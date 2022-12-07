MicroBriefly: Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid – The best smartwatch perhaps?
There are many smartwatches today, from many name brands from different operating system camps. However, many of these smartwatches drain power quickly and require frequent charging. Fossil is a unique vendor with a hybrid smartwatch that draws very little power and can last for weeks – the Gen 6 Hybrid. Read more below.
SINGAPORE – Now, the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid is not like your full-featured Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch, with full digital watch faces. The Gen 6 Hybrid has an analog face and hands, with a center e-ink monochrome screen showing data. The watch is best for those who love analog and a chunky design, with just enough data to get by. And, the longevity per battery charge is great, without worrying if the watch will run dead within a day or so.
One more thing, the price. The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid smartwatch, by virtue of its simple monochrome screen with little extravagance, goes for a lot less than the more well known smartwatches. So that would be a virtue as well.