Embrace your audio with the open-back HE400se headphones from HIFIMAN

Editor’s brief: Now and then, a fancy high fidelity headphone or headset cross our path, with a decent price tag to match. The HIFIMAN HE400se is one such headphone, with an open-back design and an ultra-wide soundstage. The vendor’s release is below.

HIFIMAN Electronics brings affordability to high-fidelity headphones with its latest HE400se open-back headphones

The new headphones feature an ultra-wide soundstage and detailed spatial imaging

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, March 24, 2021 – HIFIMAN, the leader in high fidelity personal audio, announces its latest high-fidelity open-back headphones, adding another pair to its award-winning HE400 series. HE400se is a classic favourite from HIFIMAN, with a modern twist. The new open-back headphones is set to bring affordability to high-fidelity headphones, a perfect entry-level pair for music lovers starting out their audiophile journey.

HIFIMAN’s HE400 series has been an audio industry favourite for over 10 years, bagging multiple awards. The new HE400se features an open-back planar magnetic headphone that employs single-ended drivers to deliver a wide soundstage with accurate spatial imaging. With increased efficiency to 91dB, the headphone’s high sensitivity enables it to be easily driven and performs well with portable devices like smartphones and tablets as it does with a full-size amplifier.

“HIFIMAN is famous for developing planar magnetic headphones that bring real-world full-range sonics to personal audio,” said Dr. Fang Bian, President and CEO, HIFIMAN Electronics. “The HE400se is the result of our tapping our deep background in planar magnetic design to create a headphone with a wide soundstage and detailed imaging at a price that is within reach of nearly every music lover with a smart portable device, no matter if the source is a high-res. audio player or a common smartphone.”

Designed for extended listening sessions, the HE400se is 30% lighter than comparable magnetic headphones, weighing a mere 390g. Its newly-designed adjustable and lightweight headband remains cool and comfortable for hours, even in excessively warm weather. In addition, the headphone’s drivers are protected by a newly designed casing for enhanced durability and protection from the elements. HE400se’s beveled hybrid earpads also contribute to the headphone’s exceptional performance. With this design, varying thicknesses conform to the human skull, almost as if it is custom-tailored to each listener’s head.

Pricing and Availability

HIFIMAN HE400se open-back headphones will be available in Singapore immediately at a MSRP of S$229 (including GST). They can be found at AV One (av1group.com.sg/products/hifiman-he400se), Connect-IT and Treoo.com.

About HIFIMAN

HIFIMAN was founded by Dr. Fang Bian in 2007 and, two years later, introduced the acclaimed HM-801, the first digital audio player to feature true audiophile-grade performance from a pocket-size form factor. Since then, HIFIMAN, under Dr. Bian’s guidance, has developed an extensive selection of no-holds-barred headphones, digital audio players, and headphone amplifiers that are consistently recognised as the best in class, offering performance that belies their price point, no matter the cost. For additional information, visit https://hifiman.com/