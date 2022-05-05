Editor’s brief: In a highly competitive and aggressive world, acute and chronic medical conditions have escalated in recent years. One of the most challenging medical crises has to be stroke, which can cause mortality, disability for survivors that require long rehabilitation, as well as stress for survivors and their caregivers alike. In many situations, family members are caregivers, and many sacrifices may need to be made. The non-profit social service agency ABLE, had a collaboration with “Tarte by Cheryl Koh”, a spin-off from the famous Les Amis Group, featuring award-winning Cheryl Koh, for stroke survivors and their mothers, to craft desserts together, in an early Mothers’ Day activity. The entity’s release is below.

ABLE Singapore and “Tarte by Cheryl Koh” Collaborates in Support of Young Stroke Survivors & Their Mothers

SINGAPORE, @mcgallen #microwireinfo, MAY 5, 2022 – ABLE Singapore and local Patisserie “Tarte by Cheryl Koh“, joined hands this Mothers’ Day in a campaign “With a Little Help from Mom”, to honour mothers who are primary care givers in the recovery process of stroke survivors.

The rehabilitation journey of stroke survivors are often met with hurdles like physical challenges, speech and memory impairments. From having to relearn basic actions like standing and walking, to reintegrating into the community, stroke survivors often endure mental fatigue during their rehabilitation.

ABLE is a non-profit, social service agency which serves persons with physical challenges, many of whom are stroke survivors, by providing rehabilitation to improve functional performance for daily living and community participation. ABLE also extends their support to the family caregivers with a Respite Centre to relieve them of caregiving difficulties and wheelchair accessible transport services for persons with mobility challenges.

Edwin and Kian Yi, in their twenties and thirties respectively, are both stroke survivors and clients of ABLE. As a result of stroke, they acquired physical challenges and speech impairments. Currently undergoing rehabilitation in ABLE, they are actively involved in physical, occupational, speech therapy and vocational programmes such as ABLE Chef. Their recovery journey has not been easy, with many obstacles to overcome. Though they have progressed to a point where they can independently perform tasks like standing and walking, they still have difficulties in verbal communication. They shared how their mothers resolutely and patiently encouraged them and practiced speech and memory exercises with them.

“I became very temperamental when I was first diagnosed with stroke. My mother was always patient and helped me to practise my speech exercises daily,” said Edwin. “I have a speech impairment and communication is a challenge. My mother is very patient and often asks me what is it I want to say. I am grateful for my mother as she watches over me,” said Kian Yi.

In celebration of Mother’s Day this year, Edwin and Kian Yi put into practice what they have learnt during their therapy and vocational programmes at ABLE Singapore by participating in this dessert making activity, together with their mothers, as part of the “With a Little Help from Mom” campaign.

Chef Cheryl and Chef Kelly from “Tarte by Cheryl Koh” hosted the dessert making activity for the mother-and-son teams. Chef Kelly conceptualised a classic French dessert, a Hazelnut Paris-Brest for this special occasion. Adorned with pink and red decorations, this sweet treat represents the passion and tenderness of a mother’s love.

“I love spending time with Edwin. This dessert activity was fun and gave us the opportunity to share our experience with Chef Cheryl,” said Helen, Edwin’s mother. “Kian Yi wanted to do this activity. I had fun decorating the dessert with him. It was nice to see him enjoying himself,” said Yeck Lan, Kian Yi’s mother.

This intimate session aims to celebrate the relationships between the stroke survivors and their mothers, and honour mothers for their unwavering support.

About Tarte by Cheryl Koh

Tarte, led by award-winning pastry chef Cheryl Koh, took Singapore by storm when they opened their retail shop in Shaw Centre in 2015. Their artisanal tarts and other confectioneries are baked from scratch every morning with only the best available ingredients sourced from around the world. Many of these ingredients are highly sought-after and rarely used in Singapore. At Tarte, a lot of time and effort is spent perfecting a seemingly simple tart and all tarts are made with a high level of technicality and finesse.

About ABLE Singapore

Established in 2010, ABLE is a non-profit, social service agency that aims to enable the physically challenged to live with dignity and to have productive, meaningful and independent lives. ABLE serves persons with physical challenges and their family caregivers by providing a holistic suite of services such as rehabilitation and training, respite care and wheelchair accessible transport. ABLE’s signature Return-To-Work (RTW) programme focuses on enabling persons with physical challenges to be independent through gainful employment and reintegrating into the community successfully. We reach out to employers to advocate for our clients’ abilities and strengths. For more information about ABLE Singapore, please visit https://able-sg.org.

