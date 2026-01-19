What To Know On January 18, the CP Group in Thailand announced a plan to make the country a regional center for data centers and high-speed tech connectivity.

The construction of the “soul” of our digital world is currently undergoing a significant transformation. The week of January 12 to 19, 2026, has changed many things, from the busy streets of Singapore to the high-tech corridors of Shenzhen and Tokyo.

The Digital Surge in ASEAN

We start our trip in our backyard. The ASEAN Secretariat made it clear this week that the region is no longer just a consumer of technology; it is also a major designer. The “AI Ready ASEAN” project was the main topic of a historic keynote speech on January 15. A digital economy is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, and the work that was done this week on the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement will help that growth happen.

The AI Research Week started today, January 19, and the energy in the air in Singapore is thick. I support the open-source software (OSS) movement because it makes it easier for everyone to develop and use software. “Project Moonshot” is said to be one of the first open-source Large Language Model (LLM) evaluation toolkits in the world. It’s not just about making AI smarter; it’s also about making it safer and easier to understand. Singapore is setting a global standard for how we check the “honesty” of the machines we build by using both benchmarking and red-teaming. Furthermore, today’s economic data shows that Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) grew by 6.1%, mostly because of the never-ending need for semiconductors and integrated circuits.

On January 18, the CP Group in Thailand announced a plan to make the country a regional center for data centers and high-speed tech connectivity. In Vietnam, the focus has been on the intersection of green technology and automation. New partnerships, like the one with Solplanet, are expanding battery-backed solar infrastructure, which is a key part of the energy-hungry AI farms of the future.

The Robotics Renaissance in East Asia

As the story moves north, it goes from policy to real life. The main thing we learned from the tech shows in China last week is that “humanoids” are no longer just a science fiction idea. Chinese companies now control a sizable 39% of the world’s humanoid market, and they have been the most visible at recent trade shows.

I’m genuinely interested in AgiBot and Unitree. We saw the “H2” humanoid come out this week. Two years ago, it would have been impossible to imagine a humanoid with this level of combat-style agility and balance. But there are more than just two-legged robots. Roborock’s “G-Rover,” a vacuum with wheels that can climb stairs, and Dreame’s “Cyber X,” a bionic tracked cleaner, are examples of how robots are coming into our homes in 3D. These aren’t just gadgets; they’re AI that is solving real-world problems with structure.

Japan is still doing outstanding work in the area of hardware that meets the sky. The “Gravity” autonomous microgravity labs from “Innovative Space Carrier” made news this week. These modules are self-contained and can do experiments in orbit for months at a time. The data they collect will change the way we make things in space. Furthermore, the Tokyo-based company “Tokoshie” showed off a 3D printing workflow that uses AI and cuts lead times by 90%. This system is a game-changer for anyone working in robotics R&D because it lets engineers go from an idea to a real, printed mechanism in just a few days.

Governance and Guardrails: The Human Factor

Without supervision, innovation can lead to instability. That’s why South Korea’s progress this week is so important. As of January 12, the “AI Framework Act” has solidified its final rules. The law will go into full effect on January 22. This law makes “high-impact AI” in healthcare and energy obvious. This fair approach fosters new ideas and ensures that AI-powered medical decisions adhere to clear ethical standards.

A small group of individuals are leading the world into uncharted territory. Geopolitics seems to be pushing the economic and technological forces in new directions, which come with new risks. We should remember that being strong, brave, and able to change are very important.

