SINGAPORE – Keeper Security, a provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge Privileged Access Management (PAM) software safeguarding passwords, passkeys, privileged accounts, secrets, and remote connections, announces a multi-year renewal of their relationship with Atlassian Williams Racing.

“We’re thrilled to continue our synergistic partnership with Atlassian Williams Racing as part of our strategy in forging long-term relationships with industry-leading innovators. Like Formula 1 racing, cybersecurity focuses on strengthening essential details that create a pathway of success. Our continued partnership and work with Williams is both fun and inspiring,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and co-founder, Keeper Security.

“In Formula 1, information is power—and protecting that information is critical. Over the past year, Keeper Security have been trusted partners in safeguarding our competitive edge and we are proud that they have chosen to re-commit to Atlassian Williams Racing. This early renewal is another strong endorsement of the relationships we build with our partners and our plan to return to the front of the grid,” said James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing.

Just 12 months ago, Keeper signed a multi-year contract with Williams; now, Keeper is pledging to a new long-term commitment, acknowledging both the effective influence of the team’s strategy to win future World Championships and Keeper’s ongoing belief in the same direction.

Keeper will have ubiquitous branding at this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix in order to honour the extension of its synergy with Atlassian Williams Racing and help the local Miami community. With a series of Keeper movies on the jumbo-sized boards and more than 600 screens around the Miami International Autodrome, fans all around will see Keeper prominently displayed. Keeper Security will also be seen on and above the track along Turn 8 near the Miami Marina.

Atlassian Williams Racing is a venerable Formula 1 team that was founded in 1977 in Grove, Oxfordshire, UK. Williams holds sixteen F1 championships overall, nine Constructors’ Championships, and seven Drivers’ Championships. Renowned for its engineering quality and fierce competitiveness, Atlassian Williams Racing uses modern technology and data analytics in its present aim to head the grid with drivers Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz.

