‎2023_yt_mwire_thumbs.‎002
News Tech

Micro fulfilment centers in e-commerce and logistics

Editor
Listen to this article

What are micro fulfilment centers and how do they affect e-commerce and logistics businesses?

  • Are businesses capable in ensuring timely deliveries?
  • Challenge 1: Warehouses sit outside of the city
  • Challenge 2: Congestion of the city
  • Challenge 3: Increased influx of orders
  • Challenge 4: Customers are more demanding
  • Micro Fulfilment can be a solution
  • Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)
  • Conclusion

 

Share:

Share on LinkedInShare on WhatsAppShare on TelegramShare on Pinterest

More