TheraFace Mask Glo Debut in Singapore

What To Know On February 27, 2026, in Singapore, Therabody officially showed off its newest product, the TheraFace Mask Glo, in the calm and elegant setting of the Pure Yoga studio at Ngee Ann City.

The TheraFace Mask Glo could be a small step for people who live in a city-state known for its fast-paced lifestyle and smart beauty shoppers to get “clinical” results at home, even with their busy schedules.

On February 27, 2026, in Singapore, Therabody officially showed off its newest product, the TheraFace Mask Glo, in the calm and elegant setting of the Pure Yoga studio at Ngee Ann City. The launch event introduced a device that attempted to bridge the gap between intensive clinical treatments and the convenience of daily skincare rituals.

The TheraFace Mask Glo could be a small step for people who live in a city-state known for its fast-paced lifestyle and smart beauty shoppers to get “clinical” results at home, even with their busy schedules.

A New Level of LED Therapy

The TheraFace Mask Glo is designed to give you professional-quality light therapy in the comfort of your own home. PrecisionLED Technology is at the heart of the device. It uses a dense array of 504 medical-grade lights. The TheraFace Mask Glo covers the whole face, unlike many masks that leave important areas around the eyes and mouth open and prone to wrinkles. The design makes sure that the light is evenly distributed across the whole face.

For Different Skin Types

Therabody has combined three different light therapies into one device because they know that skin needs change every day.

Red Light (633 nm): Said to make fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots less noticeable.

Red and infrared light (633 and 830 nm): Said to go deeper to increase the production of natural collagen, which may help firm the skin and make deep wrinkles less noticeable.

Blue Light (415 nm): This light is meant to kill the bacteria that cause acne, which will help keep your skin clear and stop future breakouts.

Background Study

The device was backed by a 12-week clinical study with 104 participants who wore the mask once a day. The results were:

87% of those who took part said their skin was smoother and tighter.

86% said their skin looked more radiant and younger.

80% saw visible changes in fine lines.

VibraWave Technology

The TheraFace Mask Glo tries to make the experience of using it more relaxing by adding its VibraWave technology to the mask. This feature gives your scalp a relaxing massage while the LED therapy is going on, making it feel like you’re at a spa in your own home.

It’s simple to understand and use. The mask is light and doesn’t need to be plugged in, so you can move around freely.

From the Theragun Folks

The TheraFace Mask Glo has a history behind it. Therabody is the company that made Theragun’s percussive massage device available to the public in 2008.

The new TheraFace Mask Glo is available in Singapore at various outlets, such as Takashimaya and Tangs Orchard, as well as other online platforms. It retails at S$549.

###