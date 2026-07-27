Oxford Orthopaedics opens new clinic to expand footprint in Singapore

Extract Recently, our editorial team attended the opening of the new Oxford Orthopaedics clinic at Gleneagles Medical Centre in downtown Singapore. The addition of two senior consultant orthopedic surgeons expands the practice’s clinical capacity in the areas of complex joint care, sports injury, trauma, and subspecialty orthopedic treatment. They both have extensive experience in public tertiary healthcare, subspecialty surgical practice, advanced training, and medical education, and their expertise is brought to Oxford Orthopaedics. Basic summary

Recently, our editorial team attended the opening of the new Oxford Orthopaedics clinic at Gleneagles Medical Centre in downtown Singapore. The opening demonstrates the evolution of the company as a specialized orthopedic group. The addition of two senior consultant orthopedic surgeons expands the practice’s clinical capacity in the areas of complex joint care, sports injury, trauma, and subspecialty orthopedic treatment.

Extending clinical foundations

The new clinic at Gleneagles Medical Centre further expands the already established clinical base of the practice. In August 2025, the group established the Oxford Cartilage & Sports Centre, helmed by surgeon-scientist Dr. Francis Wong Keng Lin. That dedicated practice brought a targeted focus to cartilage repair, joint preservation, and sports injury management.

This focus was in line with the usual practice of Dr. James Wee Liang Hao, medical director of Oxford Orthopaedics. Dr. Wee practices dual subspecialties in hip and knee conditions and foot and ankle conditions. The clinical basis of the group initially was Dr. Wee’s practice and the Oxford Cartilage & Sports Centre. The Gleneagles clinic now adds to this base, further broadening the organization’s surgical breadth and subspecialty capability.

Senior surgeons join the group

The expansion brings two senior consultant orthopedic surgeons into the practice, namely Dr. Lester Tan Teong Jin and Dr. James Siow Wei Xuan. They both have extensive experience in public tertiary healthcare, subspecialty surgical practice, advanced training, and medical education, and their expertise is brought to Oxford Orthopaedics. Together, their combined clinical experience includes sports injuries, acute trauma, degenerative conditions, joint disorders, and complex orthopedic cases.

Prior to private practice, Dr. Lester Tan was a senior consultant orthopedic surgeon at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he remains a visiting consultant. His clinical practice includes conditions of the upper and lower limbs, including sports injuries, trauma, and degenerative joint problems. Apart from seeing patients, Dr. Tan is also involved in teaching undergraduate and postgraduate medical students at the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine and Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

Dr. James Siow was a former practitioner in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Woodlands Hospital and is currently a visiting consultant at the hospital. He treats simple and complex lower extremity conditions that affect the way his patients walk, stand, move, perform daily activities, or play sports. Dr. Siow completed his fellowship at Inselspital in Bern, Switzerland, and has teaching appointments at the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine and Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

Specialty Medicine, Strategic Depth

With the addition of Dr. Tan and Dr. Siow, the group’s areas of expertise expand beyond their well-established specialties in hip and knee care, joint preservation, and cartilage treatment. Their shared background in public health, specialist training, and medical education also provides a strong professional foundation for the surgical team at the same time.

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