Editor’s brief: There are many earbuds out there these days, from yet as many vendors touting similar features and even looks. However, the Astell&Kern UW100 may just stand out on the heap, with good precision sound through its passive noise isolation (PNI) adoption rather than the commonly used active noise cancellation (ANC). If you are a purist, then the AK UW100 presents that plus style. The vendor’s release is below.

Astell&Kern’s AK UW100 debut true wireless earbuds are primed for an immersive best-in-class hi-fi grade sound, now available in Singapore

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, April 5, 2022 – Astell&Kern, the global leader in premium high-resolution audio devices presents its debut set of true wireless earbuds, the AK UW100. Faithful to the company’s philosophy of delivering sound reproduction that is close to the original as possible, these earphones build on Astell&Kern’s audio technology expertise to deliver a class-leading, truly wireless hi-fi-grade sound.

The AK UW100’s superior sonic credentials are endorsed by a dedicated high performance 32-bit DAC, support for the latest high quality wireless connectivity options aptX™ Adaptive and Bluetooth 5.2, alongside ultra-detailed Knowles Balanced Armature drivers.

Dedicated DAC

In many true wireless headphones, the DAC (Digital-to-Analogue Converter) is integrated into the Bluetooth chipset, with its fundamental physical limitations focused on lower power consumption rather than improving sound quality. With its separate and dedicated AK4332, 32-bit high-performance DAC, working in tandem with Astell&Kern’s proprietary AMP technology employed in its award-winning DAPs (Digital Audio Players), the AK UW100 is geared for a clearer, more accurate and dynamic audio performance.

Typically used in more premium IEMs, the AK UW100 features Knowles Balanced Armature drivers, chosen over the more common dynamic driver type for its ultra-detailed performance, to deliver realistic and distortion-free audio across all genres of music.

Latest wireless technology

To realise the AK UW100 leading wireless performance, the next gen, high-quality aptX™ Adaptive codec is supported, expertly adjusting the bit rate according to the wireless environment it is operating to reduce latency issues (it supports up to 24-bit audio at a bit rate of 420kbps). Support for the latest Bluetooth 5.2 provides greater range and a more stable wireless connection when streaming from a compatible device such as an Astell&Kern portable digital audio player, smartphone, tablet or laptop.

Furthermore, anyone using a smartphone running Qualcomm True Wireless Stereo Plus will enjoy a more robust connection between both earbuds and the compatible device, seamless pairing between both earbuds and reduced power consumption.

Best in-class passive noise isolation

With an ergonomic and lightweight earbud design developed through countless simulations, the AK UW100 offers best-in-class passive noise isolation (PNI) to enable a truly immersive experience when listening to music in clamorous environments. Unlike generic Active Noise Cancellation that concentrates on blocking out low-frequency noise, PNI efficiently minimises unwanted ambient noise in the mid and high range.

If the user wants to hear outside sounds, just a single tap of the left earbud will activate ambient mode, with the ability to easily switch between the four ambient levels using the earbud’s touch controls or via the app.

Intuitive touch controls

For easy on-the-move control, the AK UW100 sports responsive touch controls for commands such as play, pause, skip track, volume adjustment, activating Ambient mode, answering calls and enabling voice assistant from a compatible device. A proprietary iOS and Android app also allows users to customise touch controls, ambient levels and various EQ settings.

Music for 24 hours

With the earbuds boasting six hours of battery life and a further 18 hours via the case (24 hours in total) users can enjoy music all day. With the convenience of wireless charging supported, the AK UW100 charging case also features fast charging, with a 10-minute charge providing an hour of playback.

Crystal-clear voice calls

A dual mic set-up integrates a Voice Communication Package (VCP) from voice application specialist Alango, to provide crystal-clear voice call quality. Based on special Acoustic Echo-Canceller and Noise-Suppressor technologies, these wireless earbuds effectively reduce noise in a variety of settings and environments, always ensuring call stability.

Signature design

Sporting an angular, almost Deco motif with a pentagon shape to fit snugly in the ear, the AK UW100 continues Astell&Kern’s signature and recognisable ‘light and shadow’ design language. Alongside the charging case, the AK UW100 comes supplied with a choice of five different sized silicone ear tips (XS, S, M, L, XL) and a USB-C charging cable.

Technical Specifications

Driver type: Knowles Balanced Armature

DAC: AKM AK4332ECB

Bluetooth Version: 5.2

Bluetooth Codec: SBC, AAC, aptX™ Adaptive

Bluetooth Profile: HFP, A2DP, AVRCP

Sound Pressure Level (SPL): 94dB (1m@1kHz)

Earbud Control: Capacitive Touch

Sensor: Proximity Sensor

Microphone: 2-mic /per earbud

Playback Time: Approx. 6hrs (Total 24hrs)

USB: C Type for charging

Wireless Charging: Yes (third party wireless charging accessory required)

Control App: Android and iOS version

Firmware Upgrade: OTA (Over-The-Air)

Earbuds weight: Approx. 7g

Charging Case: Approx. 65g

Pricing & Availability:

The Astell&Kern UW100 true wireless earbuds will be available in Singapore immediately at a retail price of S$399 (including GST), and can be found exclusively at AV One. Please visit https://av1group.com.sg or visit AV One stores at The Adelphi (#01-10) and The Millenia Walk (#01-35) for more details.

About Astell&Kern

Astell&Kern is the ultimate digital music source that brings you Mastering Quality Sound or MQS. Astell means ‘Stars’ in Latin and Kern means ‘Center’ in German. Founded in October 2013, Astell&Kern is a South Korean consumer electronics company that manufactures media players, CD players, headphones, and home theatre products. Astell&Kern’s pursuit is to provide natural and original sound without distortion. The power of true sound from Astell&Kern can now be experienced and has been part of many famous audio exhibitions around the world. Astell&Kern is now admired by music lovers from many countries, including the USA, China, Japan, UK, France, and many more around the world.

###