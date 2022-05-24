Editor’s brief: Romania has the ignoble affiliation with VLAD III of Wallachia (or Vlad the Impaler). But Romania is so much more than the fable. It is host to one of the largest forest areas in Europe, making it a “lung” for the world. It is also a tech powerhouse, with aviation, microbiology, insulin, etc. It is also a co-owner of the International Space Station. And for all of us hifi audio fans, Romania is also home of Meze Audio, the iconic audio brand that just launched its ADVAR dynamic driver IEM (in ear monitor). ADVAR, is Romanian for an amulet or talisman, signifying its symbolic importance in the world of ultra-portable hifi audio.



Meze Audio launches ADVAR, a new addition to their In-Ear Monitor (IEM) line up

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, May 24, 2022 – Award-winning headphone company based in Baia Mare, Romania, Meze Audio, announces the launch of ADVAR, the latest addition to the company’s earphone line up in Singapore.

Powered by a 10.2 mm single dynamic driver, ADVAR stays true to Meze Audio’s endearing signature, delivering powerful, smooth, velvet-like sound that leaves no room for compromise. Despite its size, details are not sacrificed. Listening to ADVAR unveils sound with incredible accuracy, giving life to new, surprising notes waiting to be discovered in your favourite songs.

Made for those looking to enjoy effortless sound, ADVAR is easy to drive and pairs well with any device, thanks to its high sensitivity and low impedance. It provides accuracy and fidelity from 10hZ to 30kHz, offering a warm, dynamic presentation that’s easy to enjoy.

An expression, a silhouette inspired by natural patterns

“When we developed ADVAR, our goal was to create something meaningful. A piece of audio that’s artful, spiritual, and timeless. I think the result we achieved reflects the spirit of Meze Audio so well.” shared Antonio Meze, Lead Designer & Founder Meze Audio.

On the outside, the solid stainless-steel chassis design was inspired by various raw shapes found in nature, such as the rounded surface of minerals like hematite. Following the same comfort principles as all other Meze Audio products, this sinuous, ergonomically contoured shape allows the earphones to be inserted and removed with ease, reducing discomfort during longer listening sessions.

Technical Specifications

Driver: 10.2mm Dynamic driver

Frequency Range: 10 Hz – 30 kHz

Impedance: 31 Ω

Distortion: <1% at 1kHz

Materials: Solid stainless-steel chassis produced by metal injection molding, with CNC finishing

Finish: High-gloss Black Chrome plating on main shell

Accessories: 1 x hard case pouch, 1 x MMCX removal tool, 1 x cleaning tool, 5 pairs (SS, S, M, L, LL sizes) final audio Type-E ear tips, 1 x user manual, 1 x 1.25m MMCX silver-plated cable ending in gold plated 3.5mm

Price and Availability

Meze ADVAR is available immediately at the recommended retail price (RRP) of S$1,099 (including GST) at authorised retailers including AV One (https://av1group.com.sg/), Lazada (https://www.lazada.sg/shop/av-one/), and Stereo Electronics.

About Meze Audio

Meze Audio was founded in 2011 in Baia Mare, Romania. Meze Audio headphones embody the classical values of clarity, balance and harmony. Meze Audio is renowned for timeless design, pure comfort and engaging vivid sound. Winner of multiple audiophile industry awards, Meze’s current product range includes: 99 series headphones (99 Classics, 99 NEO), RAI series IEMs (RAI Penta, RAI Solo) and the two open-back Isodynamic Hybrid Array headphones, Empyrean and Elite. This is not a trend and it’s not intended to last for just a season. These are Classics. These are devices to fall in love with. We achieve this standard by combining high-end technology and style with quality materials and good craftsmanship. To all this we add the most important ingredient: our passion. All our models, headphones and earphones, are developed in-house from the ground up, in the spirit of our original ‘no-compromise’ vision.

