What To Know Singapore is one of the stops of the exhilarating Formula 1 racing, which is the epitome of all motor races, where the roar of the engines, the blur of vibrant liveries, and the massive crowds all converge in this world of precision, speed, and cutting-edge technology.

The event, hosted by Keeper’s VP of global communications Anne Cutler, kicked off with a captivating presentation by Keeper CEO Darren Guccione, who discussed the critical role of cybersecurity in modern industries, particularly in the data-rich realm of Formula 1 racing, as well as the unique partnership between Keeper Security and the Williams Racing team.

In this adrenaline-fueled world, counted in seconds, a sophisticated technology stalwart like Keeper Security plays an often unseen yet absolutely vital role in the success of motorsport teams like Atlassian Williams Racing. And we had the privilege to meet CEO and co-founder of Keeper Security, Darren Guccione, as well as racing legend Carlos Sainz Jr., all in the same evening in Singapore, just ahead of the unique Singapore GP which is a night city F1 race.



On October 2, 2025, Keeper Security offered a unique glimpse into this high-stakes world, hosting mainstream and lifestyle journalists and editors for an exclusive evening with a cozy dinner and a paddock tour at the Singapore F1 Pit building thereafter. The event, hosted by Keeper’s VP of global communications Anne Cutler, kicked off with a captivating presentation by Keeper CEO Darren Guccione, who discussed the critical role of cybersecurity in modern industries, particularly in the data-rich realm of Formula 1 racing, as well as the unique partnership between Keeper Security and the Williams Racing team. The journalists were transported to the exclusive Singapore F1 Pit building and participated in a short, engaging media meeting with the renowned Carlos Sainz Jr., who shared insights into the demands of F1 racing in the sweltering heat of Singapore. The highlight for many of us journalists was undoubtedly the rare opportunity for a paddock tour with the Atlassian Williams Racing team, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the operational heart of an F1 team, and we saw Sainz Jr. in action with his engineering team.

More than stickers: A Partnership built on Trust and Innovation

As the Singapore Grand Prix weekend exerted its humid embrace, the spotlight was firmly on the drivers and their incredible vehicles. But behind every flawless pit stop, every data-driven strategy call, lies a fortress of cybersecurity, meticulously built and maintained. And for the Williams team, that fortress was secured and supported by Keeper Security.

Some may perceive sponsor logos as mere adornments on a sleek Formula racing car. But with Keeper Security and Atlassian Williams Racing, the partnership runs far deeper. It is a testament to shared values: a constant drive toward excellence, a commitment to innovation, and an unwavering focus on security and performance. In the lightning-fast world of F1, robust cybersecurity and data protection are non-negotiable and not luxuries, as sensitive telemetry, strategic plans, and proprietary information are constantly in transit.

Imagine the sheer volume of data generated during a single Grand Prix weekend. There would be a torrent of information from thousands of sensor readings on the vehicle to driver responses to intricate simulations. Protecting this data from threat actors is paramount. Any breach could compromise a race, a season, or even a team’s long-term competitive edge. Keeper Security provides the sophisticated password management and cybersecurity tools that ensure this critical information remains secure, allowing the Williams team to focus on what they do best: racing.

The Visionary behind the Digital Fortress

Behind Keeper Security’s innovative solutions is CEO Darren Guccione and a powerhouse team. Don’t be fooled by his gentle demeanor, for Guccione has an immense and immediately evident passion for cybersecurity, passwords and privileged access, agentic AI, and how cybersecurity in the lens of Keeper Security keeps everything tightly woven together to lend the right people the right access at the right time. This same integrated and holistic approach runs in the veins of the data within the Williams team, powering a secure data and system for the entire crew and racers.

Our 10 minutes with Carlos Sainz Jr.

The Singapore Grand Prix is legendary for its unique challenges. The Singapore Grand Prix is known for its unique challenges, which include a demanding street circuit located in the central business district, or CBD, high humidity and punishing temperatures; and a night race that adds an extra layer of complexity. For drivers, it’s a test of physical and mental endurance. For the competing teams, it demands a monumental logistical and technical undertaking.

Still, the personable Carlos Sainz Jr. indulged us for about 10 minutes with a short question-and-answer session in the Williams hospitality suite at the Pit Building, along the whole line of suites of competing constructors and teams. I had the privilege of fielding all the questions on behalf of our journalist colleagues.

He answered our curiosity on the unique street circuit challenges in Singapore, race strategy, the Williams team experience, how data drives strategy (pun intended), and what unique elements are in a race vehicle. It was short but memorable.

Engineering meets data

In a highly charged and competitive motorsport environment, especially at the most competitive Formula 1 level, errors can be magnified, and every decision is a seriously heavy responsibility on the shoulders of every member of the team, from the racer to the engineers and technicians and the team leaders. There should be no room for uncertainty or vulnerability. Secure communication and data transmission and sharing must be airtight. This is where Keeper Security’s expertise and solutions come in to enable the smooth transmission of the Williams team data and systems for its users, who can be racers, engineers, and leaders.

Every future has security in its veins

As Formula 1 racing continues to push the boundaries of technology, the importance of cybersecurity will only grow as threat actors also leverage AI (artificial intelligence) and eventually even quantum computing to power their incursions. Security must keep up with or even be ahead of threat actors, as stakes are high in competitive motorsports just like any other financially lucrative industry. We look forward to hearing more from Keeper Security as it continues to research, develop, and deploy cutting-edge Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions around the world, and especially in our Asia Pacific region.

