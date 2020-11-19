PistonBuds and ComfoBuds from 1MORE lands in Singapore

Editor’s brief: Jay Chou and Wu Tsing Fong are two of Mandopop’s contemporary greats, and so when they lent their names to some wireless in-ear headphones, there may just be something to shout about. 1MORE, the brand heavily invested by Jay Chou and its products are tuned by Luca Bignardi, launches PistonBuds and ComfoBuds in Singapore. The vendor’s release is below.



1MORE adds 2 new True Wireless In Ear Headphones to their range — unveiling 1MORE PistonBuds and ComfoBuds in Singapore

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, November 19, 2020 – 1MORE, a globally distributed premium consumer audio company, today announced 2 new additions to their true wireless range in Singapore — 1More PistonBuds and ComfoBuds. Both new headphones feature capabilities beyond their price points, and are endorsed by heavy-weights in the Mando-pop industry, Jay Chou and Wu Tsing Fong.

The new 1More True Wireless In-Ear Headphones are the perfect combination of amazing value, technology and user friendliness.

The new 1More PistonBuds feature a muted smooth aesthetic that is matte and soothing on the eye. The earbuds are catered for music lovers who love the fit of its 1More Piston Fit In-Ear Headphones but would like to do away with the wires. PistonBuds True Wireless Headphones are an upgrade from the original design, offering premium features and a clear upgrade to your music experience. Features include:

Let your voice shine: 4 built-in Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) microphones combined with a Deep Neural Network (DNN) algorithm that recognises and amplifies your voice to lift your phone call experience to new heights.

Pair two earbuds with one Bluetooth device for stereo listening experience or pair each bud to two Bluetooth devices to double the fun. PistonBuds also utilises the latest Bluetooth 5.0. Enjoy your music to the fullest: A 7mm dynamic driver and Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) wireless compatibility lets you hear every little detail from clear highs, soothing middles, booming bass to tender vocals with pleasure.

A 7mm dynamic driver and Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) wireless compatibility lets you hear every little detail from clear highs, soothing middles, booming bass to tender vocals with pleasure. Extended playtime: Enjoy up to 20 hours of playtime on the PistonBuds when used with its charging case. You can spend less time worrying about battery level and more time enjoying your music playlist.

Enjoy up to 20 hours of playtime on the PistonBuds when used with its charging case. You can spend less time worrying about battery level and more time enjoying your music playlist. Lightweight and Ergonomic: Weighing only 4.2 g, these lightweight and ergonomic earbuds with oblique-angled nozzles ensure a snug and secure fit during extended listening sessions.

Weighing only 4.2 g, these lightweight and ergonomic earbuds with oblique-angled nozzles ensure a snug and secure fit during extended listening sessions. Touch Control: Play/pause your music, answer/hang up your phone calls and activate your voice assistant, all with a simple tap using the intuitive touch controls.

Play/pause your music, answer/hang up your phone calls and activate your voice assistant, all with a simple tap using the intuitive touch controls. IPX4 Water Resistance: Sweat it out at the gym for a run in the sprinkles with PistonBuds. The headphones are certified IPX4 water and sweat resistant to fuel your next adventure

On the other hand, 1More ComfoBuds are tailored for comfort of users in mind as its name suggests. The earbuds are meticulously crafted and light semi in-ear headphones weigh only 3.8g each and are designed to envelop your ear canals in ultimate comfort while ensuring a weightless and secure fit. Not only that, 1More ComfoBuds are designed to look sleek with a mesmerising metallic finish, a subtle flash but perfectly wearable for everyday use.

Highlights of the 1More ComfoBuds include:

Bass that blows you away: A 13.44mm extra-large dynamic driver reproduces natural and authentic sound, injecting new sonic vitality with some beat-stompin bass

Like the PistonBuds, ComfoBuds enable users to enjoy crystal clear calls in loud environments thanks to the 4 built in ENC microphones, which effectively suppress outside noise while amplifying your voice Advanced Codec, Optimised Audio: Unleash perfect Bluetooth audio with unbreakable connection, ensuring a fast and stable connection with less power consumption. ComfoBuds are also enhanced with AAC compatibility for your Apple devices.

Enjoy 4 hours of non-stop music on a single charge, and extend it to 18 hours with ComfoBuds’ charging case IPX5 certified Water Resistance: 1More ComfoBuds are IPX5 certified water and sweat resistant, perfect for gym enthusiasts and are built to outlast any adventures life takes you on.

1More ComfoBuds are IPX5 certified water and sweat resistant, perfect for gym enthusiasts and are built to outlast any adventures life takes you on. Masterfully tuned for perfection: ComfoBuds are skilfully tuned by Grammy Award winning sound engineer, Luca Bignardi so you can hear the songs the way the artist intended them to be heard.

Pricing and Availability

1More PistonBuds retails for S$79 (including GST). 1More ComfoBuds retails for S$99 (including GST). Both earbuds are available immediately in two colours — Black or White, and available for purchase at the following authorised retailers: 1MORE LazMall (www.lazada.sg/shop/1more), AV One (av1group.com.sg), Challenger, Headphones.SG, KrisShop, MobyShop, Mobile Bash, Popular, Isetan Scotts L3, Isetan Tampines L2, Takashimaya L3, Outdoor Sports Travel, Stereo Electronics, TK Foto, Treoo, and XGear.

About 1MORE

1MORE INC. specialises in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. 1MORE uses the latest patented designs and materials to enhance our sound, comfort, and aesthetic appeal. From aerospace grade metals to genuine Swarovski crystals, 1MORE takes zero shortcuts to maintain a standard of modern excellence in both function and form. Headquartered in San Diego, California, 1MORE’s products have received multiple industry and design awards including prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards and other major industry accolades. 1MORE INC. has shipped 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in just the past 4 years, and aims to become the preeminent global audio brand. Grammy® winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi who tunes 1More’s headphones and Chinese Pop Star Jay Chou, are heavily involved and invested in 1MORE’s mission to build and deliver superior quality headphones at an amazing value.

