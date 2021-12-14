Editor’s brief: For those who want to luxuriate with the best sounding headphones, the Audeze LCD-5 planar headphone with an open back design, seems like the way to go. Unlike some others, the LCD-5 is not heavy, while offering great engineering in both design, materials, and audio. This makes a great headphone sitting snugly and comfortably without feeling clamped like some others. But you don’t buy quality headphones for just engineering, but the audio. The LCD-5 offers a warm and unadulterated sounding audio that brings to life the best of high fidelity classic (or any other) music, such as Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker, Stravinsky’s Firebird, or John Williams’ Seven Years in Tibet. The vendor’s release is below.

Audeze announces new LCD-5 Flagship Reference Headphones in Singapore

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, December 14, 2021 – Audeze, the leading audio technology brand and premium headphone manufacturer, today announces a new reference audio headphone, the Audeze LCD-5. The LCD-5 sets a new standard for accuracy using a new driver design with Audeze’s own patent-pending Parallel UniforceTM voice coils and new magnet assembly. LCD-5 represents a completely new design made specifically for minimal reflections, improved frequency response, and a more open yet accurate soundstage. LCD-5’s impedance is 14 Ohms, sensitivity is 90dB, and it weighs just 420 grams – 33% less than the LCD-4!

Handcrafted in California, USA, the LCD-5 has been meticulously engineered to provide unmatched audio for industry professionals and audiophiles alike. The LCD-5 features Audeze’s patented core technologies, and comes with new acoustically designed leather earpads, an improved and luxurious carbon fibre suspension headband, deep “tortoise shell” acetate rings, all-new magnesium housing, plus our latest premium audio cable made with high-purity copper, and an aluminium travel case.

Key features include:

New Parallel UniforceTM diaphragms and FluxorTM Magnets provide powerful sound, unparalleled sonic detail, and incredible accuracy without increasing the impedance

New internally sloped earpads that help to reduce unwanted resonances and interior reflections

Newly designed Fazors that are optimised to reduce diffractions

The LCD-5 cable is specially tuned with directional OCC high-purity copper strands that provide a low capacitance and low resistance path to maintain unsurpassed clarity and precision.

The LCD-5’s fully re-designed magnesium frame provides rigidity and ultra-light weight, while the acetate rings offer just the right touch of richness

“Featuring our core technologies while adding some new innovations like our Parallel Uniforce voice coil, the LCD-5 incorporates decades of audio and technology research to deliver all the aspects of a truly reference audio experience,” stated Audeze CEO Sankar Thiagasamudram. “Our long term commitment to delivering reference products has led us to the LCD-5,” he added.

Technical Specifications

Style: Over-ear, open-back

Transducer type: Planar Magnetic

Magnetic structure: FluxorTM magnet array

Phase management: Fazor

Magnet type: Neodymium N50

Diaphragm type: Nano-Scale Parallel UniforceTM

Transducer size: 90 mm

Maximum power handling: 5W RMS

Maximum SPL: >130dB

Frequency response: 5Hz – 50kHz

THD: <0.1% @ 100dB

Impedance: 14 ohms

Sensitivity: dB/1mW (at Drum Reference Point)

Minimum power requirement: >100mW

Recommended power level: >250mW

Weight: 420g

Pricing and Availability

Audeze LCD-5 is available immediately at a retail price of S$6,999. They can be found exclusively at AV One (https://av1group.com.sg).

About Audeze

Founded in 2008, Audeze is an award-winning premium technology company engineering the world’s most advanced audio solutions. Focused on science, innovation, and craftsmanship, Audeze’s precision audio extends from proprietary planar magnetic drivers and custom engineered transducers, to pristine sound reproduction and highly unique audio-centric applications. From discerning audiophiles to Grammy-winning recording engineers, top esports athletes to specialised medical facilities, Audeze has become one of the most respected audio companies in the world. Audeze is proudly owned and operated in the USA, designed and engineered in California.

