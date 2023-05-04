Cinema: Ragtag teenage crew made good with dodgeball
Editor’s brief: The story is set in Hongkong, although the story and cinematography makes me think of Japanese motivational dramas, down to the slightly comedic acting and styling. No matter, as the story is a heartwarming tale of some teenagers who found solace through a dedicated social worker and a down-and-out instructor. The ending is easily expected, but who wouldn’t want a happy ending story, right?
