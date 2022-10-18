Get royal, with the Purple Shure SE215 in Singapore

Editor’s brief: Color is a choice. Color is personality. And one of the best loved colors worldwide since time memorial, has to be purple – the color of nobility. Shure brings a special edition of the SE215 earphones decked in purple, with all the same goodness in audio clarity and especially those who love a punchy bass. The vendor’s release is below.

Shure Introduces the Special Edition Purple SE215 Sound Isolating Earphones

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, October 18, 2022 – Shure, the global manufacturer of audio equipment, introduces the highly anticipated Shure Special Edition Purple SE215 sound isolating earphones. The Special Edition SE215 sound isolating earphones are wired earphones that provide unmatched sound and performance, emphasising Shure’s legacy in precision engineering, class-leading and deep bass.

The color, Purple, was selected after a global vote across 60 countries, ensuring the voice of every fan is heard. In a world where aesthetics and staying on trend are expected, the addition of purple earphones to the 215 lineup enables listeners to express their musical identity with this trending colour. Whether music lovers are listening to music during their daily commute or on stage, the fan-favorite colour adds a personal taste.

“We’re thrilled to have offered fans of the 215 earphones an opportunity to weigh in on which color to introduce to the roster,” shared Ellen Mahon, Senior Manager, Global Marketing at Shure. “While it came down to the wire, the enthusiasm for purple really pulled through. It’s great to see fans so excited about a color that’s trending this year.”

Similar to the blue and white Special Edition predecessors, the Special Edition SE215 purple color variation provides the same amazing audio quality and comfortable fit. The Shure’s esteemed sound isolating design keeps the earphones in and noise out, providing an impressive audio experience in any location. Delivering clear sound and deep bass, the earphones brings listeners into the discovery of new musical dimensions.

Pricing and availability

The new Shure Special Edition Purple SE215 Sound Isolating Earphones will be available at Shure Shop, Lazada, Shopee and authorized resellers for S$169 (including GST).

About Shure

Shure (www.shure.com) has been making people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. For critical listening, or high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and from the meeting room, you can always rely on Shure. Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have nearly 40 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

###