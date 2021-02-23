Add a small Bluetooth-enabled DAC to your audio arsenal with FiiO BTA30

Editor’s brief: If you are still using wired headphones or headsets that plug into your tiny smartphones or portable devices, then you may be needing a DAC (digital-analog-converter). The reason is many small devices may not be able to produce the sound you want or like, and a DAC can bridge that gap, on the cheap. FiiO introduces a DAC with Bluetooth capabilities, as both transmitter and receiver, the BTA30. The vendor’s release is below.



FiiO unveils BTA30 High Fidelity Bluetooth Transceiver, its first ever desktop decoder with LDAC/ aptX HD support in Singapore

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, February 23, 2021 – FiiO, the leader in lossless audio players, unveils BTA30 – A high fidelity Bluetooth transceiver in Singapore. With 3 operating modes, the BTA30 is the first Bluetooth decoder among the desktop decoder family that supports both LDAC/aptX HD Bluetooth transmitting and receiving.

A+ performance

The BTA30 is a versatile piece that can greatly improve the sound of audio equipment such as your TVs, speakers, and computers to spice up your life. The new Bluetooth receiver is feature packed with:

Flagship Qualcomm CSR8675 Bluetooth chip – The BTA30 utilises the efficient Qualcomm CSR8675 Bluetooth chip for enhanced audio applications–supporting 24-bit audio processing and equipped with a 120MHz DSP, it effectively integrates various Bluetooth decoding functions into one package.

– The BTA30 utilises the efficient Qualcomm CSR8675 Bluetooth chip for enhanced audio applications–supporting 24-bit audio processing and equipped with a 120MHz DSP, it effectively integrates various Bluetooth decoding functions into one package. High-performance DSP, digital upsampling ability – The BTA30 is among the first desktop Bluetooth and SPDIF decoding systems to incorporate an independent high-performance DSP chip, allowing it to meet the decoding needs of various formats and increasing the BTA30’s versatility. The DSP allows any digital audio signal to be upsampled to 192kHz, greatly improving audio accuracy for a better listening experience.

– The BTA30 is among the first desktop Bluetooth and SPDIF decoding systems to incorporate an independent high-performance DSP chip, allowing it to meet the decoding needs of various formats and increasing the BTA30’s versatility. The DSP allows any digital audio signal to be upsampled to 192kHz, greatly improving audio accuracy for a better listening experience. DAC AK4490 – Responsible for digital-to-analog conversion is the AK4490, allowing up to 384kHz and DSD native decoding. Its implementation here lets you easily hear every small detail in your music, and provides higher SNR and dynamic range than with the Bluetooth built-in DAC and with better DAC than similar transceivers. Film capacitors work with the AK4490 for clearer and more transparent treble.

Good sound everywhere

For its Bluetooth connection, the BTA30 uses an external gain antenna to maximise the capabilities of the CSR8675 chip. With Bluetooth 5.0 support, this means faster connection speeds and more stable transmission signals, with a range up to 30m under normal usage conditions.

When connected to a smartphone or music player with Bluetooth, the BTA30 supports the LDAC/aptX/aptX HD/AAC high-resolution formats. LDAC specifically can support up to 96kHz/24-bit audio, superior to CDs. When connected to the digital outputs of devices like TVs, CD players, external DAC/decoders, and computers, the BTA30 can transmit those signals as the LDAC/aptX HD/aptX LL/SBC Bluetooth formats – for ultimate convenient listening pleasure.

The BTA30 can also be used as a pure digital-to-analog converter, to convert your digital audio signal input to high-quality analog audio output. Coaxial input supports up to 192kHz/24 bit and DSD64 native decoding; optical input supports up to 96kHz/24 bit decoding; USB input supports up to 48kHz/16 bit decoding.

One device for ultimate convenience

The new BTA30 offers a comprehensive range of inputs that make connecting your devices and listening to your favourite tunes on various mediums possible and simple. You can rejuvenate vintage speakers by simply connecting the RCA output or connect the optical/coaxial to the digital input of your external DAC to allow it to decode directly from your phone. Other possibilities include, using the BTA30 to transmit high quality sound from your computer using the USB DAC function, or connecting your game consoles to transmit your audio through the BTA30 – the possibilities are endless!

Other features include:

Full theatre immersion: Connecting the BTA30 to your TV’s SPDIF/optical out allows you to send low-latency sound to your Bluetooth headset, allowing you to be fully immersed in your own private theatre.

Connecting the BTA30 to your TV’s SPDIF/optical out allows you to send low-latency sound to your Bluetooth headset, allowing you to be fully immersed in your own private theatre. Share the fun around: In Bluetooth receiving/decoding mode, two devices can connect to the BTA30 at the same time, and both devices are remembered after connecting for the first time. Music from either device can be switched between freely to play on the BTA30. In Bluetooth transmitting mode, the BTA30 can send music to two different Bluetooth devices at the same time.

In Bluetooth receiving/decoding mode, two devices can connect to the BTA30 at the same time, and both devices are remembered after connecting for the first time. Music from either device can be switched between freely to play on the BTA30. In Bluetooth transmitting mode, the BTA30 can send music to two different Bluetooth devices at the same time. Dual Hi-Res Certifications: Not only does the BTA30 have Hi-Res Audio certification by the Japan Audio Society, but it also has achieved Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification for guaranteed excellent performance.

Not only does the BTA30 have Hi-Res Audio certification by the Japan Audio Society, but it also has achieved Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification for guaranteed excellent performance. Special lights for special moments: The RGB light indicator helps you to quickly distinguish the Bluetooth format that you are currently using. (SBC: Blue | AAC: Teal | aptX: Purple | aptX LL: Green | aptX HD: Yellow | LDAC: White)

Technical Specifications

Bluetooth receive format support: SBC/AAC/aptX/aptX HD/LDAC

Bluetooth transmit format support: SBC/aptX/aptX LL/aptX HD/LDAC

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Transmission Range: 30m

USB interface: Type-C

Bluetooth chip: CSR8675

DSP chip: CT5302

DAC chip: AK4490

Dimensions: 120x55x23.5mm

Weight per ear unit: 115g

Included in box: BTA30, quick start guide, warranty card, Type-C cable, RCA cable, isolation feet

Pricing and Availability

FiiO BTA30 is available immediately at a recommended retail price of S$149 and can be found at AV One (av1group.com.sg), Connect-IT, E1 Personal Audio, Jaben, Lazada (lazada.sg/shop/fiio), Stereo Electronics, and Treoo.com.

About FiiO Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

FiiO was established in 2007 and has experience in researching and developing countless portable music products of different types, and sell FiiO-branded products through sales agents worldwide. The brand name FiiO is composed of Fi(fidelity from HiFi) and iO(number 1&0), representing the real feeling and convenient life that digital brings to life. FiiO is focused on product quality, adheres strictly to ISO9001 standards in quality management and works hard to attain the lowest repair-related product returns rate. FiiO places great importance on users’ needs and ceaselessly pursues perfection in product design and manufacturing, to supply users with the best audio products at the best prices. FiiO products have won awards including iF Design Award, Reddot Award, EISA Award, VGP Award, etc.

###