Inside NVIDIA and LG Group’s New Blueprint for Physical AI

What To Know if a robot is to operate safely in our unpredictable and rather complex world, it cannot learn on the fly.

The goal is an autonomous ecosystem where the entire lifecycle of production spanning raw material procurement, assembly line adjustments, warehouse logistics, and final delivery, can be synced in real-time via a web of unified data and AI.

We have spent eons discussing AI as an abstract entity, or a disembodied brain confined to screens, text prompts, and data centers. We marvel at its ability to draft poetry or summarize financial reports, forgetting that the real world is made of concrete, steel, and moving parts. But the true frontier of the AI wave is not digital; it may just be physical.

The recent announcement that NVIDIA and South Korea’s LG Group are joining forces to build a massive “AI factory” signals such a shift. It represents a fundamental re-engineering of how physical machines—from household robots to autonomous vehicles and factory floors—are conceived, trained, and deployed. By anchoring NVIDIA’s end-to-end accelerated computing with LG’s sprawling manufacturing footprint, the duo is laying down the brick-and-mortar infrastructure for the era of Physical AI.

When Silicon Meets the Assembly Line

At the heart of this multi-faceted collaboration is a simple realization: if a robot is to operate safely in our unpredictable and rather complex world, it cannot learn on the fly. It must be perfected in the virtual realm through simulations before its feet or wheels ever touch the ground. LG is utilizing NVIDIA’s Isaac Sim and Isaac Lab open robotics frameworks to do that.

Consider LG’s upcoming domestic robot, CLoiD. Instead of letting an early prototype stumble around a physical living room, risking damage to itself, its surroundings, or human operators, LG can drop digital iterations of the machine into physically accurate virtual environments. Here, governed by the precise laws of digitalized physics, the robot trains through millions of simulated scenarios and iterations.

To bridge the gap between simulation and reality, LG is tapping into NVIDIA’s Isaac GR00T, an open reasoning vision-action language model designed to grant robots human-like reasoning. To fuel these systems, LG is building a dedicated physical AI data factory. They can synthesize high quality training data using NVIDIA Cosmos world foundation models, effectively making compute the lifeblood of advanced automation.

Harmonizing the Autonomous Supply Chain

LG’s specialized subsidiaries are rebuilding industrial infrastructure from the ground up. LG CNS is integrating these advanced robotic systems into its PhysicalWorks industrial platform, simplifying the adoption of autonomous machines in manufacturing plants and logistics hubs. LG Innotek is optimizing its optical sensing components specifically for NVIDIA’s GPU architectures, ensuring that the “eyes” of future machines can process data at the velocity of today’s chips.

This integration aims to showcase what may just be a new global smart factory standard. The goal is an autonomous ecosystem where the entire lifecycle of production spanning raw material procurement, assembly line adjustments, warehouse logistics, and final delivery, can be synced in real-time via a web of unified data and AI.

Engineering the Next-Gen AI Factory

Training these complex models requires an unprecedented amount of computational power, which then introduces thermodynamic challenges. High-performance data centers generate immense heat, and traditional cooling methods are insufficient.

Toward this end, LG Electronics and NVIDIA are working together on advanced liquid-cooling architectures such as cooling distribution units (CDUs) and cold plates that are being integrated into prefabricated modular data center designs compatible with the NVIDIA DSX AI factory platform.

By standardizing these modular blueprints, other arms of the LG conglomerate can deploy supercomputing infrastructure quickly and efficiently. LG Uplus is planning a large-scale AI data center designed specifically to house NVIDIA’s latest heavy-duty graphics chips. Supporting this power-hungry architecture is LG Energy Solution, which is partnering with NVIDIA to develop 800-volt direct-current energy solutions conforming to NVIDIA’s battery energy storage system (BESS) guidelines. It is a closed-loop approach to infrastructure: building the brains, cooling the hardware, and engineering the power grid to sustain it.

Mobility and Sovereign Intelligence

This alliance extends onto our highways and into the cloud. In the automotive sector, LG Electronics is aligning its advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and in-vehicle cockpits with the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion and DRIVE AGX platforms. This can give future software-defined vehicles the edge-processing power they need to navigate complex transit environments safely.

At the same time, the partnership acknowledges the need for AI to respect regional nuances. NVIDIA is working with LG AI Research to develop EXAONE, a family of open, sovereign AI models for the Korean market and enterprise use globally. Developed using NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, the NeMo framework, and TensorRT-LLM software, EXAONE powers applications like ChatEXAONE, an enterprise chatbot designed to optimize operations across LG’s diverse business portfolio.

The Larger Picture

NVIDIA and LG are assembling more than a collection of tech integrations. The duo is showing potential adopters a possible template for the industrial future. By merging cognitive architectures with mechanical engineering, they are showing that AI can and may just inhabit the physical world. The line between software development and heavy manufacturing is blurring, and the factory of tomorrow will be defined as much by its neural networks as by its assembly lines.

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[Image courtesy of LG Group]

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