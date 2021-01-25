Beryllium-coated DLC diaphragm FD5 in-ear monitors from FiiO

Editor’s brief: Whether you are a musician performing on stage, in a studio, or just a music enthusiast with a secret desire to rocking in a lounge or a large stage, IEMs (in-ear monitors) are certainly all the rage. Popular brand FiiO releases its latest beryllium-coated DLC diaphragm dynamic IEM FD5 in Singapore. The vendor’s release is below.

FiiO Introduces FD5 – The Beryllium-coated DLC Diaphragm Flagship Dynamic In-ear Monitor in Singapore

Beryllium-coated DLC diaphragm for low distortion, excellent dynamics

Semi-open acoustic design for a balanced, beautiful, and non fatiguing sound

Interchangeable sound tube and audio jacks

Timeless industrial design, offering a stylish faceplate and remarkable craftsmanship

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, January 25th 2021 – FiiO, the leader in lossless audio players, today announces FD5, a newly developed in-ear monitor with a large 12mm dynamic driver, utilising N52 magnets with a high magnetic flux of 1.5 Tesla for extremely robust bass and excellent high-frequency resolution.

Beryllium-coated surround + DLC diaphragm

Fiio has conducted much research and experimentation on the selection of materials for the new dynamic driver. By combining the use of Beryllium and diamond-like carbon (DLC), FiiO makes full use of the physical rigidity and flexibility properties of the materials to reduce unneeded vibration and appropriately damp sound for improved quality. Overall, the frequency response is balanced and distortion is minimised at all frequency ranges.

High-end audio inspired acoustic prism

In order to address the issues that come with the time delay between different sound waves, an acoustic prism system was specifically developed for the FD5. This was inspired by similar technology used for adjusting tweeters in well-known high-end audio products. By installing a conical device close to the front end of the driver diaphragm, FiiO can precisely control how the sound waves travel in the sound tube – bringing benefits such as eliminating high frequency standing waves and enhancing overall sound wave diffusion.

Compared with a multiple-driver IEM, in the FD5 there is only one point from which the sound is produced from a single driver – making for more accurate sound positioning. The flagship-grade dynamic driver and carefully tuned acoustic design also combine to make the FD5 sound wonderfully pleasant to most people’s preferences – a relaxed, natural yet transparent sound with a large soundstage and impressive dynamics.

Anti-standing wave and semi-open design

A “volcanic field” was added to the rear of the FD5 in order to reduce low-frequency standing waves, reduce distortion, and overall improve the diffusion of bass waves throughout the FD5. The FD5 also adopts a semi-open design, which relieves air pressure on the ear – leading to more comfortable and long listening sessions.

Curves of natural beauty

FiiO’s third-generation design is based on carefully-designed curves, evoking majestic mountains and wondrous waterfalls. Those curves combined with a faceplate offering two distinctly different textures form a sort of “acoustic art” that needs to be experienced in person. The stunning curved cylindrical design of the FD5 is actually a benefit for acoustics, as such a design greatly reduces unwanted resonances and reflection of sound waves within the body – allowing every last detail of your music to be faithfully reproduced.

Interchangeable parts for unlimited possibilities

Great sound comes from a great fit, which is why the FD5 comes with interchangeable sound tubes in small and large sizes to best fit your ear. The large sound tube is balanced, while the small sound tube presents a lively, more bass-focused sound.

The included cable is an expanded MMCX design with 8 strands of monocrystalline silver-plated copper cable that perfectly and faithfully reproduces your music. The cable also features interchangeable audio plugs for 2.5mm/3.5mm/4.4mm, allowing you to take advantage of a variety of sources.

Technical Specifications:

Type: 12mm Beryllium-coated diamond-like carbon (DLC) dynamic driver

Diaphragm thickness: 12u

Magnet type: N52

Voice coil: Copper-clad aluminum

Nominal Impedance: 32Ω@1kHz

DC Impedance: 32Ω

Sensitivity: 109db (1kHz@1mw）

Frequency Response: 10-40kHz

Rated power input: 3mw

Rated power input: 100mw

Distortion: ≤3%

Weight: 11g

Pricing and Availability

FiiO FD5 is available at a recommended retail price of S$489 and can be found at AV One (https://av1group.com.sg), Connect-IT, E1 Personal Audio, FiiO LazMall (lazada.sg/shop/fiio), Headphones.sg, Jaben, Shopbotic, Stereo Electronics, Treoo.com.

About FiiO Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

FiiO was established in 2007 and has experience in researching and developing countless portable music products of different types, and sell FiiO-branded products through sales agents worldwide. The brand name FiiO is composed of Fi(fidelity from HiFi) and iO(number 1&0), representing the real feeling and convenient life that digital brings to life. FiiO is focused on product quality, adheres strictly to ISO9001 standards in quality management and works hard to attain the lowest repair-related product returns rate. FiiO places great importance on users’ needs and ceaselessly pursues perfection in product design and manufacturing, to supply users with the best audio products at the best prices. FiiO products have won awards including iF Design Award, Reddot Award, EISA Award, VGP Award, etc.

