panel. The M11 Plus brings an unprecedented volume change experience either through precise adjustments with buttons or by sliding on the touch panel. It supports 5 volume adjustment methods: Sliding on panel, buttons, touchscreen, FiiO Link, and Bluetooth remote control

Let go of the traditional volume wheel, and embrace the volume button + touch panel. The M11 Plus brings an unprecedented volume change experience either through precise adjustments with buttons or by sliding on the touch panel. It supports 5 volume adjustment methods: Sliding on panel, buttons, touchscreen, FiiO Link, and Bluetooth remote control Patent competition winner In-vehicle mode: FiiO has conducted in-depth research on the in-vehicle usage habits of hundreds of audiophiles all around the world to continuously optimise the user experience while in the car. The in-vehicle mode automatically turns on and off the player in sync with the car, while the user interface changes to make in-vehicle use safer and easier. (Patent no: ZL 2017 1 0563549.5)

FiiO has conducted in-depth research on the in-vehicle usage habits of hundreds of audiophiles all around the world to continuously optimise the user experience while in the car. The in-vehicle mode automatically turns on and off the player in sync with the car, while the user interface changes to make in-vehicle use safer and easier. (Patent no: ZL 2017 1 0563549.5) Global MQA 8x decoding support: The M11 Plus supports decoding MQA tracks in 8x mode, generating master-quality sound reproduction, allowing for rich, master-quality sound reproduction with high sampling rates in manageable file sizes.

The M11 Plus supports decoding MQA tracks in 8x mode, generating master-quality sound reproduction, allowing for rich, master-quality sound reproduction with high sampling rates in manageable file sizes. 3 gain levels for all kinds of headphones: While the M11 Plus can output a mighty 588 mW, there are 3 gain levels- low, medium, and high. Each gain level has 120 volume steps, allowing you to dial in the volume to exactly where you want. The M11 Plus is perfect whether you are using high-impedance headphones or high-sensitivity earphones.

While the M11 Plus can output a mighty 588 mW, there are 3 gain levels- low, medium, and high. Each gain level has 120 volume steps, allowing you to dial in the volume to exactly where you want. The M11 Plus is perfect whether you are using high-impedance headphones or high-sensitivity earphones. Unlimited possibilities with the shortcut button: With the highly customisable FiiO-exclusive shortcut button, you can execute previously complex operations with just one click to your liking.

With the highly customisable FiiO-exclusive shortcut button, you can execute previously complex operations with just one click to your liking. Five modes for all situations: M11 Plus supports Android mode, Pure Music mode, Bluetooth reception mode, USB DAC mode, and AirPlay mode

M11 Plus supports Android mode, Pure Music mode, Bluetooth reception mode, USB DAC mode, and AirPlay mode Recognised by a leading national body: FiiO M11 Plus is “High Fidelity Audio Products” (CPHA) certified. CPHA is currently the authoritative body on certifying mid- to high-end audio products in China through comprehensive objective testing and subjective evaluation, while also providing references to companies looking to improve their products’ sound quality.

FiiO M11 Plus is “High Fidelity Audio Products” (CPHA) certified. CPHA is currently the authoritative body on certifying mid- to high-end audio products in China through comprehensive objective testing and subjective evaluation, while also providing references to companies looking to improve their products’ sound quality. Hi-Res Audio certified: The M11 Plus is Hi-Res Audio certified in recognition of its ability to present richer musical details in a highly realistic soundscape.

The M11 Plus is Hi-Res Audio certified in recognition of its ability to present richer musical details in a highly realistic soundscape. Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified: The M11 Plus is Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified, and can support 24 bit/96kHz and above as well as LDAC Bluetooth format for an excellent performance.

The M11 Plus is Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified, and can support 24 bit/96kHz and above as well as LDAC Bluetooth format for an excellent performance. Quality Accessories: FiiO M11 Plus comes with tempered glass screen protector with oleophobic layer, exquisite custom leather case, and USB 3.0 data/charging cable

Pricing and Availability

FiiO M11 Plus LTD is available in Black and retails for S$1,199 (including GST). The FiiO M11 Plus LTD can be purchased at AV One (av1group.com.sg), Connect-IT, E1 Personal Audio, Headphones.SG, Jaben, Stereo Electronics and Treoo.

About FiiO Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

FiiO was established in 2007 and has experience in researching and developing countless portable music products of different types, and sell FiiO-branded products through sales agents worldwide. The brand name FiiO is composed of Fi(fidelity from HiFi) and iO(number 1&0), representing the real feeling and convenient life that digital brings to life. FiiO is focused on product quality, adheres strictly to ISO9001 standards in quality management and works hard to attain the lowest repair-related product returns rate. FiiO places great importance on users’ needs and ceaselessly pursues perfection in product design and manufacturing, to supply users with the best audio products at the best prices. FiiO products have won awards including iF Design Award, Reddot Award, EISA Award, VGP Award, etc.

