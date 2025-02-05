Singapore pain relief and health supplements firm HST Medical revamps website

Listen to this article

Leading Singapore pain relief balm and health supplements business HST Medical has revamped its website to be ready for a more customer-centered buying experience. HST Medical is the Singapore manufacturer of the popular Rheuma-Salve Pain Relief Balm and Zoo-Vite kids vitamins.

At the revamped website, HST Medical now offers its own AI chatbot, “Jamie,” who has been trained on internal product information to help online customers with product information. The website is now more health goals-centered, pointing customers to Rheuma-Salve pain relief balm and other pain relief products, beauty and youth products (including NMN for specific markets), and Zoo-Vite kids vitamins and supplements.

HST Medical’s editorial team is also slowly building up useful blog content to give educational content to its audiences and customers.

