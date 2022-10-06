Editor’s brief: The Korean leader in high fidelity audio, has done it again, this time simultaneously for two products. Astell&Kern, launched the flagship A&ultima SP3000 portable music player crafted out of 904L stainless steel, together with the Odyssey IEM (a collaboration with Empire Ears in the USA) in Singapore. The vendor’s releases are below.

Luxury meets innovation: Astell&Kern introduces the stunning new SP3000 flagship portable music player

SINGAPORE @mcgallen #microwireinfo, October 6, 2022 – Astell&Kern, the global leader in premium portable high-resolution audio devices introduces A&ultima SP3000, the new flagship portable music player. As expected from a brand with multiple awards for both design and performance, the SP3000 is an exquisite combination of form and function that redefines what is possible from a portable player. Crafted from the same premium grade stainless steel beloved of luxury watchmakers, it is an object of beauty that is made to last.

A&ultima SP3000 features the latest audio technologies to deliver a sublime musical performance. It is the world’s first digital audio player with independent Dual Audio Circuitry – this complete separation of balanced and unbalanced output allows for the purest possible sonic reproduction. It is also the first to use the new flagship AK4499EX DAC chip from Asahi Kasei, used in the innovative HEXA – Audio Circuitry structure that separates digital and analogue signal processing.

Other spec highlights include a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 6125 Octa-Core processor and support for high-resolution aptX-HD and LDAC wireless streaming. The SP3000 can play just about anything, with support for all key formats (including MQA, Native DSD 512) and streaming-service connectivity; Roon Ready. ReplayGain technology keeps listening at the volume level of the user’s choice, with no irritating jumps or dips in volume as you move through tracks.

A joy to use and listen to

The SP3000 is a delight to use, with its watch-style crown control joining a new 5.46in full high-definition display and a new-generation on-screen interface – making it easier than ever to find and enjoy the favourites, including on streaming services.

Astell&Kern is the master at taking the very best audio components and making them work in a handheld device. The details and emotions in music that music lovers didn’t know existed can be clearly heard. While SP3000 makes a marvellous streaming hub for the main hi-fi system, this incredible performance is not limited to your living room, it is available anywhere you travel.

Luxury-watch grade stainless steel

The SP3000 comes in the choice of black and silver finishes, with its body made from 904L stainless steel: the first time this premium-grade, expertly made metal has been used on a portable player. Extremely durable and resistant to corrosion, lustrous 904L stainless steel is the metal of choice for luxury Swiss watch brands.

Unique technology for more authentic sound

Astell&Kern’s unique TERATON ALPHA technology has been further refined for the SP3000. Designed to produce audio playback that is as close as possible to the original sound, the tech combines effective power noise removal, efficient power management and unwavering amplification, and a fully converted audio output interface. The HEXA DAC structure and independent dual audio circuit, implemented for the first time in the SP3000, are paired together with TERATON ALPHA’s sound solution to create an incredibly authentic sound.

Artisan leather case

The SP3000 comes with a premium leather case to protect and highlight the beauty of the 904L stainless steel body. The case is made by ALRAN, who has been hand-crafting leather since 1903 in Tarn, France, and supplies many leading luxury brands.

The SP3000’s case is developed with ALRAN’s unique Hand-Boarding technology, which processes the leather by rubbing it in various directions using wooden planks, so you can feel the texture of the surface.

Pricing & availability

Astell&Kern A&ultima SP3000 retails for S$5799 (including GST) and is exclusively available at AV One (av1group.com.sg).

About Astell&Kern

Astell&Kern is the ultimate digital music source that brings you Mastering Quality Sound or MQS. Astell means ‘Stars’ in Latin and Kern means ‘Center’ in German. Founded in October 2013, Astell&Kern is a South Korean consumer electronics company that manufactures media players, CD players, headphones, and home theatre products. Astell&Kern’s pursuit is to provide natural and original sound without distortion. The power of true sound from Astell&Kern can now be experienced and has been part of many famous audio exhibitions around the world. Astell&Kern is now admired by music lovers from many countries, including the USA, China, Japan, UK, France, and many more around the world.

###

Astell&Kern & Empire Ears reveal the Odyssey: a next-generation, luxury in-ear monitor that embarks on a journey to sound perfection

SINGAPORE @mcgallen #microwireinfo, October 6, 2022 – Astell&Kern, the global premium audio leader based in South Korea, and Empire Ears, the innovative, high-end in-ear monitor company, have collaborated to produce a next-generation IEM, the Odyssey.

The Odyssey is a handcrafted, high-performance in-ear monitor that combines a shimmering, multi-lamination design with the latest audio technologies from both esteemed brands to deliver a clear, precise and powerful sound through its 10-driver Quadbrid system.

The Odyssey arrives with its perfect companion, the SP3000. Together, the luxury audio devices deliver higher standards to ultimate performance for a truly remarkable listening experience.

Dean Vang, Founder of Empire Ears, commented: “The Odyssey has been an extraordinary adventure in engineering, and it’s forced me to focus on new technologies and unconventional processes. The idea was to build an IEM of extremes, one worthy of bearing both the Empire Ears and Astell&Kern name. No half measures. No compromises. We had to use everything in our arsenal to break new barriers.”

Groundbreaking Technology

The Odyssey features a 10-driver Quadbrid system composed of twin W9+ Subwoofers, 5 Balanced Armatures, dual Electrostatics and a W10 Bone Conductor.

With a 7-way synX cross over network and EIVEC MKII engine that harmonises all 10 drivers of the Quadbrid System, perfect coherence and timing are maintained throughout its remarkable 5Hz-100kHz frequency response range.

The game changing IEM also includes Empire’s own Dual Conduction Architecture, a revolutionary method of audio reproduction through both air and bone conduction to maximise listener immersion with a sound that you cannot only hear but feel, guaranteeing the purest experience possible.

Breathtaking Design

The stunning design of the Odyssey is based on the key principals of Enigma, a masterfully handcrafted, one-of-a-kind dichroic faceplate that features nine individual polymer layers in three proprietary lamination steps.

The result is a striking product that produces colour transitions as the viewing angle changes.

Pricing & availability

The Odyssey retails for S$5299 (including GST) and is exclusively available at AV One (av1group.com.sg).

About Astell&Kern

Astell&Kern is the ultimate digital music source that brings you Mastering Quality Sound or MQS. Astell means ‘Stars’ in Latin and Kern means ‘Center’ in German. Founded in October 2013, Astell&Kern is a South Korean consumer electronics company that manufactures media players, CD players, headphones, and home theatre products. Astell&Kern’s pursuit is to provide natural and original sound without distortion. The power of true sound from Astell&Kern can now be experienced and has been part of many famous audio exhibitions around the world. Astell&Kern is now admired by music lovers from many countries, including the USA, China, Japan, UK, France, and many more around the world.

###