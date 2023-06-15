Astell&Kern’s A&futura SE300 music player now available in Singapore

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Editor’s brief: High resolution lossless audio brand Astell&Kern announces the arrival of its latest portable, A&future SE300 digital music player in Singapore. The player first debuted earlier this month at High End Munich 2023, boasting vast technological advancements to achieve a more natural yet dynamic sound. Read more below.

SINGAPORE – The A&futura SE300 digital music player from Astell&Kern is now available in Singapore. The fourth iteration of the A&futura line features state-of-the-art audio technology developed in-house with meticulous craftsmanship to reproduce a sound that is both innovative and exciting.

The A&futura SE300 takes advantage of decades of advancements in audio technology to broaden the range of analog sound. Unlike most audio players, the A&futura SE300 features a highly refined R-2R DAC rather than the more standard Delta-Sigma DAC. R-2R DAC, also called Ladder DAC because it uses a ladder-like arrangement of resistors, provides a realistic Hi-Fi sound with unparalleled dynamics.

The SE300’s Dual AMP mode uses Class A amplification to faithfully recreate the original recording, while Class AB amplification adds crispness and dynamics to the mix without sacrificing efficiency. The SE300 has two amplifier options, so users may pick one that works best for their ears and the music they’re listening to.

The cutting-edge audio technology of the TERATON ALPHA is responsible for the seamless integration of the R-2R DAC, ultra-precision resistors, and Class A AMP. TERATON ALPHA is Astell&Kern’s exclusive technology, developed after years of research, that eliminates power noise, manages power consumption, and amplifies sound without distortion to recreate the original performance as faithfully as possible.

The A&futura SE300 is a sleek system made from a combination of aluminum and stainless steel; its solid but pliable appearance is meant to symbolize the fluidity of music. Subtle lighting behind the volume wheel gives the impression of light emanating out of the music player, and the polished right side of the SE300 boasts a volume wheel with a triangle design that creates dramatic and visually appealing contrasts.

A unique etching pattern on the back window emphasizes a fluidity with depth. The player’s base is rounded out at the bottom for a more comfortable grip when in use.

To further facilitate an intimate connection between the listener and music, the SE300 features a revamped Crimson-themed user interface and user experience. Users may swiftly peruse music genres with the new interface’s album art search function, all while rediscovering the pleasure of engaging with album art as an integral part of the listening experience.

Technical Specifications

Body Material: Aluminium and Stainless Steel

Display: 5.46inch HD 1080 x 1920 touch screen

Supported Audio Formats: WAV, FLAC, WMA, MP3, OGG, APE, AAC, ALAC, AIFF, DFF, DSF

Output Level: Unbalanced 2Vrms │ Balanced 4Vrms (Condition No Load, Normal Gain); Unbalanced 3Vrms │ Balanced 6Vrms (Condition No Load, High Gain)

CPU: Quad-core

DAC: Full Discrete R-2R

Decoding: Support up to 32bit / 384kHz playback

Input: USB Type-C input (for charging & PC & MAC)

Outputs: Unbalanced Out (3.5mm), Optical Out(3.5mm) Balanced Out (2.5mm, only 4-pole supported | 4.4m, only 5-pole supported)

Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz)

Bluetooth: V5.0 (A2DP, AVRCP, Qualcomm® aptX™ HD, LDAC)

Dimensions: 3.01” (76.45mm)[W] x 5.49” (139.45mm)[H] x 0.69” (17.6mm)[D]

Weight: About 11.18oz (317g)

Built-in Memory: 256GB [NAND]

External Memory: microSD x1 (Max. 1TB)

Battery Capacity: 5,050mAh 3.8V Li-Polymer

Charge Time: About 3.5hours (9V 1.67A Charging)

Playback Time: About 12hours (Standard : FLAC, 16bit, 44.1kHz, Vol.50, LCD Off, Normal Gain)

Supported OS: Windows 10,11(32/64bit), MAC OS X 10.7

Availability and Costs

The Astell&Kern A&futura SE300 digital music player may be purchased from AV One and TK Foto at S$2,899 (GST included).

###