Fancy a FiiO pocket high-res music player that takes you a level up?

Editor’s brief: FiiO is a maker of good high-resolution portable music players, and its latest M15 certainly does not disappoint. The new player features dual AK4499EQ third-gen DAC, which leads many DACs behind. The sleek design offers great signal to noise ratio and a high capacity lithium ion battery to boot. Worth the money if you are into high-res audio in your pocket. The vendor’s news release is below.

FiiO announces its new flagship high resolution smart portable music player, M15 in Singapore

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, 22 April, 2020 – The leading authority in high resolution lossless audio player, FiiO, today announces the launch of its latest flagship smart portable music player – the FiiO M15 music player in Singapore. The new addition to the FiiO family is a huge level up from the rest of the family, with multiple upgrades done to its design, sound quality and audio performance.

No nonsense, all high performance

The new FiiO M15 utilises dual AK4499EQ flagship third generation Digital-to-Analog Converter (DAC) – one of the most high-end chip in the market at the moment. With four channels per DAC chip, the dual chip embedded in M15 coupled with the unrivalled processing power of a Exynos 7872 processor, the FiiO M15 is a no-nonsense, high performance music player, built to power your immersive listening experience.

The new FiiO M15 also supports two-way LDAC lossless Bluetooth with Qualcomm’s CSR8675 flagship Bluetooth chip. When the M15 is used as a Bluetooth receiver, the Qualcomm chip comes into play for complete Bluetooth audio format support, as well as enabling lower latency and faster transfer speeds.

On top of that, the M15 features FiiO’s self-developed 3rd generation Field Gate Programmable Array (FGPA) and 2 custom Japanese NDK femtosecond crystals. The result of this combination gives the music player a more accurate clock for the DAC, lower noise distortion and even further reduced jitter.

Another upgrade worth mentioning is FiiO’s change in the analog potentiometer volume knob. The ADC curve reconstruction as employed in the M15’s volume adjustment solves problem traditionally associated with analog potentiometers, such as volume imbalance between the left and right channels. The brightness of the pulsar light can be also adjusted with the volume knob, making each turn of the knob both a visual and auditory delight.

Clean audio and free of distortion

With all the impressive technology embedded in the M15, the music player makes your music playlist sound effortless and free of harshness, with clean sound, minimal distortion and really opens up the audio soundstage.

The M15 adopts a fully balanced architecture to ensure every last detail can be heard without sacrificing bold dynamics. Inside this balanced architecture are 2 all-new high-precision, low-noise, low temperature drift TI OPA2211 op-amps for the LPF, 4 OPA1612 for IV conversion, and 1 OPA1622 for amplification of each channel.

Sharply dressed and well-equipped inside and out

It is not just the inside of the M15 that sounds good. The design for the new music player represents the 5th generation of the basic classic columnar design that defined FiiO’s previous models, with the likes of Q1 Mark II, K3, and K5 Pro.

In glossy black, the sleek M15 is about the size of a modern smartphone, and features a carbon fibre textured back. Rounded on the edges, the M15 is smooth to touch, with its left and right sides made concave to facilitate gripping the device, and the overall arced design gives the M15 totally unified design.

The icing on the cake is M15’s impressive battery life of up to 15 hours of continuous playtime and a standby time of a whooping 1,800 standby hours, outlasting your music playlist.

Handle it all with active servo power technology

For the first time, FiiO has implemented “active servo power” technology to the final amplification stage, which allows the power output to change depending on the user’s preferred settings. When paired with In-Ear-Monitors (IEMs), you can set the M15 to be optimised for minimal noise as possible.

However, if you want to use your hard-to-drive 300 ohm headphones, you can enable Big Driver mode to turn your M15 into a power monster capable of pushing such headphones to their limits.

The king of different modes

Whether online or local playback, wired or wireless audio, Bluetooth or Wi-Fi music, Bluetooth transmission or reception, USB output or USB decoding – the M15 can easily switch between all of these playback modes any time you want, and provide you an excellent experience in all modes.

Technical Specifications

CPU：Exynos 7872

DAC Chip：AK4499EQ*2

Supported rates：768kHz-32bit，DSD512 native

USB：Type C USB2.0

Screen：5.15 inch 1440×720 borderless 10-point touch display

Dimensions：134mm × 75mm × 18mm (excluding volume knob)

Weight：approx. 310g

Charging time：＜3.5h

Battery：7490mAh high-voltage fast-charging lithium ion

Frequency Response: 20Hz~90kHz（-3dB）

Signal to Noise Ratio: ≥122dB（A-weighted）

Noise Floor：PO＜2.1μV(A-weighted); BAL＜4μV(A-weighted)

Output Impedance: ＜1.1Ω（32Ω load）

THD+N: ＜0.0004%（1kHz/10kΩ）

Pricing and Availability

FiiO M15 is available immediately at S$1,999 (including GST), and can be found at AV One, Connect-IT, E1 Personal Audio, Jaben, Stereo Electronics, Lazada (https://www.lazada.sg/shop/av1group) and Treoo.com.

About FiiO Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

FiiO was established in 2007 and has experience in researching and developing countless portable music products of different types, and sell FiiO-branded products through sales agents worldwide. The brand name FiiO is composed of Fi (fidelity from HiFi) and iO (number 1&0), representing the real feeling and convenient life that digital brings to life. FiiO is focused on product quality, adheres strictly to ISO9001 standards in quality management and works hard to attain the lowest repair-related product returns rate. FiiO places great importance on users’ needs and ceaselessly pursues perfection in product design and manufacturing, to supply users with the best audio products at the best prices. FiiO products have won awards including iF Design Award, Reddot Award, EISA Award, VGP Award, etc.

