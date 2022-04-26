Editor’s brief: Leading American safety lifecycle management vendor Mangan Software Solutions (MSS) joined hands iwth leading German safety related automation solutions leader HIMA, in a global partnership to help global customers move towards safety lifecycle digitalization. The vendor’s release is below.

HIMA and Mangan Software Solutions partnering in safety lifecycle digitalization

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, April 26, 2022 – HIMA, a global leader of safety related automation solutions, announces a global partnership with Mangan Software Solutions (MSS), a leading functional safety lifecycle management software provider. Powered by Mangan’s Safety Lifecycle Manager® (SLM®) software, HIMA is offering a TÜV-certified cloud-based platform that provides digitalization of the entire Functional Safety lifecycle.

“We are especially privileged to partner with Mangan Software Solutions (MSS), whose digitalization solution closes the loop on managing the safety lifecycle. Our customers will now have the data to prove that they are reducing risk by the appropriate amount for the minimum Capital and Operating costs, and will be provided with actionable insights to optimize how they manage functional safety within their process. I am confident that, through this partnership, HIMA and MSS’ collaboration will help to optimize the safety of the process industry worldwide, both within HIMA’s installed base and for our new customers” says Jörg de la Motte, CEO at HIMA.

Process Safety and Functional Safety is more than just hardware, software, testing and metrics. Taking an overall approach and instilling a culture of safety requires a complete end-to-end system. This includes digitalized lifecycle management, from initial Hazard Analysis through Operations & Maintenance to final Decommissioning.

Powered by the Safety Lifecycle Manager® (SLM®), HIMA is offering a holistic digitalized safety management solution. Safety related data, generated by all stages of the functional safety lifecycle, by disparate systems, is collated in one, relational platform. This facilitates the customer the ability to optimize safety performance across a plant, complete facility, or enterprise, as well as being able to demonstrate auditable, continuous compliance with the relevant standards for Functional Safety.

This new solution will address customer needs and concerns by providing key performance indicators and reports, giving unprecedented visibility and assurance that the process risk controls are being effectively managed before an incident occurs.

“The combined team of HIMA experts and the best-in-class SLM® platform will transform the Process Safety and Functional Safety market,” said Steve Whiteside, President of MSS. “We are proud to be a key component of HIMA’s Lifecycle Services and the Lifecycle Management Solution, which will form the foundation of digitalization safety related strategies for many organizations around the world.”

About HIMA

The HIMA Group is the world’s leading independent provider of safety related automation solutions for the process and railway industries to protect people, the environment and capital assets. Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Germany, the family-owned company counts about 800 employees and operates from over 50 locations worldwide.

Process Industry Solutions

HIMA solutions help increase functional safety, strengthen automation security and boost plant profitability. For over 50 years, HIMA has been a trusted partner to the world’s largest companies in the process industry (including chemical, petrochemicals, oil, gas, and energy-producing companies). With more than 40,000 TÜV-certified safety systems (SIL 3 and SIL 4) installed worldwide, HIMA qualifies as the technology leader in this sector. As a safety expert, HIMA provides the safety technology as well as consulting, engineering, services, and training to best assist the customers throughout the entire safety lifecycle. The world’s first scalable platform with built-in automation security, HIMA’s Smart Safety Platform enables a broad range of systems on a single technology basis, from small solutions for all the way up to highly complex applications. The independent safety controllers are physically separated and employ open standards. Users can thus combine the most suitable safety solution with any leading BPCS (basic process control system). Typical safety applications include emergency shutdown (ESD), burner control (BCS/BMS), turbo machinery control (TMC), pipeline management control with leak detection (PMC), fire and gas (F&G) and high-integrity pressure protection systems (HIPPS), subsea and tank farms.

Rail Industry Solutions

With the world’s first CENELEC SIL 4-certified programmable safety controller, HIMA has revolutionized the railway industry. The commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products are open safety controllers that ensure end users and integrators independence, flexibility and cost savings, and can be easily integrated and maintained in a wide variety of solutions. As the core element, HIMA systems provide functional safety and IT security in applications such as level crossings, interlockings and rolling stocks.

About Mangan Software Solutions (MSS)

MSS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mangan, Inc. that leverages technology and software services to standardize and automate business processes for the energy industry. Headquartered in Houston, with offices in Atlanta and London, MSS’ engineers and developers are experts in the fields of Safety Lifecycle Management and Safety Instrumented Systems and deploy their industry best practice flagship SLM® platform suite to industries that require reliable high-performance automation solutions. Visit https://mangansoftware.com.

希馬與Mangan Software Solutions攜手合作安全生命週期的數位化

臺北，2022年4月28日 – 安全自動化解決方案的全球領導者希馬（HIMA)宣布與功能安全生命週期管理的領導性軟體供應商Mangan Software Solutions（MSS）建立全球合作夥伴關係。在Mangan的安全生命週期管理®（SLM®）軟體的支援下，希馬提供的TÜV認證雲端平臺，可供給完整功能安全生命週期的數位化服務。

「我們很容幸地能與Mangan Software Solutions（MSS）緊密合作，其數位化解決方案在管理安全生命週期方面實現了閉環運作。現在，我們的客戶將擁有數據來證明他們以最低資本和運營成本中來降低風險，獲得可執行的洞見，優化他們在流程中管理功能安全的方式。我相信，通過這種夥伴關係，希馬和MSS的合作將有助於優化全球製造加工工業的安全性，無論是已安裝希馬設備的老客戶或新客戶。」希馬首席執行官Jörg de la Motte說。

加工安全和功能安全不僅僅是硬體、軟體、測試和指標。制定整體方法並灌輸安全文化需要完整的點對點系統。這裡面包括數位化的生命週期管理，從最初的危害分析到運營和維護，再到最終的退役。

在安全生命週期管理®（SLM®）的支援下，希馬提供全方面的數位化安全管理解決方案。由功能安全生命週期的所有階段生成的安全相關數據，以不同的系統生成，整合在一個關係平臺中。這有助於客戶在整個工廠、完整設施或企業中優化安全性能，並能夠證明可審計、並能持續符合功能安全的相關標準。

這種嶄新的解決方案，由提供關鍵績效指標和報告來解決客戶的需求和疑慮，提供前所未有的可見性和保證，確保在事件發生之前，即能有效管理流程風險控制。

「希馬的專家聯合團隊和一流的SLM®平臺，將改變加工安全和功能安全市場，」MSS總裁Steve Whiteside說。 「我們很由衷高興能夠成為希馬生命週期服務和生命週期管理解決方案的關鍵組成部分，並將成為許多全球組織數位化安全相關戰略的基礎。」

關於希馬

希馬集團（HIMA Group）是世界領先的安全領域自動化解決方案的獨立供應商，為製造加工業和鐵路行業提供人員、環境和資本資產的安全保護。這家總部位於德國的家族企業成立於 1908 年，擁有約 800 名員工，業務擴及全球 50 多個地點。

製造加工工業解決方案

希馬的解決方案有助於提高功能性的安全防護、加強自動化安全性並提高工廠盈利能力。 50 多年來，希馬一直是世界的大型加工工業公司（包括化工、石化、石油、天然氣和能源生產公司）所信賴的合作夥伴。 希馬在全球安裝了超過 40,000 個 TÜV 認證安全系統（SIL 3 和 SIL 4），是工安領域的技術領導者。作為安全專家，希馬 提供安全技術以及諮詢、工程、服務和培訓，以在整個安全生命週期內為客戶提供最佳幫助。 希馬智能安全平台是世界上第一個具有內置自動化安全功能的可擴展平台，可在單一技術基礎上實現廣泛的系統整合，從小型解決方案到高度複雜的應用。獨立的安全控制器在物理上是分開的，並採用開放標準。因此，使用者可以將最合適的安全解決方案與任何領先的 BPCS（基礎過程控制系統）相結合。典型的安全應用包括緊急停機 （ESD）、燃燒器控制 （BCS/BMS）、渦輪機械控制 （TMC）、帶有洩漏檢測 （PMC) 的管道管理控制、火災和氣體 (F&G) 以及高完整性壓力保護系統 （HIPPS）、海底和油罐區。

鐵路行業解決方案

擁有世界首款通過 CENELEC SIL 4 認證的可程式設計安全控制器，希馬徹底改變了鐵路行業。 商用現貨 (COTS) 產品是開放式安全控制器，可確保最終使用者和整合商的獨立性、靈活性和成本節約，並可以輕鬆地整合及維護各種解決方案。 作為核心元素，希馬系統在平交道口、聯鎖系統和軌道車輛等應用中提供功能安全和 IT防護。

關於Mangan軟體解決方案（MSS）

MSS是Mangan，Inc.的全資子公司，利用技術和軟體服務來標準化和自動化能源行業的業務流程。 MSS總部位於休斯頓，在亞特蘭大和倫敦設有辦事處，其工程師和開發人員是安全生命週期管理和安全儀錶系統領域的專家，並將其行業最佳實踐旗艦SLM® 平台套件，部署到需要可靠高性能自動化解決方案的行業。

官網https://mangansoftware.com。

히마와 망간 소프트웨어 솔루션의 안전 수명주기 디지털화 파트너십 체결

2022.04.28, 서울 – 안전 자동화 솔루션의 글로벌 리더인 히마가 망간 소프트웨어 솔루션(MSS)과의 파트너십 체결을 선언했다. 망간 소프트웨어 솔루션은 업계 최고의 기능 안전 수명주기 관리 소프트웨어 공급자이다. 망간의 안전 수명주기 매니저® (SLM®) 소프트웨어로 구동 되는 히마는, 이제 전체 기능 안전 수명주기의 디지털화를 제공하는 TÜV 인증 클라우드 기반 플랫폼을 선보이고 있다.

“저희는 이번에 망간 소프트웨어 솔루션(MSS)과 파트너십을 체결하는 특권을 누리게 되었습니다. MSS의 디지털화 솔루션은 안전 수명주기 관리의 어려움에 대한 해결법입니다. 저희 고객들은 이제 각자에게 적절한 최소 자본과 운영 비용을 통한 사업 위험도의 감소를 증명하는 데이터를 확보할 것입니다. 그리고 각자의 프로세스 내에서의 기능 안전 관리를 최적화하는 방법에 대한 실질적인 조언 또한 제공될 예정입니다. 저는 이번 파트너십 체결을 통해서 히마와 MSS의 콜라보레이션이 히마의 설치 기반 내와 새로운 고객들을 포함해 전 세계의 프로세스 산업의 안전성을 최적화하는 데 기여할 것을 확신합니다.” 라고 히마의 CEO인 외르크 드 라 모테가 말했다.

프로세스 안전과 기능 안전은 그저 하드웨어, 소프트웨어, 테스팅과 메트릭 뿐만이 아닌, 그 이상이다. 대략적인 접근 방식을 취하고, 안전 문화를 주입하기 위해선 엔드 투 엔드 시스템을 완성시켜야 한다. 여기에는 초기 위험 분석에서 운영 및 유지보수, 최종 해제까지 디지털화된 안전주기 관리가 포함된다.

안전 수명주기 관리자®(SLM®)로 구동되는 히마는 디지털화 된, 종합 안전 관리 솔루션을 제공하고 있다. 기능 안전 수명주기의 모든 단계에서 생성된 안전 관련 데이터는 서로 다른 시스템에 의해 하나의 관계형 플랫폼에서 수집된다. 이를 통해 고객이 공장, 총 시설 또는 기업 전체에 걸쳐 안전 성능을 최적화할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라, 기능 안전 관련 표준을 지속적으로 준수하고 있음을 증명할 수 있다.

이 새 솔루션은 주요 성능 지표와 보고서를 제공함으로써 고객의 니즈와 염려를 해소해주고, 사고가 발생하기 전에 효과적으로 관리하는 프로세스 리스크 컨트롤으로 전례없는 가시성과 안전을 보장한다.

스티브 화이트사이드 MSS 사장은 “HIMA 전문가로 구성된 팀과 동급 최고의 SLM® 플랫폼이 결합되면 프로세스 안전 및 기능 안전 시장이 혁신될 것”이고 또한, “저희는 HIMA의 안전주기 서비스와 안전주기 관리 솔루션의 핵심 구성 요소가 되어, 전 세계 많은 조직에서 사용할 수 있는 디지털화 안전 관련 전략의 토대를 형성하게 될 것을 매우 자랑스럽게 생각합니다.”라고 말했다.

히마 개요

히마 그룹은 철도와 프로세스 산업의 안전 자동화 솔루션을 세계적으로 선두하는 독립 공급자로, 사람, 환경, 경제 자산을 보호한다. 히마는 1908년에 설립돼 독일에 본사를 둔 가족 소유의 회사다. 현재 약 800명의 직원과 함께하고 있으며 전 세계 50개 이상의 지역에서 운영되고 있다.

히마 프로세스 산업 솔루션 개요

히마 솔루션은 기능 안정성을 높이고, 자동화 보안을 강화하며 플랜트 수익성을 높이는데 크게 기여한다. 50년 동안, 히마는 프로세스 산업(화학, 석유 화학, 석유, 가스 및 에너지 생산 기업 포함)에서 세계 최대 기업들의 신뢰할 수 있는 파트너로 활동했다. 전 세계에 4만 개 이상의 TÜV 인증 안전 시스템(SIL 3 및 SIL 4)이 설치된 히마는 이 분야의 기술 선도업체다. 안전 전문가로서, 히마는 모든 안전 라이프사이클에 걸쳐 고객에게 최고의 지원을 제공하기 위해, 안전 기술뿐만 아니라 컨설팅, 엔지니어링, 서비스 및 교육도 제공한다. 세계 최초의 확장 가능한 플랫폼인 히마의 스마트 안전 플랫폼은 자동화 보안이 내장돼 있으며, 소규모 솔루션부터 매우 복잡한 애플리케이션에 이르기까지 단일 기술 기반의 광범위한 시스템을 지원한다. 히마의 독립 안전 통제관은 물리적으로 분리돼 있으며 개방형 표준을 채택하고 있다. 따라서 사용자는 가장 적합한 안전 솔루션을 선도적인 BPCS (기본 프로세스 제어 시스템)와 결합할 수 있다. 대표적인 안전 애플리케이션으로는 비상 정지(ESD), 버너 제어(BCS/BMS), 터보 기계 제어(TMC), 누출 감지(PMC), 화재 및 가스(F&G), 고 무결성 압력 보호 시스템(HIPS), 해저 및 탱크 농장 등이 있다.

히마 철도 산업 솔루션 개요

히마는 세계 최초의 인증된 프로그램이 가능한 안전 콘트롤러인 CENELEC SIL 4로 철도 산업에 혁명을 일으켰다. 상용 기성품(COTS) 제품은 최종 사용자와 통합업체의 독립성, 유연성 및 비용 절감을 보장하는 개방형 안전 제어기로, 다양한 솔루션에 쉽게 통합할 수 있고 유지 관리 또한 쉽다. 핵심 요소로서 히마 시스템은 건널목, 철도 차량, 연동 장치와 같은 애플리케이션에서 기능 안전 및 IT 보안을 제공한다.

망간 소프트웨어 솔루션(MSS) 개요

MSS는 에너지 산업의 비즈니스 프로세스의 표준화와 자동화를 위한 기술과 소프트웨어 서비스를 제공하는 망간(Mangan)의 완전 자회사이다. 회사는 휴스턴에 본사를 두고 애틀랜타와 런던에 지점을 두고 있다. MSS의 엔지니어 및 개발자들은 안전 수명주기 관리와 안전 계장 시스템 분야의 전문가이며, 신뢰할 수 있는 고성능 자동화 솔루션이 필요한 에너지 산업계에 업계 모범 사례 플래그십 SLM® 플랫폼 제품군을 배포하고 있다. 더 많은 정보는 https://mangansoftware.com 에서 찾을 수 있다.

