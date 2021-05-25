Editor’s brief: Palletizing, machine lending and packaging are repetitive and needs evolve in every industry. Robots in such applications, especially collaborative robots (cobots), are increasingly used in factories. With space becoming a premium worldwide, intelligent and easy-to-use cobots would make better sense to deploy instead of traditional large industrial robots. Universal Robots (UR), a stalwart for cobots, launched an enhanced UR10e cobot with 25% heavier payload. The vendor’s release is below.

Universal Robots Unveils Enhanced UR10e with 25% Greater Payload

Universal Robots’ best-selling robot UR10e is launching with an increased payload, enabling the cobot to serve even more applications and handle heavier items while improving overall productivity for customers.

Singapore, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, May 25, 2021: Universal Robots (UR) is launching an enhanced UR10e with an increased payload of 12.5kg (27.55lbs), creating new possibilities for applications such as palletising, machine tending, and packaging. The robot’s price remains unchanged.

“Universal Robots is committed to continuous improvement based on meaningful conversations with customers and our ability to address critical market opportunities. Our customers have already deployed UR collaborative robots (cobots) on a wide variety of palletising applications. Over time, they have identified opportunities to utilise our UR10e cobot in handling tasks with heavier items,” says Kim Povlsen, President of Universal Robots. “In response to this demand, we have enhanced the UR10e to support greater payloads, providing customers with exciting new deployment capabilities.”

The enhanced UR10e retains the small footprint, intuitive programming experience, uncompromising repeatability, commitment to quality, and trusted performance that Universal Robots customers have come to expect, but its increased payload capacity means that users can now do more:

The UR10e can now be used in palletising applications with cartons weighing up to 10kg and a 2.5kg gripper.

The UR10e is now more versatile for other material handling tasks, too, such as loading and unloading heavier workpieces in machine tending deployments and packaging of heavy items.

The enhanced UR10e’s greater payload takes more weight from the hands and shoulders of humans, leading to improved ergonomics and working conditions. In 2020, with overexertion/strenuous movements accounting for a total of 790 minor workplace injuries in Singapore, this provides relief to human workers.

“One of the major benefits of cobots is its flexibility in taking over unergonomic activities, freeing human workers from dangerous and injury-prone tasks. UR cobots are designed to work alongside humans and perform best as a minimally disruptive solution to safety concerns. The results of deploying cobots are clear; a boost in productivity, improved quality outcomes, enhanced working conditions, and leaving space for businesses to re-evaluate how to best use the problem-solving abilities of their workforce,” says James McKew, Regional Director Asia-Pacific Universal Robots.

Feedback from UR partners has been extremely positive; MBO Postpress Solutions in Germany has integrated the UR10e as part of its CoBo-Stack stacking cobot. “Increasing the payload of the UR10e will make our MBO CoBo-Stack much more profitable for our customers by expanding their application possibilities to include larger packages and heavier products, such as perfect bound or saddle stitched catalogues and brochures,” says Sebastian König, Head of Research & Development at MBO Postpress Solutions GmbH.

In addition, the updated UR10e also provides plug-and-play compatibility with products from Universal Robots’ UR+ ecosystem of hardware and software peripherals, ensuring that users can quickly and easily get started with collaborative applications.

Nicolas Lauzier, Senior Product Manager at Robotiq comments: “The greater payload of UR10e makes a big difference to palletising applications by enabling users to handle loads up to 12.5kg in weight. With 25% greater automation potential, it also means that the UR10e can help whenever there is a single line that needs to palletise a wide range of products of different weights.”

Clients in Singapore can place orders for the enhanced UR10e at T: +65 6770 0821 or ur.sea@universal-robots.com. Shipments of the new UR10e are scheduled to start in the second half of June.

For further product details, please go to https://www.universal-robots.com/products/ur10-robot/.

About Universal Robots

Universal Robots (UR) was founded in 2005 to make robot technology accessible to all by developing small, user-friendly, reasonably priced, flexible collaborative robots (cobots) that are safe to work with. Since the first cobot was launched in 2008, the company has experienced considerable growth with the user-friendly cobot now sold worldwide. The company, which is a part of Teradyne Inc., is headquartered in Odense, Denmark, and has regional offices in the United States, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Russia, Turkey, China, India, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Mexico. In 2020, Universal Robots had a revenue of USD 219 million. Visit www.universal-robots.com.

###