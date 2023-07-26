Cinema: When human nature shines beyond the ordinary
Editor’s brief: The story is about a Finnish student left her host and lover in the city to go to a far flung port in Murmansk, the Arctic region, in the name of archeology. She traveled by train, and she shared a cabin with an uncouth Russian miner. The story is about how our perception of others may sometimes be wrong, and that life is all about embracing the unknown. What we perceive as kin, may well turn out to be a shocking revelation. Conversely, what may irk us, may well be just what we need. This is a very poignant and introspective story, and felt very real and raw. Highly recommended.
