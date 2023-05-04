Cinema: If gourmet cuisine can be this harsh, it may be The Menu
Editor’s brief: To many of us, gourmet cuisine is one where we may feel underdressed when we enter the establishment, and there are words on the menu that we squint and make no sense of them as they are foreign. And yet, the unattainable is often the most seductive, and we squeeze our cents out of our wallets to make way very infrequently to one of these establishments, maybe. This movie is a bizarre take on that gourmet cuisine is, albeit from an exaggerated manner with theatrics. Beneath all that though, lies a simple human drama about poverty, ambition, confidence (or lack of), and choices. Ralph Fiennes as usual, makes a compelling presence.
