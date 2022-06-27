Editor’s brief: Automation is the key to not just survival, but profitability these days, for almost any industry you can imagine. The role of robots has transcended from just large industrial robots, to nimble and safe collaborative robots or cobots. One of the leading vendors in this arena is Universal Robots (UR), which recently announced its 100th training center which opened in Täby, near Stockholm in Sweden. The vendor’s release is below.

Universal Robots opens 100th training centre

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, June 27, 2022 – Universal Robots has reached a new milestone with 100 certified training centres worldwide. This comes following the opening of a new centre in Täby near Stockholm in Sweden, with other centres spread across 23 countries.

All over the world, from Munich to Michigan, Singapore to Sweden, Universal Robots offers its customers world-class robotics training that helps them maximise the potential of their cobots. This means that no matter where a business is based, it is always near a certified UR Training Center.

Kim Povlsen, President, Universal Robots says: “At Universal Robots, we believe our success lies in our customers’ success. That’s why we’ve created the UR Academy, as we have learned that customers who access high quality training are very successful automating. With a global and widespread network of training centres, we are enabling people all over the world to continuously improve their automation skills and maximise the potential of cobot technology. It has taken us less than four years to go from zero to 100 hundred training centres, and reaching this milestone shows that top-class robotics training is in high demand. We will continue to evolve and expand our training offering helping all customers to get the very best out of their cobots.”

In Asia Pacific, the advancement of automation and the adoption of robotics are growing at a rapid pace. Organisations are utilising robots and machines across production lines, operations and business functions. According to the International Federation of Robotics, Asia reports the world’s highest robot density in the manufacturing industry in 2021. Today, the region is on the cusp of a new automation era, creating opportunities for manufacturers in Asia to develop, deploy and maintain robots in this growing market.

James McKew, Regional President APAC, Universal Robots concluded: “As Asia Pacific continues to expand its adoption of new technologies and automation, robotics education will become more prevalent moving forward. This is where Universal Robots plays a part. At the UR Academy, learners and manufacturers can attend free online training modules, webinars and video tutorials. With intuitive online modules available in 16 languages, ranging from English, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, and Thai, we are ensuring that cobots are accessible to all customers regardless of their language or robotics background.”

A map of Universal Robots’ 100 training centres can be viewed here.

About UR Academy

Universal Robots has 100 certified training centres globally. 81 are run by partners and 19 by UR. UR recommends training to all customers, from those wanting to explore the full capabilities of their cobot to those wanting to integrate the robot themselves. The advantages include, for example, faster implementation and achieving the full potential of the robot​. In addition to in-class training, UR Academy offers free online training as well as simulation-based training (also online). By May 2022, 140,000+ unique users from over 130 countries had participated in UR’s online training, which is available in 16 languages. UR Academy also offers an education package for schools, colleges and universities to help prepare students for the workplace for the future. Read more about UR Academy here.

About Universal Robots

Universal Robots aims to empower change in the way work is done using its leading-edge robotics platform. Since introducing the world’s first commercially viable collaborative robot (cobot) in 2008, UR has developed a product portfolio including the UR3e, UR5e, UR10e, and UR16e, reflecting a range of reaches and payloads. Each model is supported by a wide selection of end-effectors, software, accessories and application kits in the UR+ ecosystem. This allows the cobots to be used across a wide range of industries and means that they can be redeployed across diverse tasks. The company, which is part of Teradyne Inc., is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, and has offices in the USA, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, Romania, Turkey, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Mexico. Universal Robots has installed over 50,000 cobots worldwide. For more information, please visit www.universal-robots.com/.

###