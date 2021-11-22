Editor’s brief: Audio is subjective, where one person’s audio heaven is another’s bane. However, the Shure AONIC FREE is different. These beefy earphones provide accurate audio for those who desire authentic and unadulterated sound, with none of the bass or other embellishments. The vendor’s release is below.

Shure unveils its first true wireless earphones, AONIC FREE in Singapore

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, November 22, 2021 — Today, Shure is unveiling the latest addition to its AONIC listening portfolio — AONIC FREE True Wireless Sound Isolating™ Earphones. Following up on the heels of the launch of AONIC 215 GEN 2, the AONIC FREE earphones introduce a new hook-free, pocketable design and unite it with the same unmatched studio quality sound that artists, audiophiles, commuters, technophiles, and music lovers have relied on from Shure’s AONIC line. AONIC FREE boasts top-notch call performance in a sleek, lightweight, and compact design with long-lasting battery life, meaning these earphones are ready for an on-the-go lifestyle and the adventure that lies ahead.

Engineered from decades of experience supporting legendary performers, AONIC FREE provides clear, studio-quality sound with deep bass. This class-leading sound is powered by a premium amplifier and driver combination that was rigorously tested and tuned together — providing an unparalleled listening experience tailored to user preferences. In a world where personalisation is expected, listeners can express their musical identity by customising their audio experience with the ShurePlus™ Play app’s custom multi-band EQ and pre-sets.

Whether commuting to work or tuning out the drone of an airplane engine as you get ready to take off, exceptional Sound Isolation Technology is incorporated, blocking out most environmental noise. To hear immediate surroundings, Environmental Mode activates exterior microphones with just the press of a button — now users can hear traffic while traversing a busy city.

“Today’s consumers are moving faster than ever and want a listening experience that is hassle-free and comfortable without sacrificing sound quality,” said Ellen Mahon, Senior Manager, Global MCA Marketing, at Shure. “As we developed AONIC Free, we set out to create an earphone that contained Shure’s industry-leading audio and mic performance, durability, and reliability while providing the ease and convenience that makes true wireless earphones so popular. Features such as extended battery life, stereo calls, and customisable EQ with the ShurePlus Play app ensure that these earphones can deliver what our customers demand.”

Notable key features include:

Sound Isolation Technology : Based on in-ear monitors worn by musicians for hours at a time on stage, AONIC FREE’s combination of a foam sleeve and an ergonomically angled design comfortably blocks up to 37dB while providing a distortion-free, secure fit for use all day long.

: Based on in-ear monitors worn by musicians for hours at a time on stage, AONIC FREE’s combination of a foam sleeve and an ergonomically angled design comfortably blocks up to 37dB while providing a distortion-free, secure fit for use all day long. Long-Lasting Battery Life : With 21 total hours of playback, your epic playlist has met its match. The earbuds provide seven hours of listening with two full additional charges from the pocket-friendly carrying case. A fast charge feature provides one hour of playback after only 15 minutes in the case. The case’s form factor was designed to transport easily, so users will never be without a charge.

: With 21 total hours of playback, your epic playlist has met its match. The earbuds provide seven hours of listening with two full additional charges from the pocket-friendly carrying case. A fast charge feature provides one hour of playback after only 15 minutes in the case. The case’s form factor was designed to transport easily, so users will never be without a charge. Crystal Clear Phone Calls : AONIC Free makes it easy to navigate calls no matter the circumstance. With strategically placed mics with beamforming Digital Sound Processing (DSP) that intelligently picks up just your voice, Auto Gain Control that reduces the volume of music while on a call, and noise suppression technology that blocks wind noise, your voice is heard – not the surrounding environment.

: AONIC Free makes it easy to navigate calls no matter the circumstance. With strategically placed mics with beamforming Digital Sound Processing (DSP) that intelligently picks up just your voice, Auto Gain Control that reduces the volume of music while on a call, and noise suppression technology that blocks wind noise, your voice is heard – not the surrounding environment. Optimal Usability : Users have the freedom to customise volume, playback, and call control with a single press on either the left or right earbud. Button function can also be customized in the ShurePlus Play App.

: Users have the freedom to customise volume, playback, and call control with a single press on either the left or right earbud. Button function can also be customized in the ShurePlus Play App. Customisable EQ : When paired with the free ShurePlus PLAY App, listeners can personalise Environment Mode levels. Available for iOS and Android, the app is also a full-featured music player with EQ, supporting standard and hi-res music files. In addition to the feature controls, it lets users customise tone and voice prompts for important notifications, like power on/off, connection confirmation, and low battery.

: When paired with the free ShurePlus PLAY App, listeners can personalise Environment Mode levels. Available for iOS and Android, the app is also a full-featured music player with EQ, supporting standard and hi-res music files. In addition to the feature controls, it lets users customise tone and voice prompts for important notifications, like power on/off, connection confirmation, and low battery. Multi-connectivity: AONIC FREE features Bluetooth 5® and supports multiple audio codecs, including aptX™, AAC, and SBC.

AONIC FREE features Bluetooth 5® and supports multiple audio codecs, including aptX™, AAC, and SBC. Box includes: Earphones, a fit kit with Comply™ foam sleeves in S/M/L, pocketable charging case, and USB-C charging cable.

Pricing and Availability

Shure’s True Wireless Sound Isolating Earphones, AONIC FREE, is now available in Graphite Grey and retail for S$329 (including GST), and available immediately at AV One (http://www.av1group.com.sg), Challenger, Gresouth Trading, Headphones.SG, Isetan Scotts Level 3, KrisShop, Sprint-Cass, Stereo Electronics, Takashimaya Level 3, TK Foto, Treoo.com and XGear.

About Shure

Shure (www.shure.com) has been making people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. For critical listening, or high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and from the meeting room, you can always rely on Shure. Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have nearly 40 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

###