FiiO launches BTR5 Flagship Portable High-Fidelity Bluetooth Amplifier

FiiO launches the BTR5 Flagship Portable High Fidelity Bluetooth Amplifier, powered by Bluetooth 5.0 with full format support, supports 384 kHz and DSD256native, 3.5mm and 2.5mm headphone outputs, and one-touch NFC pairing.



Full hi-res wireless Bluetooth format support

Your Bluetooth device can be transformed into a part of a Hi-Res Wireless setup by simply connecting it to the BTR5. With the help of the BTR5’s Bluetooth version 5.0 supporting high-resolution formats such as AAC, SBC, aptX, aptX low latency, aptX HD, LDAC up to 96kHz, you can get a totally portable yet excellent sounding setup with your current device!

Audiophile-approved performance with Flagship Bluetooth chip

The Qualcomm CSR8675 is a low-power Bluetooth chip with enhanced audio capabilities, such as supporting 24-bit audio processing and possessing a 120Mhz DSP, allowing it to powerfully handle various Bluetooth decoding functions with ease. Whether you are watching videos, playing games, or listening to music, your BTR5 will take you there.

FPGA precision clock management

An FPGA, often used in high-end music players, is not only responsible for the transmission and reception of Bluetooth and USB digital audio signals, but also for clock management. In the BTR5, after the Bluetooth signal is processed the FPGA greatly reduces jitter and improves signal stability, completely solving the problem of different clock rates that exist between the different parts of the audio architecture.

Accurate audio reproduction

With the addition of a dedicated FPGA, the 45.1584/49.152 MHz dual crystal oscillators during Bluetooth and USB decoding can more accurately reproduce audio signals under various sampling rates, giving the BTR5 exceptional audio fidelity among Bluetooth amplifiers.

With its precise clock management system and being set to synchronous mode, we fully unleash the potential of the ESS SABRE ES9218P for extremely detailed reproduction of sound. The multi-level analog gain and digital volume are combined into a singular dual-volume adjustment design, allowing you to more precisely adjust the volume while fully preserving the dynamic range in your music. Under balanced output with 2 DACs working in conjunction, the BTR5 is capable of 220mW output at 32Ω and 7.6Vpp at 300Ω.

For greater power and detailed resolution, the BTR5 features both balanced and single-ended outputs. In its truly balanced audio architecture, each channel is driven separately from the other with its own DAC and amplifier, allowing the BTR5 to bring you a purer sound with unmatched finesse and balance.

Fully equipped to tackle USB decoding

The BTR5 provides considerable lossless Bluetooth format support and excel in USB decoding. Utilising an independent XMOS XUF208 control chip, the BTR5 is capable of asynchronous audio decoding under USB Audio Class 2.0. And when connected as a USB DAC through its USB Type-C connector, the BTR5 can decode up to 384kHz sampling rate and native DSD.

Beauty and the Power Beast

The BTR5 boasts of a crisp 0.49 inch 64×32 resolution OLED screen that displays functions of pairing/connection/call status/power status/encoding format/volume and a nested menu for settings. The BTR5 rounds up with a sleek aluminium alloy body, curved glass on front and rear with an oleophobic coating for silky smooth touch without fingerprint buildup. With a built-in 550 mAh battery, the BTR5 charges in 1.5 hours and pumps along for 9 hours of enjoyment.

High-fidelity calls through 2 microphones with cVc 8.0 noise cancellation

While the BTR5 has a built-in omnidirectional high-sensitivity microphone, you can use an external microphone in a 3.5mm CTIA headset. When you plug such a headset in, the BTR5 will automatically recognise you want to use that headphone and seamlessly switch microphones accordingly. And when using either set of microphones, you can benefit from cVc 8.0 noise cancellation technology, which intelligently adjusts microphone gain and effectively suppresses background noise for crystal clear calls.

*When using OMTP headphones, audio output is guaranteed to work but the microphone and in-line controls may not work properly.

Features

1. High Performance DAC ES9218P*2

2. Flagship Bluetooth chip CSR8675

3. FPGA clock management with dual independent crystal oscillators

4. Bluetooth 5.0 with full format support

>5. Independent control chip XMOSXUF208

6. USB DAC supporting up to 384kHz/DSD256native

7. Double-sided 2.5D glass with OLED display

8. 3.5mm and 2.5mm headphone outputs

9. Intelligent control with FiiO Music app

10. One-touch NFC pairing with multi-function button

11. Adjusts the output automatically when headphones jacked in

Pricing and Availability

FiiO BTR5 is available immediately at S$179 (including GST), and can be found at AV One, Connect IT, E1 Personal Audio, Lazada (https://www.lazada.sg/shop/av1group), Stereo Electronics, and Treoo.com.

About FiiO Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

FiiO was established in 2007 and has experience in researching and developing countless portable music products of different types, and sell FiiO-branded products through sales agents worldwide. The brand name FiiO is composed of Fi (fidelity from HiFi) and iO (number 1&0), representing the real feeling and convenient life that digital brings to life. FiiO is focused on product quality, adheres strictly to ISO9001 standards in quality management and works hard to attain the lowest repair-related product returns rate. FiiO places great importance on users’ needs and ceaselessly pursues perfection in product design and manufacturing, to supply users with the best audio products at the best prices. FiiO products have won awards including iF Design Award, Reddot Award, EISA Award, VGP Award, etc.

