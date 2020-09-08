Knowles BA Beryllium-plated drivers in FiiO FH3 IEMs in Singapore

Editor’s brief: If you have used the FiiO F9 in-ear monitor (IEM) before, the new FH3 may tickle your fancy. with 2 Knowles Balanced Armature (BA) drivers plated with Beryllium, you hear just clean sound meant for virtuosos, performers, musicians, and enthusiasts alike. Plus, you get a great design of IEMs suitable for stage and off-stage alike. The vendor’s release is below.

FiiO unveils FH3 In-Ear Monitor, a successor of the F9 series in Singapore

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, September 8, 2020 – The leading authority in high resolution lossless audio player, FiiO, today unveils the latest addition to its range of classic hybrid FH series, the FiiO FH3 Hybrid In-Ear Monitor in Singapore.

A Classic Reborn

Succeeding the popular F9 and F9 Pro, the FiiO FH3 retains the integrity of the F9 series, but is enhanced with new and improved drivers and packed with feature rich capabilities, a thorough upgrade from the classic F9. The new FiiO FH3 utilises an expertly tuned hybrid system of a 10mm beryllium-plated diaphragm dynamic driver and 2 Knowles Balanced Armature (BA) drivers, paired with a high-purity mono-crystalline silver-plated copper cable for a truly excellent high-fidelity sound.

Triple drivers for clarity and depth

The 10mm beryllium-plated diaphragm dynamic driver in the FH3 was specifically chosen for its superior acoustic properties. The beryllium-plated diaphragm is not only light and thin but is 4 times more rigid than steel, allowing for a dynamic bass. Paired with two Knowles BA drivers, controlled by a physical and electronic frequency crossover system, the combination enables the FH3 to be an all-rounder. Music lovers will receive extremely clear sound with well-extended yet smooth treble in the high frequencies; sweeter and fuller vocals as well as a wider soundstage in the mid frequencies; as well as an explosive bass in low frequencies.

Optimised results with S.TURBO Acoustic Design

In addition, the FH3 is equipped with FiiO’s patented acoustic design – the S.TURBO, lending a push to maximise the performance of the beryllium-plated dynamic driver. The longer and smoother turbine-inspired sound tubes effectively filter unwanted high frequencies, giving listeners a deeper and harder-hitting bass.

Not just aesthetics

Continuing the design philosophy in the FH family, FiiO stands by its exquisite craftsmanship, in pursuit of classy aesthetics, unwanted resonance and distortion, for the purest sound possible.

The FH3 is made of aerospace-grade aluminum-magnesium alloy, treated with five-axis CNC machining. To create the shell, the alloy needs to go through 23 tool bits in a total of 4,340 finish milling cuts to achieve its perfect shape. Its faceplate design lends inspiration from nature, mimicking gentle water ripples in a mesmerising wave design – a subtle, elegant yet powerful detail that attracts the eye.

Other highlights of the new FiiO FH3 includes:

4 strands of 96 wires high-purity monocrystalline silver-plated copper cable : The included cables are carefully chosen for its fidelity and ability to resolve details, being noticeably better than the typical earphone cable. One’s music will sound sublime with the included cable, which brings the best out of the FH3’s drivers.

: The included cables are carefully chosen for its fidelity and ability to resolve details, being noticeably better than the typical earphone cable. One’s music will sound sublime with the included cable, which brings the best out of the FH3’s drivers. Get addicted to stress-free listening: In order to achieve more comfortable listening, the FH3 utilises FiiO’s patented balanced pressure relief technology to ensure that the air pressure in the front and rear chambers is balanced, allowing for the music dynamics to not be distorted, and thus making for stress-free listening.

In order to achieve more comfortable listening, the FH3 utilises FiiO’s patented balanced pressure relief technology to ensure that the air pressure in the front and rear chambers is balanced, allowing for the music dynamics to not be distorted, and thus making for stress-free listening. Smooth as silk frequency response : The carefully-designed internal acoustic structure as a physical frequency crossover system – ensuring that bass, mids, and treble seamlessly blend without interfering with each other for an extremely vivid experience.

: The carefully-designed internal acoustic structure as a physical frequency crossover system – ensuring that bass, mids, and treble seamlessly blend without interfering with each other for an extremely vivid experience. More ways to listen : The FH3 offers flexibility in enjoying your music the way you like it. It is compatible with MMCX connectors, and allows you to transform the FH3 to a wireless, or neckband variation, compatible with wireless Bluetooth ear hooks UTWS1, supporting aptX/AAC/SBC Bluetooth formats, and neckband Bluetooth cable LC-BT2

: The FH3 offers flexibility in enjoying your music the way you like it. It is compatible with MMCX connectors, and allows you to transform the FH3 to a wireless, or neckband variation, compatible with wireless Bluetooth ear hooks UTWS1, supporting aptX/AAC/SBC Bluetooth formats, and neckband Bluetooth cable LC-BT2 Meticulously catered to audiophiles: The FH3 is Hi-Res Audio certified and every accessory included is carefully chosen to enhance one’s wearing experience. There are 11 pairs of eartips spanning 4 different sizes and types, allowing the listener to maximise their wearing and listening comfort.

Technical Specifications

Driver: 10mm beryllium-plated dynamic driver; Knowles ED30262 for mid frequencies; Knowles RAD33518 for high frequencies

Mac input power: 100mW

Housing material: Aluminium-Magnesium Alloy

Impedance: 24Ω@1kHz

Sensitivity: 114dB/mW

Frequency response: 10Hz～40kHz

Weight (single unit): 7.3g (single unit)

Cable Material: High-purity monocrystalline silver-plated copper

Pricing and Availability

FiiO FH3 is available immediately at a recommended retail price of S$209 in Black colour and can be found at AV One (https://av1group.com.sg/products/fiio-fd1), E1 Personal Audio, FiiO LazMall (https://www.lazada.sg/shop/fiio), Headphones.SG, Shopbotic, Stereo Electronics, and Treoo.com.

About FiiO Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

FiiO was established in 2007 and has experience in researching and developing countless portable music products of different types, and sell FiiO-branded products through sales agents worldwide. The brand name FiiO is composed of Fi(fidelity from HiFi) and iO(number 1&0), representing the real feeling and convenient life that digital brings to life. FiiO is focused on product quality, adheres strictly to ISO9001 standards in quality management and works hard to attain the lowest repair-related product returns rate. FiiO places great importance on users’ needs and ceaselessly pursues perfection in product design and manufacturing, to supply users with the best audio products at the best prices. FiiO products have won awards including iF Design Award, Reddot Award, EISA Award, VGP Award, etc.

###