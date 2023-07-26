popcornmovie-unsplash
Lifestyle News

Cinema: When human nature shines beyond the ordinary

microwire.news
Listen to this article

Editor’s brief: The story is about a Finnish student left her host and lover in the city to go to a far flung port in Murmansk, the Arctic region, in the name of archeology. She traveled by train, and she shared a cabin with an uncouth Russian miner. The story is about how our perception of others may sometimes be wrong, and that life is all about embracing the unknown. What we perceive as kin, may well turn out to be a shocking revelation. Conversely, what may irk us, may well be just what we need. This is a very poignant and introspective story, and felt very real and raw. Highly recommended.

Compartment Number 6
Compartment Number 6
Plot: A young Finnish woman escapes an enigmatic love affair in Moscow by boarding a train to the arctic port of Murmansk. Forced to share the long ride and a tiny sleeping car with a Russian miner, the unexpected encounter leads the occupants of Compartment no. 6 to face the truth about their own yearning for human connection.
Internet Movie Database: 7.2/10
Metacritic: 80/100
Information
Runtime: 107 min
Genre: Drama, Romance
Awards: 19 wins & 26 nominations
Writer: Andris Feldmanis, Juho Kuosmanen, Rosa Liksom
Actors: Seidi Haarla, Yuriy Borisov, Dinara Drukarova
Language: Russian, Finnish, English
Country: Finland, Russia, Estonia, Germany
Data provided by OMDB API

Share:

Share on PinterestShare on LinkedInShare on WhatsAppShare on Telegram

More