Finding your way through the Asian Sea of Governance and Grit

What To Know Agibot, a humanoid company based in Shanghai, confirmed that it is on track to ship 10,000 units this year in the field of robotics and automation.

This is a bold claim, but the hardware specs we’re seeing suggest that the difference in physical performance between people and machines is getting smaller faster than we thought.

I have always thought that the best technology should be like a master pilot on the flight deck: quiet, efficient, well-prepared, and always focused on getting its cargo—human progress—safely to its destination. As we close the shutters on another busy week in the Asia Pacific, the future looks different. Instead of just “growth at any cost,” we see a more stable time of governance and grit.

I’ve seen the “Silicon Sea” churning with news that puts substance ahead of hype. The theme of the past seven days (March 16–22, 2026) has been clear: Asia is no longer just making tools; it is also building the very structure of trust. This is true whether it’s the rise of agentic intelligence or the accuracy of physical robotics.

ASEAN: The Leader in Quantum and SME AI

We begin our journey in Southeast Asia, where the focus has turned to making high-end technology available to everyone. This week, Singapore made the biggest waves when QAI Ventures officially opened Asia’s first Quantum-AI accelerator. This is a big step forward for the area. People talk about quantum as a “someday” technology, but this project is already working to make the next generation of computing and cybersecurity solutions possible. This means that businesses in the area are laying the groundwork for encryption that will last and fast data processing.

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has taken a big step toward “Industry 5.0” in Thailand. The Federation said it would speed up its plan to get 30,000 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to adopt AI. It’s not just about automation; it’s also about staying alive and being efficient. These companies want to get back productivity gains that were only available to huge multinational companies by adding AI to traditional manufacturing.

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) is still the best in the business when it comes to cybersecurity. A lot of things have been happening lately as local businesses start using the newest “Cyber Trust” marks. The focus is still on hardware-level security and technical resilience—making sure that the digital plumbing of our smart nation stays leak-proof without being distracted by outside stories.

The “Tigers” and robotic sprints are on the rise

As we move north, the speed of innovation in China, Japan, and South Korea is still amazing. People in China are now talking about the “AI Tigers” instead of the other things. This week, unicorns like StepFun and Zhipu AI gained a lot of ground.

One of the fascinating stories was about Alibaba Group, which officially launched its Alibaba Token Hub unit on March 17. Alibaba’s CEO Eddie Wu placed a strategic bet on “Agentic Intelligence,” which trusts that AI may be able to handle complex and multi-step tasks on its own, much like what competing giants from the West are also touting. At the same time, Alibaba Cloud said that its cloud revenue grew by 36%, even though they raised prices for AI computing by up to 34% to keep up with the rising demand for high-performance storage. I am not particularly enamored by agentic AI, but we shall see.

Agibot, a humanoid company based in Shanghai, confirmed that it is on track to ship 10,000 units this year in the field of robotics and automation. These robots are leaving the lab and going to work in factories, where they will be able to do high-precision assembly without charging rent. On March 18, the CEO of Unitree made news by saying that their newest humanoid models could run faster than Usain Bolt’s 100-meter sprint speed within a year. This is a bold claim, but the hardware specs we’re seeing suggest that the difference in physical performance between people and machines is getting smaller faster than we thought.

Flying and Self-Driving Cars

The lines are becoming less clear in the aviation and mobility industries. On March 17, the big car companies BYD and Geely said they would use NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion for their Level 4 self-driving car programs. This technology is like “terrestrial aviation” because it uses advanced sensor suites and AI logic to get around complicated places with little help from people.

Xiaomi updated its line of electric vehicles for consumers on March 20 with the new SU7 model. It shows how to connect gadgets to cars in a way that makes the car seem like a smart device on the go.

The “Super Phone” Era of Consumer Gadgets?

This week was great for those of us who love the Zen of a well-made gadget. The “Super Phone” is becoming more popular, and its camera optics are giving professional DSLR kits a run for their money.

With its 50+50+200 MP Zeiss triple camera system, the Vivo X200 Ultra is setting new standards. With the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the Vivo V3+ imaging chip, it’s a powerful tool for mobile creators. Oppo’s Find X8 Ultra has a “Penta Hasselblad” camera array with a Danxia color sensor that makes skin tones look very real. The best mobile engineering in the Asia Pacific is found in these devices, which usually cost between US$1,100 and US$1,300.

The Quantum Horizon

When I see these changes, I think of the aviation rule of “situational awareness.” In both tech and flying, knowing where you are and what’s around you is the key to a smooth trip. We are seeing a region that is becoming very self-sufficient and focused on the “Silicon Soul,” which is the idea that technology should have a purpose, a sense of governance, and a focus on people.

The newest advances in robotics, agentic AI, and quantum computing aren’t just cool gadgets; they’re the building blocks of a smarter, safer, and more efficient Asia. Keep your eyes on the horizon; the flight ahead looks good.

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