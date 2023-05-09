South Korean hifi vendor Astell&Kern brings SR35 to Singapore

Listen to this article Listen to this article

Editor’s brief: South Korean hifi stalwart Astell&Kern announces the successor to its SR25 MKII, with the A&norma SR35 media player. The device is the first to feature the brand’s own new generation AMP technology and an interchangeable Quad DAC Mode, fronted with a brand-new user interface. Read more below.

SINGAPORE – The A&norma SR35 media player has arrived in Singapore from South Korean audio vendor Astell&Kern. The premium hi-resolution audio device features the company’s next generation AMP technology, an interchangeable Quad DAC Mode, and a completely redesigned user interface.

AMP and next generation Quad DAC

The SR35 is the first in the A&norma series to employ a Dual/Quad DAC switching mode, allowing users to effortlessly modify the sound and power output while also enhancing the device’s power efficiency. Balanced dynamics and top-tier clarity are provisioned by the brand’s proprietary TERATON APLHA technology.

Astell&Kern’s AMP technology is featured for the first time in their A&norma series with the new SR35. The amplifier used in the A&ultima and A&futura premium ranges provides crystal-clear, distortion-free music for SR35 users at all times by efficiently canceling out background noise at high volume levels.

The SR35 provides two-step gain settings for the best possible Hi-Fi listening. When using sensitive IEMs or headphones, the new gain settings generate a high current output to produce a consistent, powerful sound with great driver control.

A new user interface

The redesigned user interface of the SR35, which is crimson-themed and intuitive, includes a new album artwork search tool. With the SR35’s new AK File Drop feature, transferring files wirelessly is easier than ever. The utility allows for unrestricted file sharing across devices on the same network, be they computers, smartphones, or across a network via FTP.

Wi-Fi with Bluetooth

The SR35 features Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4/5GHz) for improved network performance. The SR35’s new BT Sink feature allows for high-quality playback of music from a connected external device, such as a smartphone.

Roon-compatible and MQA-enabled

The addition of a Roon Ready certification and full MQA 8x decoder support means that the SR35 can now play and broadcast Hi-Fi MQA recordings without any conversion.

Definitive style

The SR35 embodies the A&norma range’s design tenets, managing to be both robust and easy to transport. The concave surface of the refined volume crown depicts a shield, and the bold line at the side of the device that widens at the bottom portrays a warrior’s sword of combat. The SR35’s design incorporates these shapes to convey the power and consistency of its unparalleled sound.

Technical Specifications

CPU: Quad-core

DAC: Circuss Logic CS43198 x 4 (Quad-DAC)

Input: USB Type-C input (for charging & PC & Mac)

Output: Unbalanced Out (3.5mm), Balanced Out (2.5mm, only 4-pole supported | 4.4mm, only 5-pole supported)

Bluetooth: V5.0 (A2DP, AVRCP, Qualcomm® aptX™ HD, LDAC)

Display: 3.6 inch HD 720 x 1280 touch screen

Supported Audio Formats: WAV, FLAC, WMA, MP3, OGG, APE, AAC, ALAC, AIFF, DFF, DSF

Material: Aluminium

Weight: 184g

Dimensions (WxHxD): 64mm x 108.3mm x 16.1mm

Pricing & Availability

The Astell&Kern A&norma SR35 retails for S$1,199 (including GST) and is immediately available at AV One, Connect IT, Headphones.sg, TK Foto and Treoo.

###