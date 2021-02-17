Be compact and go big sound with Audioengine A1

Editor’s brief: If you crave for big sound in a smaller package, try the Audioengine A1 powered Bluetooth aptX 2-speaker system. The A1 is a perfect fit in any home or room environment, with warm and robust sound, housed in handcrafted cabinets that complement any contemporary or classical decor. The vendor’s release is below.

Audioengine announces A1 Home Music System with aptX Bluetooth in Singapore

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, February 17, 2021 – Independent speaker company, Audioengine today announces the launch of its latest powered speaker, Audioengine A1 Home Music System in Singapore. The new Audioengine A1 Home System is a compact, premium powered 2-speaker music system offering high-quality stereo sound, with a simple setup, versatile playback capabilities and an impressive soundstage.

Versatile, Size-Defying Sound

You don’t need a big music system to enjoy expansive, high-resolution sound. With the Audioengine A1 Music system, music lovers can experience the ultimate at-home listening experience, hearing every emotion and detail like with the larger systems. The speakers have an excellent music reproduction and surrounds you with a sense of presence that one-speaker systems often miss. To top it all, the speakers are compact and will not take up a lot of space, blending seamlessly into your home, and filling up any room.

Your Music, Your Way

Modestly designed to take on space limitations, the Audioengine A1 Home Music System gives you more room to play your music, your way. The speaker offers both wired or wireless connections including aptX Bluetooth from your phone, tablet or computer, or good old analog from that vintage turntable or 80’s Sony tape deck. That means more options for you to stream your favourite songs seamlessly from any device.

Audioengine Signature Sound and Craftsmanship

Since 2005, the Audioengine team has been designing and manufacturing its own speaker drivers and other critical components. In other words, A1, along with our other speakers, is not a box-built system with off-the-shelf parts, but includes custom-designed components right down to the last detail.

Constructed with similar custom components found in the award-winning Audioengine A2+ Speakers, the A1 boasts audiophile-quality, ferrofluid-cooled silk dome tweeters with neodymium magnets. These silk tweeters hold up well under high power and the edge-driven design allows the speaker to give a smooth response. The woofers are aramid fibre woven glass composite with rubber surrounds, ensuring that the woofer retains its shape when being driven at high levels. The A1 Home Music System is then completed with built-in power amps wrapped in precision tuned, hand-crafted cabinets – everything you would expect from an Audioengine speaker.

Technical Specifications

Type: Powered Bluetooth aptX speaker system

Amplifier Type: Class D

Power Output: 60 W peak power total (15 W RMS / 30 W peak per channel), AES

Drivers: 2.75” aramid fiber woofers, 0.75“ Silk dome tweeters

Inputs: 3.5 mm stereo mini-jack, Bluetooth

Outputs: LFE Variable line-out for subwoofer

Dimensions: 6″ (15.2 cm) x 4″ (10.2 cm) x 5.25″ (13.3 cm) (each speaker)

Weight: 1.4kg (Left – active) , 1.1kg (Right – passive)

In the box: 1 set of A1 Home Music System speakers, AC power cord, Speaker wire (16AWG), mini-jack audio cable, mini-jack to RCA adapter, setup guide

Pricing and Availability

The Audioengine A1 Home Music System is available immediately for S$369 (including GST), at Audioengine LazMall (lazada.sg/shop/audioengine), AV One (av1group.com.sg), Headphones.SG, Isetan Scotts L3, Isetan Tampines L2, Takashimaya L3, Stereo Electronics, Swee Lee, Tekkie Geek SG and Treoo.com.

About Audioengine

Since 2005, Audioengine based in Austin, Texas, has designed and built innovative, easy-to-use and affordable audio products with all your music in mind. Great sound, simple but elegant designs, high quality material and truly useful features are what Audioengine is about. For more information, please visit https://audioengineusa.com.

###