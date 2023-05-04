Cinema: Ragtag teenage crew made good with dodgeball

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Editor’s brief: The story is set in Hongkong, although the story and cinematography makes me think of Japanese motivational dramas, down to the slightly comedic acting and styling. No matter, as the story is a heartwarming tale of some teenagers who found solace through a dedicated social worker and a down-and-out instructor. The ending is easily expected, but who wouldn’t want a happy ending story, right?

Shen xiao shan bi qiu Plot: Yanki is a social worker who has set up the midnight gymnasium to give a place for unruly teens to hang out safely When it looks like funding will be pulled Yanki concocts a scheme to turn the situation around Information Runtime: 93 min Genre: Comedy, Sport Awards: N/A Writer: N/A Actors: Isabella Chan, Catherine Chau, Ekin Cheng Language: Cantonese, Mandarin Country: Hong Kong Data provided by OMDB API