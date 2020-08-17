Fancy a pair of Beryllium-plated IEMs?

Editor’s brief: In-ear monitors (IEMs) are all the rage these days, not just for professional and aspiring musicians, but even audiophiles who wish to cosy up a slice of the musicians’ lifestyle and aura. The FiiO FD1 is a special beryllium-plated single dynamic IEM that is launched in Singapore. The vendor’s news release is below.

Singapore, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, August 17, 2020 – FiiO announces the arrival of FD1, a beryllium-plated dynamic in-ear monitor (IEM). The FD1 dynamic driver is constructed with high-end beryllium, known for being light-weight, thin yet extremely rigid – an extraordinary configuration. FiiO’s typical flagship-grade headphone technology never fails to impress, as demonstrated by FD1’s ability to bring listeners into a realm of movement and power, shaping majestic sound performances.

Designed with an N50 two-way magnetic circuit, FD1 is a step above the rest. It has a 55% magnetic flux promotion and nearly 1 Tesla of magnetic field intensity as compared to the traditional single magnetic circuit. The N50 circuit propels sounds with more magnetic field intensity, enabling energetic, robust and transient bass performances – euphonious to the ears.

Additionally, the loose and atmospheric bass, clearly transparent mids and high-resolution treble will be a favourite among audiophiles. FD1 is specially tuned with relatively balanced distributions, producing sounds you never want to stop listening to. The overall tuning is a more popular style – easy to drive and compatible with an extensive range of devices. The 4-stranded high-purity monocrystalline copper cables that come with FD1 are insulated from each other, producing better audio transmissions with improved bass and amazingly realistic vocals. FD1 is sure to capture the hearts of many with its ability to fully show up the charm of music with details.

Stay comfortable for hours

Weighing a mere 4.5g, each FD1 can be worn for hours with zero discomfort. The ergonomic design, combined with its lightweight material releases burden from your ears, achieving comfortable-wearing feelings. Its beryllium diaphragm coupled with the two-way magnetic circuit design improves bass acoustic pressure and deeper bass explosion. On top of that, FiiO’s patented balanced pressure relief technology promises to keep the pressure in a balanced state through precise measurements and adjustments – producing non-distorted, natural and elastic bass. Go on long journeys with zero burden, full-comfort and still enjoy hi-res music with FD1.

A true beauty to your ears and eyes

FD1 is exquisitely designed with a gold-plated aluminum alloy retaining ring and sound tube for each unit, not only beautifying its looks but simultaneously providing a stable cavity for the audible unit – achieving amazing sound quality. Its unique faceplate is inlaid with a rich-layer of celluloid materials specially chosen for its special texture and style, contributing to the glossy finish of FD1. Completing the look with FiiO’s golden logo, it gives rise to a subtle high-end feel to FD1.

The small details that matter

Every FD1 comes with balanced, bass and memory foam eartips of different sizes delivered in a HB1 carrying case, truly a full package. FD1 is constructed with aluminum alloy sound tubes, 0.78mm 2-pin connectors, gold-plated 3.5mm plugs, left blue and right red unit markers and technical metal splitters, designed to impress.

Technical Specifications

Driver type: Dynamic Driver

Driver size: 10mm

Diaphragm material: Beryllium-plated diaphragm

Magnet type & Magnetism: N50

Impedance: 32Ω@1kHz

Direct current resistance (DCR): 32Ω

Sensitivity: 109dB (1kHz@1mW)

Frequency response: 10Hz~40kHz

Weight (single unit): 4.5g

Connector: 0.78mm 2-pin

Pricing and Availability

FiiO FD1 is available at S$99 in Black, and can be found at AV One (https://av1group.com.sg), Connect-IT, E1 Personal Audio, FiiO LazMall (https://www.lazada.sg/shop/fiio), Stereo Electronics and Treoo.com.

About FiiO Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

FiiO was established in 2007 and has experience in researching and developing countless portable music products of different types, and sell FiiO-branded products through sales agents worldwide. The brand name FiiO is composed of Fi(fidelity from HiFi) and iO(number 1&0), representing the real feeling and convenient life that digital brings to life. FiiO is focused on product quality, adheres strictly to ISO9001 standards in quality management and works hard to attain the lowest repair-related product returns rate. FiiO places great importance on users’ needs and ceaselessly pursues perfection in product design and manufacturing, to supply users with the best audio products at the best prices. FiiO products have won awards including iF Design Award, Reddot Award, EISA Award, VGP Award, etc.

