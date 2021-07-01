Editor’s brief – One of the most established smart safety solutions vendors for industries, HIMA, has a new management team to take over the reins of the family-owned business. The vendor’s release is below.



Family Company HIMA Appoints New Management

A new management team is to take over operational business of the company; the shareholders continue to be exclusively members of the Philipp family.

Singapore, July 1, 2021 – With effect from 1st July 2021, the shareholder restructuring of the management of the company group is complete. The new team now consists of CEO Jörg de la Motte and CFO Dr Michael Löbig. Managing partner Steffen Philipp is to focus on his tasks as a shareholder in future. The previous CEO Sankar Ramakrishnan left the company at the end of June.

HIMA is an independent family company run by the fourth generation of the family. Shareholder Ingrid Philipp, nee Hildebrandt (granddaughter of the company founder), and her son Steffen Philipp wish to keep HIMA in family hands in future as well and continue its expansion as a technology leader and provider of solutions in the field of functional safety.

“The new management team will ensure that HIMA continues to be a reliable partner for our customers,” says Philipp. “As shareholders we are convinced that we will continue to develop the company as an attractive employer for the next generation and for our employees,” he adds.

With effect from 1st July 2021, Jörg de la Motte (51 years of age) will be taking over as CEO and Dr Michael Löbig as CFO (48 years of age). Both worked for many years for companies with a long tradition and have international experience in the field. They will continue leading the HIMA Group on its successful path, increase efficiency, secure profitability and uphold family values at the same time. In addition, it is also important to further develop the group’s position as a global provider of solutions in the direction of customer-oriented business models.

De la Motte is an industrial engineer and was most recently employed in the Bosch Group at technology specialist Bosch Rexroth. “I am highly familiar with the solutions business from my previous positions,” explains de la Motte. “I would now like to contribute this experience to HIMA. For me, it’s about creating customer-oriented solutions based on an optimum mix of products, services and consulting, which offer genuine added value and thereby generate lasting trust among customers.”

Dr Löbig studied business management and last worked for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG. “Profitability is the fundamental prerequisite for investment and making companies future-proof,” emphasises Löbig. “In this connection, however, it is very important to me that a company also fulfils its corporate social responsibility,” he adds.

“The shareholders wish to thank Mr Ramakrishnan for his many years in the position of CEO of the HIMA Group, in which he made an active contribution to the development of HIMA into one of the world’s leading companies for safety solutions. All of us at HIMA wish him all the best for the future,” says Philipp.

About HIMA

The HIMA Group is the world’s leading independent provider of safety-related automation solutions for the process and railway industries to protect people, the environment and capital assets. Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Germany, the family-owned company counts about 800 employees and operates from over 50 locations worldwide. Visit https://www.hima.com.

Process Industry Solutions – HIMA solutions help increase functional safety, strengthen automation security and boost plant profitability. For over 50 years, HIMA has been a trusted partner to the world’s largest companies in the process industry (including chemical, petrochemicals, oil, gas, and energy-producing companies). With more than 40,000 installed TÜV-certified safety systems (SIL 3 and SIL 4) worldwide, HIMA qualifies as the technology leader in this sector. As a safety expert, HIMA provides the safety technology as well as consulting, engineering, services, and training to best assist the customers throughout the entire safety lifecycle. The world’s first scalable platform with built-in automation security, HIMA’s Smart Safety Platform enables a broad range of systems on a single technology basis, from small solutions for all the way up to highly complex applications. The independent safety controllers are physically separated and employ open standards. Users can thus combine the most suitable safety solution with any leading BPCS (basic process control system). Typical safety applications include emergency shutdown (ESD), burner control (BCS/BMS), turbo machinery control (TMC), pipeline management control with leak detection (PMC), fire and gas (F&G) and high-integrity pressure protection systems (HIPPS), subsea and tank farms.

Rail Industry Solutions – With the world’s first CENELEC SIL 4-certified programmable safety controller, HIMA has revolutionized the railway industry. The commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products are open safety controllers that ensure end users and integrators independence, flexibility and cost savings, and can be easily integrated and maintained in a wide variety of solutions. As the core element, HIMA systems provide functional safety and IT security in applications such as level crossings, interlockings and rolling stocks.

