Fancy a copper version of the Astell&Kern SP3000? Now you can

Editor’s brief: For those who love an Asian take on top-notch music players, the Astell&Kern brand probably comes to mind. With the SP3000 flagship range from this South Korean vendor, a unique rendition in copper is now in the market, the SP3000 Copper. There is something almost nostalgic with anything copper, unlike steel, aluminium, or even titanum. Read more below.

SINGAPORE – The industry leader in premium portable high-resolution audio devices, Astell&Kern, has announced a limited-edition copper version of its acclaimed A&ultima SP3000 portable music player.

The A&ultima line from Astell&Kern represents the gold standard in audio quality, thanks to its use of cutting-edge technologies. The A&ultima SP3000 is the culmination of ten years’ worth of research and development into digital music processing.

Copper’s high electrical conductivity and noise-cancelling qualities make it the material of choice for recreating an instrument’s authentic sound. It is a highly challenging raw material to work with and employ in the creation of music players because of the intricate manufacturing methods required to prevent oxidation and contamination.

Astell&Kern’s top-tier SP3000 Copper is made from copper with a purity level of 99.98% or above. To prevent corrosion and extend the life of the coating, a sophisticated multilayer coating is applied. A delicate and extremely sophisticated hand-crafted metal process is then used to the product’s three-dimensional lines and elegant watch-style volume crown, without diminishing the copper sheen that exemplifies Astell&Kern’s meticulous attention to detail and production expertise.

Technical Specifications

Display: Full HD 5.46” 1080×1920 touch display

Supported Audio Formats: WAV, FLAC, WMA, MP3, OGG, APE, AAC, ALAC, AIFF, DFF, DSF, MQA

CPU: Octa-core

DAC: AKM AK4191 x2(Dual Modulator) & AK4499EX x4 (Dual + Dual DAC)

Decoding: Support up to 32bit/768kHz Bit-to-Bit Playback

Input: USB Type-C input (for charging & PC & MAC)

Outputs: Unbalanced Out (3.5mm), Optical Out (3.5mm)

Balanced Out (2.5mm, only 4-pole supported | 4.4m, only 5-pole supported) Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz)

Bluetooth: V5.0 (A2DP, AVRCP, Qualcomm® aptX™HD, LDAC)

Dimensions (WxHxD): 82.4mm x 139.4mm x 18.3mm

Weight: 505g (for copper; other colours – 493g)

Feature Enhancements: Firmware upgrade supported (OTA: Over-The-Air)

Pricing & availability

Astell&Kern A&ultima SP3000 retails for S$5,799 (including GST) and is available at AV One (av1group.com.sg), E1 Personal Audio, Headphones.sg, and Treoo.

