Aspiring musicians and streamers gathered to learn sound and streaming techniques in Singapore

Editor’s brief: The phenomenon of YouTube and Twitch has brought many sound and sight enthusiasts to the forefront of many audiences worldwide. And then there is Tiktok. However, it is not sufficient to just prop a smartphone up and start recording – the quality will likely be atrocious without proper techniques and perhaps additional tools and equipment. Audio-visual skills are needed these days, from business executives on Zoom meetings, company spokespersons on radio, TV and online interviews, and yes, musicians and game streamers too. AV One and Shure came together to step gingerly into the world of sharing knowledge “live” in a couple of workshops in Singapore. Read more below.



SINGAPORE – AV One, the Singapore retailer that houses the finest audio visual equipment, and Shure, the leading global manufacturer of microphones and audio electronics, collaborate to host workshops which empower and upskill the next generation of musicians and streamers. Three audio professionals lead vocalists, musicians and streamers to learn how to level up live-streaming, vocal and microphone techniques at the AV One showroom in Millenia Walk (9 Raffles Boulevard, #01-35, Millenia Walk, Singapore 039596).

Successful livestreaming techniques revealed

With major livestreaming platforms such as Twitch, YouTube and Instagram, livestreaming is no longer a niche interest. Influencers, gamers, musicians, educators, and experts are all entering the world of livestreaming, bringing audio visual content to the world.

The workshop began with Denise Teo, also known as “supercatkei”, one of Singapore’s top live streamers and guitarist extraordinaire, performed live at The Great Hall in Millenia Walk on 20 December 2022. Following the live performance, she shared some of the best practices of streaming and the key ways to build a career in livestreaming.

Together with Denise, Jerald Marcus, Market Development Specialist, Shure, demonstrated some of the iconic microphones best suited for podcasts and livestreaming. SM7B, the dynamic vocal microphone that delivers warm and smooth audio, and MV7, the versatile podcast microphone with both USB and XLR outputs for use with computers and professional interfaces alike, were highlighted at the workshop.

Vocal and microphone techniques

At the second event on 22 December, Catherine Ong, singer and songwriter, launched the stage with Jeremy Yeo, a professional drummer who worked with artistes like JJ Lin, F.I.R, Eric Moo and more.

The live performance was followed by a workshop, fronted by Catherine, Jeremy and Jerald. Catherine and Jeremy discussed effective vocal techniques through a microphone, and ways to avoid the common pitfalls singers often faced when performing live.

At the workshop, Jerald gave a demonstration of SM58, the dynamic vocal microphone often held in the hands of legends and idols alike on stage. Audio specialists were present at the AV One showroom to assist attendees in testing out the microphones.

“There are many factors to consider when choosing a microphone. Every individual’s voice and instrument techniques will be different, and the environment for acquiring sound, Whether it be podcasts, live performances, streaming or studio recording, will also be vastly different. Each individual, instrument, and type of performance, will compound the complexity when choosing the most suitable microphone for the amalgamation of these needs. At this workshop, we aim to guide attendees to select the right audio equipment and upskill their knowledge in the audio field, especially in acoustics and sound engineering,” says Jerald Marcus, Market Development Specialist, Shure.

###