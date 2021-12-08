Editor’s brief: For those who desire great sound, a DAC with amp would be a great addition on your desk or coffee table, especially if you like one that sits quietly to do its job without taking up too much space or looking distracting. The FiiO K9 Pro is just the gadget, featuring high-end AK4499 DAC, for high-end decoding up to 32-bit @768kHz with native DSD 512. The vendor’s release is below.

FiiO announces the arrival of their flagship desktop DAC and amplifier, K9 Pro in Singapore

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, December 8, 2021 — The leader in lossless audio players, FiiO, today announces the arrival of FiiO K9 Pro in Singapore. The K9 Pro, conceived as a flagship from the very beginning, is designed to be a hub for all your audio needs. The new flagship model features a complete high-end Digital-to-Analogue Converter (DAC) that also includes amplifier functions. K9 Pro is packed with an impressive list of hardware, that ensures exceptional performance bound to indulge you in audio bliss.

For starters, the new K9 Pro is equipped with the legendary AKM AK4499, renowned in the audio industry for its exceptional performance and unparalleled decoding capabilities, supporting up to 384 kHz and native DSD256 audio. It also boasts the use of THX AAA 788+ chips, providing exemplary details and dynamics no matter if you are using low or high-impedance headphones. The K9 Pro can output up to 46Vpp transients when driving high-impedance loads, and up to an undistorted 2W* when pushing low-impedance loads. Compared to the original, the output power of the K9 Pro has increased by more than 50% with higher heat dissipation efficiency.

Some of the key highlights of the all-new flagship FiiO K9 Pro include:

The K9 Pro employs the Qualcomm QCC5124 to handle Bluetooth duties, with support for formats such as LDAC, aptX HD and aptX Adaptive. This chip ensures that Bluetooth connections are both reliable and quick, satisfying both the low latency needs for games/videos and the high bitrate necessary for high resolution audio. Fully differential, truly balanced design: Fully differential signals go through the four-channel DAC, four-channel volume adjustment, and four-channel amp for a truly balanced design. Such a design ensures minimal interference between different components in order to fully maintain all details and large dynamic swings in music for unmatched sound quality.

The printed circuit boards of the K9 Pro uses a partitioned layout, wherein not only the power supply and signals are separated, but the analog signal loop is also put in an independent section, guaranteeing the integrity of the audio signal being processed. Six-stage audio circuit that holds up to scrutiny: Every audio signal goes through a mammoth 6-stage circuit to reproduce music as faithfully as possible with every last detail.

The digital portions of the K9 Pro receive power separately from the analog portions, for effective shielding against audio interference between the two circuits. Such a design leads to a highly pure, clean sound. Low drop outs (LDOs) for each audio circuit stage: While the special high-performance transformer is important to the K9 Pro’s phenomenal sound, special attention was also paid to the power stabilisation and filtering within the audio circuit. In each stage of the audio circuit, ultra-low-noise LDOs are employed for voltage regulation. No expense was spared in ensuring clean power supply, with the K9 Pro in total having a substantial amount of 20 LDOs!

The newest generation of XMOS chips supports dual-mode clock management technology. Under USB and Bluetooth decoding dual asynchronous femtosecond clocks are used, while under optical and coaxial decoding automatic phase-locked loop (PLL) clocks are employed. A more precise clock management system makes it easier to handle any kind of source and maintain the maximum quality possible. Lossless Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) decoding: The K9 Pro supports the unfolding of MQA tracks, allowing you to listen to high-resolution audio files that are not only reasonably sized, but also retain master-level sound quality that brings you directly into the recording studio.

Switch between high, medium, and low gain to fit exactly your needs when listening to your particular pair of headphones. Thanks to the pure hardware gain circuit, even when listening at low gain with high-sensitivity headphones both dynamic range and musical fidelity remain uncompromised. Perfection exemplified: The simple, yet elegant all-aluminium black exterior is anodised and finely sandblasted with painstaking craftsmanship for a textured, luxurious feel. Controls are clearly and intuitively laid out to make operating the device as smooth as possible. Rest assured, the K9 Pro is the very definition of a reliable and loyal music partner in your home.

Technical Specifications

Power Supply: AC 110~115V (50/60Hz); 220~230V (50/60Hz) (dual voltage support)

Digital Inputs: USB B/ Type C/ Optical/ Coaxial/ Bluetooth

Bluetooth Version: BT5.2

USB Max Input: 384k/32bit; DSD256 (native)/ MQA Renderer

Bluetooth Formats: LDAC/ aptX adaptive / aptX/ aptX HD/ aptX LL/ AAC/ SBC

DAC: AK4499

Amplifier: Dual THX AAA-788+

Max Undistorted Output Power: ≥2W (32Ω SE)/≥2.5W (32Ω Bal.)

THD+N: <0.0003% (UAC mode, 1kHz)

SNR: ≥125dB (UAC mode, A-weighted)

Headphone Out: XLR-4/4.4mm/6.35mm

Line Out: RCA/XLR-BAL

Line In: 4.4mm/RCA

USB Connector: USB-B/Type-C

Weight: about 2.7kg

Dimensions: 200*220*72mm

Pricing and Availability

FiiO K9 Pro retails for S$1,149.00 (including GST) and is available immediately at AV One (av1group.com.sg), Jaben, SAM audio, Stereo Electronics and Treoo.

* As tested in FiiO Labs under balanced out

About FiiO Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

FiiO was established in 2007 and has experience in researching and developing countless portable music products of different types, and sell FiiO-branded products through sales agents worldwide. The brand name FiiO is composed of Fi(fidelity from HiFi) and iO(number 1&0), representing the real feeling and convenient life that digital brings to life. FiiO is focused on product quality, adheres strictly to ISO9001 standards in quality management and works hard to attain the lowest repair-related product returns rate. FiiO places great importance on users’ needs and ceaselessly pursues perfection in product design and manufacturing, to supply users with the best audio products at the best prices. FiiO products have won awards including iF Design Award, Reddot Award, EISA Award, VGP Award, etc.

