Cinema: Ragtag teenage crew made good with dodgeball

Editor’s brief: The story is set in Hongkong, although the story and cinematography makes me think of Japanese motivational dramas, down to the slightly comedic acting and styling. No matter, as the story is a heartwarming tale of some teenagers who found solace through a dedicated social worker and a down-and-out instructor. The ending is easily expected, but who wouldn’t want a happy ending story, right?

Shen xiao shan bi qiu
Plot: Yanki is a social worker who has set up the midnight gymnasium to give a place for unruly teens to hang out safely When it looks like funding will be pulled Yanki concocts a scheme to turn the situation around
Information
Runtime: 93 min
Genre: Comedy, Sport
Awards: N/A
Writer: N/A
Actors: Isabella Chan, Catherine Chau, Ekin Cheng
Language: Cantonese, Mandarin
Country: Hong Kong
