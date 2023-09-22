Let’s talk about – vlog cams
In this episode of Let’s talk about, we talk about vlogging cameras, or at least, one such camera, the Canon PowerShot V10.
Microwire.news (aka microwire.info) is a content outreach and amplification platform for news, events, brief product and service reviews, commentaries, and analyses in the relevant industries. Part of McGallen & Bolden Group initiative. Copyrights belong to the respective authors/owners and the news service is not responsible for the content presented.
More
Largest APAC Cobot Conference Hosted by Universal Robots Features Malaysian Manufacturers’ Transformative Automation Journeys Despite Real-World Challenges
Despite slipping 4% midway through 2023, Malaysia's manufacturing sector still recorded a sales value of RM147.4 billion. This signals te...
Micro fulfilment centers in e-commerce and logistics
What are micro fulfilment centers and how do they affect e-commerce and logistics businesses? (more…)
@McGallenFL350 – episode 20230920
In this episode, we talk about Huawei NearLink as the potential successor to Bluetooth, Google's updated SEO Playbook rules, and...
Synopsys Named Static Application Security Testing Leader by Independent Research Firm
Modern code is not without problems, from not functioning the way developers intended, to having vulnerabilities that can be exploited...
SiTime’s new Epoch MEMS-based platform aims to disrupt dated technology for modern electronics systems and devices
We are looking at a 21st century of semiconductors and the conflicts to emerge as key players to power and...
HIMA and NUS MSc Program collaboration at functional safety seminar
Leading functional safety vendor HIMA welcomed NUS Master of Science (Safety, Health, and Environmental Technology) students on September 6, 2023...