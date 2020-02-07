FiiO launches EH3 NC Over-the-ear Noise-cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, February 7, 2020 – FiiO launches EH3 NC, a full-format Bluetooth, over-the-ear headphones with ADI noise-cancelling, supports LDAC/aptX HD, large 45mm drivers with double-sided titanium-plated diaphragm, 50 hours battery life and one-touch NFC.



Full-format Bluetooth format support

The EH3 NC is the FiiO’s first noise cancelling headphone to support a variety of Bluetooth formats – such as the AAC and SBC lossy formats, and the aptX, aptX Low Latency, LDAC, aptX HD lossless formats. Listen to sound as they are intended to be – true.

ADI 2-way, 4-microphone array digital noise cancelling

Inside the EH3 NC is a high-end ADI noise-cancelling DSP chip powering a 2-way, 4-microphone array in a feed-forward hybrid active noise-cancelling design. This design provides excellent noise cancellation under any situation, even in high noise decibel environments such as airplanes in flight or vehicles in noisy traffic.

The EH3 NC’s 4-microphone array first picks up ambient noise, which the built-in high-performance DSP chip then analyses to emit a reverse signal to effectively cancel out the noise through destructive (negating) interference. This allows the EH3 NC to dramatically shield you from and reduce noise, no matter what environment you are in. With noise-cancelling performance of 30+/-5dB, the EH3 NC’s noise-cancellation abilities are comparable to those of high-end ANC headphones.

45mm drivers with double-sided titanium-plated diaphragm for Punchy Bass

Different from the typical 40mm drivers used in competitive headphones, the large 45mm drivers with double-sided titanium-plated diaphragm utilised in the EH3 NC give dynamic and deep bass. With these drivers, playing your music will give you that extra rush of excitement.

Dual Hi-Res Audio Certifications

The EH3 NC Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified. By supporting the new lossless wireless audio formats you get more detail in your music than ever, without the tethered tangle.

Flagship Bluetooth chip CSR8675 with Bluetooth 5.0

The EH3 NC uses Qualcomm’s flagship Bluetooth chip, the CSR8675 with support for Bluetooth 5.0. Not only does the CSR8675 efficiently transmit signals at high speed, it also effectively stabilises signals and shields from external interference, for voice calls, gaming, and movies.

Get into the world of music quickly

The built-in NFC allows the EH3 NC to quickly communicate with compatible devices via short-range wireless communication, and even supports being woken up and instantly by NFC. Now you can jump into your music immediately without going through the usual Bluetooth pairing process.

Features:

IC CSR8675 + ADI1777

Bluetooth 5.0, Class 2, supports SBC/AAC/aptX/aptX-HD/aptX low latency

Wireless Range ≥10m

Standby Time 1, 000 Hours

Talk Time 50 Hours

Charging Time 2~3 Hours

Battery 1,000 mAh lithium polymer battery

Driver 45mm titanium-plated diaphragm

ANC Performance 30+/-5 dB

80Hz-20KHz (passive + active noise cancelling)

Pricing and Availability

FiiO EH3 NC is available immediately at S$329 (including GST), and can be found at AV One, E1 Personal Audio, Headphones Singapore, Lazada (https://www.lazada.sg/shop/av1group) and Treoo.com.

