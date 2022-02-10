Editor’s brief: There are no limits to how far an audiophile would go. In this case, if you are a serious enthusiast who would take no compromise, the Astell&Kern ACRO CA1000 headphone DAC amplifier with a digital audio player may be the gadget to get. You can’t mistake the ACRO CA1000 for any other competing product out there – it has the design like no other. The vendor’s release is below.

Astell&Kern ACRO CA1000 redefines the headphone amplifier with digital audio player capabilities

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, February 10, 2022 – Astell&Kern, the global leader in premium high-resolution audio devices has redefined the headphone amplifier with the introduction of the ACRO CA1000. Expertly combining high-performance amplifiers with digital audio player (DAP) capabilities in an incredibly compact desktop and portable-friendly form, the powerful ACRO CA1000 delivers the optimal performance from any type of wired headphone. An array of digital/analogue inputs and outputs also ensures the ACRO CA1000 can be at the heart of any hi-fi set-up and become the ultimate system for head-fi fans. This system represents Astell&Kern’s fundamental philosophy of delivering as close to the original sound as possible and enriching the listening experience.

Headphone amp

To realise any hidden potential and run the most sophisticated and power-hungry headphones a dedicated amplifier is essential. The ACRO CA1000 supports a four-step Gain Level setting that can run high-impedance headphones with a 15Vrms (Condition No Load) output level – without deterioration of sound quality.

Equipped with balanced 2.5mm and 4.4mm and unbalanced 3.5mm and 6.35mm outputs, the ACRO CA1000 can accommodate a wide variety of headphones. Using ultra-small relay parts, circuits for each output are physically separated from each other to minimise any internal noise interference that can adversely affect the quality of the signal and sound.

DAC magic

A digital-to analogue converter (DAC) contributes majorly to how close to the original recording the listener will experience. With a pedigree of designing and engineering award-winning premium DAPs Astell&Kern knowledge of DAC technology is unprecedented. The ACRO CA1000 arrives with a high-quality, high-performance Quad ES9068AS DAC that delivers a clear, detailed and balanced sound without distortion. The Quad-DAC also supports high-resolution audio playback up native DSD512 and 32bit/384 kHz, enabling the music fan to get even closer to the original studio sound, while revealing musical details never heard before.

First introduced in the A&futura SE180 DAP, the ACRO CA1000 features Astell&Kern’s patented TERATON ALPHA technology. The result of extensive research and development, this sound solution is designed to deliver audio playback close to the original sound through the audio output interface by use of effective power noise removal, efficient power management and amplification with minimal distortion.

The speaker effect with headphones

In a headphone environment where the left and right channels are clearly separated, ear fatigue can increase when listening over long periods. Activate the Crossfeed function and a more comfortable listening experience is revealed. This mode has the effect of blending the left and right channels, relieving ear fatigue by creating a more natural sound akin to listening to speakers. In this setting Shelf Cutoff, Shelf Gain, and Mixer Levels are adjustable according to listening tastes.

DAP credentials

More than just a powerful headphone amp, the ACRO CA1000 also features DAP capabilities, transforming it into the go-to-system for head-fi aficionados. A titling 4.1-inch touchscreen (up to 60-degrees) enables easy control of the player and amp settings with an intuitive Android OS and feature set taken from its award-winning portable DAPs.

Although not entirely mobile as an Astell&Kern DAP, this amp player hybrid system is compact and portable. Equipped with an 8,400mAh large capacity battery, the ACRO CA1000 can provide up to 10.5 hours playback without a separate power supply. As supporting USB-PD 2.0 (9V/3A) in CA1000, anyone with a fast charger that supports USB Power Delivery (USB PD) can experience fast charging.– a one hour charge provides 50% battery, while it takes 2.5 hours for a full charge. An array of inputs and outputs allows connection of digital and analogue sources to expand the systems capabilities. These include Optical, Coaxial, Type-C USB digital inputs/outputs and RCA analog input/output (RCA).

The ACRO CA1000 harbours 256GB on-board memory that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot, meaning users can stockpile thousands of hi-res albums. Elsewhere, Replay Gain functionality automatically and uniformly adjusts volume playback from sound sources up to 24-bit/192 kHz so playlists can be enjoyed throughout without reaching for the volume.

Connectivity

A BT Sink function connects the ACRO CA1000 to an external device, such as a smartphone, via Bluetooth, enabling music to be played back in high-quality on the headphone amp. Elsewhere the ACRO CA1000 boasts Bluetooth® 5.0, providing greater range and a more stable wireless connection to headphones and, along with support for 24-bit aptX™ HD and LDAC codecs, offers the best possible wireless sound quality.

Alongside dual-band Wi-Fi support, the ACRO CA1000 features AK File Drop for easier wireless file transfers. Users can wirelessly transfer files through a PC, smartphone, or FTP program located on the same network to make music management even more convenient.

Out of this world design

The ACRO CA1000’s beautifully engineered aluminum body shape and the prominent and tactile volume wheel design are inspired by rugged space-age exploration vehicles that power across planetary terrain. The system still retains Astell&Kern’s signature angular shadow and light motif to seamlessly fit into the company’s bold and aspirational design language.

Astell&Kern ACRO CA1000 key features at a glance include:

Powerful headphone amplifier with digital audio player capabilities.

Features a four step Gain Level that drives high impedance headphones with a 15Vrms output or below.

Features 3.5mm, 6.35mm unbalanced, and 2.5mm 4.4mm balanced headphone output to handle a wide variety of headphones.

An array of digital/analogue inputs and outputs ensures it can be the heart of any hi-fi set-up.

Onboard ESS ES9068AS Quad-DAC delivers a clear, detailed and balanced sound.

Supports high-resolution audio playback up native DSD512 and 32bit/384 kHz.

Crossfeed reduces listening fatigue by creating a more natural sound akin to listening to speakers.

Boasts Astell&Kern’s patented TERATON ALPHA Sound Solution technology

A 4.1-inch, 720 x 1280px touch screen tilts up to 60 degrees for easy control

Support for Bluetooth® 5.0 provides greater range and a more stable wireless connection

Support for 24-bit aptX™ HD and LDAC codecs, offers the best possible wireless sound quality.

Built-in battery provides up to 10.5 hours playback.

Pricing & Availability:

The Astell&Kern ACRO CA1000 headphone amplifier will be available in Singapore immediately at a retail price of S$3,199 (including GST), and can be found exclusively at AV One (https://av1group.com.sg).

About Astell&Kern

Astell&Kern is the ultimate digital music source that brings you Mastering Quality Sound or MQS. Astell means ‘Stars’ in Latin and Kern means ‘Center’ in German. Founded in October 2013, Astell&Kern is a South Korean consumer electronics company that manufactures media players, CD players, headphones, and home theatre products. Astell&Kern’s pursuit is to provide natural and original sound without distortion. The power of true sound from Astell&Kern can now be experienced and has been part of many famous audio exhibitions around the world. Astell&Kern is now admired by music lovers from many countries, including the USA, China, Japan, UK, France, and many more around the world.

###