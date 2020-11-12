ASEAN businesses can tap on Check Point geofenced cloud technologies to meet compliance requirements

Editor’s brief: Businesses large and small are moving to the cloud, and this is especially true in the pandemic-ravaged world where employees are forced to work from home (WFH), often by regulators hoping to reduce community exposure. While the jury is still out on this approach, the reality is that technology adoption is necessary for survival in the 21st century, and businesses and individuals need to tap on technologies to accelerate growth in the next decade. The cloud is both boon and bane to many, offering cost-effective and low-capex approaches, while also opening up cybersecurity threats as threat actors are increasingly and aggressively on the prowl to break networks, steal data, and hijack computing assets. Check Point, a cybersecurity stalwart, recently announced its investments in Singapore for the region, a geofenced cloud security solution that businesses can leverage on. The vendor’s release is below.

Check Point Software Technologies Invests in Geofenced Cloud Capabilities in Singapore to Help Enterprises in Southeast Asia Meet Compliance Requirements

Check Point’s CloudGuard Cloud Security Posture Management solution will secure organisations’ public cloud workloads as well as meet their compliance and data residency needs

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, November 12, 2020 — Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announces that its Asia Pacific Headquarters in Singapore has invested in local geofenced cloud capabilities to help organisations in Southeast Asia keep their cloud workloads safe while meeting data residency and compliance requirements such as MAS TRM, HIPPA, GDPR, NIST and PCI-DSS.

As organisations move to public clouds, they need to ensure that their public cloud environments and workloads follow security best practices and meet compliance standards. Because the nature of the cloud is dynamic and agile, the practice of continuous compliance and automatic remediation of misconfigurations needs to be employed.

The CloudGuard Cloud Security Posture Management solution is part of Check Point’s CloudGuard Cloud Security platform. It features a unique GSL builder to provide organisations the benefits of public cloud security while enabling them to meet data residency and compliance standards simply and efficiently. Even during cloud migration and in multi-cloud environments, customers can remain compliant by viewing and modifying their cloud environments based on recommendations generated from the solution.

The solution also features CloudGuard Intelligence and Threat Hunting, a cloud native security intelligence technology that delivers cloud intrusion detection, network traffic visualisation and user activity analytics. With this, customers can identify traffic from unwanted sources, or gaps in security settings, and fix these accordingly. CloudGuard combines cloud inventory and configuration information with real-time monitoring data from a variety of sources including VPC Flow Logs, CloudTrail, AWS Inspector, as well as current threat intelligence feeds, IP reputation and geolocation databases.

“Southeast Asia continues to be key for Check Point in Asia Pacific, and the investment in our cloud capabilities in Singapore is part of our continued commitment to our customers in this region. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in more organisations in the region moving to the cloud to support remote working and online collaboration,” said Sharat Sinha, Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific & Japan, Check Point Software Technologies. “At the same time, we understand they still have data residency and compliance requirements, especially in industries such as Financial Services and Government. As more of our customers move to the cloud, Check Point will be there to secure their workloads and meet their cloud security needs with our comprehensive range of industry leading solutions.”

CloudGuard Cloud Security Posture Management helps enterprises automate governance across multi-cloud assets and services through key capabilities such as the visualisation and assessment of security posture, misconfiguration detection, and enforcement of security best practices and compliance frameworks. Check Point’s security solutions were one of the first to adopt a prevention approach towards security in the industry.

