Synopsys collaborates with NowSecure and Secure Code Warrior to enhance its application security testing solutions portfolio

SINGAPORE – Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) has announced two new collaboration agreements with NowSecure and Secure Code Warrior, which aim to expand the Software Integrity Group‘s portfolio of application security testing solutions. NowSecure is known for their expertise in mobile security and privacy, while Secure Code Warrior provides an agile learning platform for developer-driven security.

Through this new collaboration, Synopsys is launching two new application security solutions, which include Synopsys Mobile Application Security Testing, which is powered by NowSecure, and Synopsys Developer Security Training, powered by Secure Code Warrior. Both products are currently available globally.

“Partnering with two of the most prominent leaders in their respective areas of cybersecurity allows Synopsys’ global roster of customers to stay ahead of the continually evolving threat landscape,” said Jason Schmitt, general manager of the Synopsys Software Integrity Group. “The NowSecure automated mobile capabilities seamlessly complement Synopsys’ industry-leading managed services in mobile application security testing to provide an unparalleled level of coverage and scalability. Additionally, reducing software risk must begin at the developer desktop, and Secure Code Warrior’s developer-centric approach to security training has proven to be effective in embedding secure coding principles into an organisation’s development culture.”

Synopsys NowSecure collaboration

The Synopsys Software Integrity Group has partnered with NowSecure to develop an automated continuous mobile application security testing (MAST) solution. This solution is specifically designed to secure the complex infrastructure of the modern mobile software development lifecycle (SDLC).

The new offering complements Synopsys’ managed MAST services by providing comprehensive testing coverage through fast, automated, and language-agnostic static, dynamic, interactive, and API security testing of Android and iOS binaries. MAST enables development and security teams to analyze the components of a mobile application, such as open-source components, third-party SDKs, and transitive dependencies. It also facilitates the implementation of automated security testing based on standards in CI/CD pipelines.

“We are excited to join Synopsys to deliver the most complete application security solution suite in the industry,” said Alan Snyder, CEO of NowSecure. “Mobile apps now dominate the global economy and have become the primary engagement and revenue platform for nearly every business, agency and organisation around the world. As a mobile-first, mobile-only company for more than a decade, we help enterprises secure and protect millions of mobile users. Today our partnership with Synopsys will make it easier for organisations to cover all aspects of application security.”

Synopsys and Secure Code Warrior collaboration

Synopsys Developer Security Training, powered by Secure Code Warrior, is an agile learning platform for developers to enhance their security capabilities. It also provides security leaders with a streamlined approach to standardize security practices throughout the organization.

Developer Security Training offers over 8,000 learning experiences, including self-paced educational resources, interactive challenges, step-by-step walkthroughs, assessments, and more. It provides a practical training approach for modern software development and engineering teams. The content covers over 60 coding languages and development frameworks, and is continuously expanding.

Developer Security Training offers a comprehensive solution for addressing security issues throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC). It integrates seamlessly with Synopsys Coverity®, Synopsys Seeker®, and Synopsys Software Risk Manager, which is a robust application security posture management (ASPM) solution. This integration allows security and development teams to efficiently conduct application security testing activities. Additionally, Developer Security Training facilitates the prevention and mitigation of security issues directly from integrated development environments (IDEs) on developers’ desktops.

“The security of software is critical for all companies and their DevSecOps strategy, and we’re ecstatic about the opportunity to partner with Synopsys to enable more agile learning experiences for software developers around the globe,” said Pieter Danhieux, co-founder and CEO of Secure Code Warrior. “Teaching software teams to code with secure programming techniques at the start of the development cycle mitigates vulnerability risk. Through these direct integrations and AI capabilities within our platform, organisations that use Synopsys’ Developer Security Training powered by Secure Code Warrior are putting developers and engineers in better positions to thrive and be security-capable in ways that matter most to their businesses.”

