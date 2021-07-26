For a fan of electric toothbrushes that are either rotary or sonic in nature, there are more and more options in the pharmacies and stores now. We look briefly at the Colgate ProClinical 150 electric toothbrush.

My first electric toothbrush was an Oral B (powered by Braun), which was AA cell battery-powered. The form factor was chunky and quite unlike a regular toothbrush. However, as an introduction to assisted tooth cleaning, the Braun/Oral B electric toothbrush was a godsend. And the next electric toothbrush was naturally an Oral B again, albeit the smaller CrossAction one, which had a slim form factor much closer to regular toothbrushes, and powered by AAA cells instead.

Then with regular to travel to Japan, I was looking at the options of electric toothbrushes in Japan. The typical Japanese electric toothbrush typically was sonic rather than rotary, using high-speed vibrations instead. My first purchase was a Systema one. Later, I upgraded to the Systema Black from Lion, a faster sonic model.

More recently, picked up the Colgate ProClinical 150. The ProClinical 150 is bulkier than the Systema range, alhough it still is slimmer than the Oral B classic. The ProClinical 150 is lightweight, with high-speed sonic vibrations at 20,000 strokes per minute. I feel the cleaning is a multitude better than the Oral B, the Oral B CrossAction, or the Systema Black anytime. There is also a 2-minute timer than automatically cuts off power after 2 minutes. In my daily use so far, I feel 2 minutes is more than enough to clean all your teeth and then some.

The caveats on the ProClinical compared to the Oral B is its construction – the ProClinical 150 feels slightly flimsier in design. The ProClinical’s power switch feels like it should be closer to the middle to facilitate usage, rather than the farther location it is on the brush handle. But other than that, no complaints.