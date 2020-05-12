Astell&Kern’s new SR25 entry-level portable player packs a punch

Editor’s Brief: One of the most coveted names in hi-fi audio players, Astell&Kern, unveils its new affordable portable high resolution audio player, A&norma SR25, which supercedes the previous much loved SR15. The SR25 embraces the adequately modern Android 9.0 that uses OpenApp for music apps installation. The SR25, despite being the entry-level Astell&Kern product, is certainly no slouch, and brings plenty of performance, sound quality, and a design of sheer class to the table. The vendor’s news release is found below.



Astell&Kern announces new A&norma SR25 portable high-resolution music player

LDAC Bluetooth support – a first for Astell&Kern players

Faster Quad-core CPU and newly designed circuitry to improve sound quality

Twice the playback time of the SR15 and longer than any other Astell&Kern player

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwire, May 12, 2020 — Global leader in high-resolution products Astell&Kern has unveiled the second player in its A&norma line of portable high-resolution audio players, the A&norma SR25. The SR25 is an upgrade of the award-winning A&norma SR15 player, and supports native playback of DSD256 and 32-bit/384KHz PCM high-resolution audio.

The SR25 features two Cirrus Logic 43198 MasterClass DACs in dual-mono configuration like the SR15, but adds a number of new features such as a faster Quad-core CPU and newly designed circuitry to improve sound quality enhancements.

The A&norma line of portable audio players from Astell&Kern are designed to be an industry standard to play back high-resolution audio in a stunning, high-end, luxurious design and reproduce sound as it was intended by the artist and engineer who originally recorded it, at an affordable price.

A first for Astell&Kern players, the SR25 adds LDAC Bluetooth support, allowing users to wirelessly stream 24-bit hi-res audio to compatible speakers, headphones or IEMs. The SR25 also provides 20+ hours of continuous music playback, more than twice the playback time of the SR15 and longer than any other Astell&Kern player.

The SR25’s unique design balances user convenience with aesthetic factors. It features an aluminium body with an ultra-precision volume wheel machined with a vibration-free process used for luxury watches. The aluminium body suppresses noise and improves sound quality, while the thin-bodied design allows the user to easily hold and operate the 3.6-inch touchscreen display with one hand.

“The SR25 is a new premium product that brings the philosophy of Astell&Kern to provide music the way it was meant to be heard, without compromise to an affordable, high quality player, with a luxury design that has received international award recognition,” said Baek Chang-Hum, Director of Dreamus, parent company of Astell&Kern.

A&norma SR25 Specifications:

Body material: Aluminium

Body colour: Moon Silver

Dimensions: 2.5″ (63.5mm) [W] x 4.26″ (108.3mm) [H] x 0.63″ (16.1mm) [D]

Weight: 6.27 oz (178g)

Display: 3.6 inch (720 x 1280) Touch Display

Supported audio formats: WAV, FLAC, WMA, MP3, OGG, APE, AAC, ALAC, AIFF, DFF, DSF, MQA

Sample rate: PCM: 8kHz ~ 384kHz (8/16/24/32bits per sample) / DSD Native: DSD64 (1bit/2.8MHz), Stereo / DSD128 (1bit/5.6MHz), Stereo / DSD256 (1bit/11.2MHz), Stereo

Power output: Balance 4V, Unbalance 2V

CPU: Quad-core

DAC: Cirrus Logic CS43198 x2 (Dual DAC)

Decoding: Support up to 32-bit/384kHz bit-to-bit playback

Input: USB Type-C (PC and Mac)

Outputs: Unbalanced Out (3.5mm) / Balanced Out (2.5mm, only 4-pole supported)

Wi-Fi: 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz)

Bluetooth: V4.2 (A2DP, AVRCP, aptX HD, LDAC)

Battery capacity: 3150 mAh 3.7V Li-Polymer Battery

Internal memory: 64 GB

External memory: microSD (max. 1 TB)

Pricing & Availability:

The Astell&Kern SR25 will be available in Singapore for S$1,099 (MSRP) from late May 2020, and retails at AV One, E1 Personal Audio, Lazada Singapore (https://www.lazada.sg/shop/av1group), Stereo Electronics and Treoo.

About Astell&Kern

Astell&Kern is the ultimate digital music source that brings you Mastering Quality Sound or MQS. Astell means ‘Stars’ in Latin and Kern means ‘Center’ in German. Founded in October 2013, Astell&Kern is a South Korean consumer electronics company that manufactures media players, CD players, headphones, and home theatre products. Astell&Kern’s pursuit is to provide natural and original sound without distortion. The power of true sound from Astell&Kern can now be experienced and has been part of many famous audio exhibitions around the world. Astell&Kern is now admired by music lovers from many countries, including the USA, China, Japan, UK, France, and many more around the world.

