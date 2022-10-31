Seeking rich audio with No DSP? Try the Audioengine A1-MR

Editor’s brief: For some, the DSP (digital signal processing) is a godsend for audio. However, for some others, audio equipment without any DSP might just be the way to a rich and natural soundscape. The affordable Audioengine A1-MR makes a great audio system for multi-room setups over WIFI. Read more below.

Audioengine Launches A1-MR Multiroom Home Music System with Wi-Fi

SINGAPORE – Audioengine, a Texas-based manufacturer of high-quality speakers, today announces the arrival of A1-MR Multiroom Home Music System with Wi-Fi. The new speakers are a set of compact speakers, the perfect home audio upgrade that brings high-fidelity music streaming into rooms. The A1-MR speakers offer true stereo sound and support seamless connection over Wi-Fi.

Hi-Fi your Wi-Fi

The new A1-MR features a game-changing design that pushes the limits of what compact music systems can be. The two speakers are the perfect upgrade built to bring out the best in all of your home audio and deliver high-fidelity, wireless music streaming anywhere you wish to play.

Together with Audioengine’s companion app and your home network, the A1-MR creates a new way for you to discover and interact with the music you want to hear. To top it all, users can easily stream from any Wi-Fi connected device on any streaming app to experience a fully immersive, true stereo sound in any room. It is the difference between listening to music and hearing all of it.

Maximum sound, minimal space

Purpose-built for versatility, the A1-MR compact design does little to prepare listeners for such an expansive soundstage and crystal-clear imaging. A simple, elegant design, the A1-MR takes up only inches of surface space, ensuring the only thing filling up your room is your next playlist.

Simple setup, total control

The A1-MR speakers emphasise a simple setup. Download the free Audioengine Control app and connect to your home WiFi network using an iOS or Android phone or tablet. Thereafter, use the app to browse and instantly stream high-quality music, podcasts and more from the included music players, directly from your music library or leave the app and play using Spotify Connect Premium or any other streaming service via Airplay. Besides, you can stream in-app music services, including Amazon Music, Spotify, TIDAL, Qobuz, iHeartRadio, TuneIn, Napster and more, using your iOS or Android phone.

Expand your listening

The Audioengine Control app can support up to 12 zones in range of your Wi-Fi network for seamless, whole-home audio synchronisation. Add additional A1-MR Speakers to rooms around your home for multiroom sound, stereo pairing, and multi-user capabilities.

Use the app to control your music from anywhere in your home and seamlessly jump between stations, playlists and services and play different songs in different rooms, or the same song in every room. All without missing a beat.

Technical Specifications

Type: 2.0 powered (active) multimedia tabletop speaker system

Wi-Fi input: 802.11a/b (2.4GHz)

Amplifier type: Dual Class D

Power output: 60W peak power total (15W RMS / 30W peak per channel), AES

Drivers: 2.75″ Aramid fiber woofers, 3/4” silk dome tweeters

Inputs: 3.5mm stereo mini-jack, wifi

Outputs: LFE variable line-out for subwoofer

Input voltages: 110-240V 50/60Hz auto-switching

Sample rate: up to 144 kHz

Bit depths: 16 bit

Interfaces: AirPlay, DLNA, UPnP Processor: AP8064 ARM

Signal-to-noise ratio: -105dB

Freq. response: 65Hz-22kHz ±2.0dB

Weight (both speakers): 6.7 lbs

Dimensions, each speaker (HWD): 6″ x 4″ x 5.25″

Pricing and availability

The Audioengine A1-MR Multiroom Home Music System retails for S$419 (including GST) and is immediately available at AV One (av1group.com.sg), AV One Lazada (www.lazada.sg/shop/av-one), Headphones.sg, Sam Audio, Stereo Electronics, Treoo, TK Foto and Retrocrates.

